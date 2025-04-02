Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
O'Malley's On Main
1,430 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
140 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery - Seal Beach, CA
No Reviews
322 Main St Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seal Beach
Jamba - 000489 - Old Ranch Town Center
4.2 • 695
12430 Seal Beach Boulevard Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurant