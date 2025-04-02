Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

O'Malley's On Main

1,430 Reviews

$$

140 Main St

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fish & Chip Emporium

Haddock Fish & Chips (O'Malley's Signature)

$13.00

Cod Fish & Chips

$12.00

Mahi Mahi Fish & Chips

$14.00

Halibut Fish & Chips

$18.00

Pollock Fish & Chips

$11.00

Calamari Fish & Chips

$12.00

Oyster Fish & Chips

$14.00

Assorted Bites Fish & Chips

$11.00

Family Style for Two

$22.00

Family Style for Four

$40.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sand

$15.00

Curry Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chix Sand

$16.00

Guinness BBQ Burger

$16.00

Pub Burger

$15.00

Rueben

$16.00

Sides

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

House Fries

$8.00

O'Malley's House Salad

$11.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Salt & Vinegar Crisps

$8.00

Sausage Rolls

$12.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

Platter Menu

Mini Sausage Rolls

$60.00

Potato Skins

$50.00

Fried Mac and Cheese Bites

$40.00

Tacos mixed platter

$60.00

Corned Beef Sandwiches

$60.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$60.00

Turkey Avocado Sandwiches

$60.00

Tater Tots

$50.00

Chicken Skewers

$70.00

Curry Chips

$35.00

Banger Wontons

$40.00

Crostini

$60.00

Veggie Platter

$25.00

House Salad

$40.00

Wings

$90.00

Spicy Potatos

$70.00

French Fry Platter

$15.00

Late Night Menu

Shrimp

$12.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Chili Cheese Tot Burrito

$7.00

Cheese Stx

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$8.00

Pretzel Nugs

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

140 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery
O'Malley's On Main image
O'Malley's On Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangout - Seal Beach
orange starNo Reviews
901 Ocean Ave Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery - Seal Beach, CA
orange starNo Reviews
322 Main St Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Small Cafe, Naples
orange star4.1 • 330
5656 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
KC Branaghans - 5734 E 2nd St.
orange starNo Reviews
5734 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Michaels Market - 5616 E. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
5616 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seal Beach

320 Main
orange star4.0 • 1,082
320 Main St Ste A Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000489 - Old Ranch Town Center
orange star4.2 • 695
12430 Seal Beach Boulevard Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Bogart's Coffee House
orange star4.3 • 665
905 Ocean Ave Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
The Abbey - Seal Beach
orange star4.5 • 359
306 Main Street Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Yucatan Grill
orange star4.5 • 188
550 Pacific Coast Hwy Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
SB Chicken Co
orange star4.2 • 25
136 Main St Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seal Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston