Trung Nguyên Legend -
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
9039 Bolsa Avenue, Westminster CA 92683
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.) - 9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A
No Reviews
9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
No Reviews
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi - Westminster Ave
No Reviews
8511 Westminister Ave Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurant