Kobe Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
9822 Bolsa Ave Ste B
Location
9822 Bolsa Ave Ste B
Westminster CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
Banh Cuon Tay Ho restaurants are focused to serve fresh, authentic, hand-crafted, made to order Vietnamese food.
THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.)
Come in and enjoy!
Kenshō
Kenshō is Orange County's first all vegan sushi restaurant. Our small, cozy restaurant offers a variety of sushi rolls. The entire menu is vegan, with gluten-free and soy-free options as well.
Katsu Bar Bolsa
Come in and enjoy!