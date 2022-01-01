Westminster sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Westminster

Michael's Sports Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Michael's Sports Pub & Grill

15192 Goldenwest St, Westminter

Avg 3.5 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tater Tots$11.00
Served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Served with Marinara Suace
Soft Pretzel$7.00
Authentic Bavarian Style Pretzel served with Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Michael's Sports Pub & Grill
Ham 'n Scram image

SANDWICHES

Ham 'n Scram

5871-A Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Avg 4.5 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Meat Burrito$11.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla
Breakfast Bowl (GF)$9.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns
H 'n S Muffin$6.00
Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted English muffin
More about Ham 'n Scram
THH Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

THH Sandwiches

6926 Westminster Blvd, Westminster

Avg 4 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF$5.95
BANH KHOAI MI NUONG$2.75
TRA THAI$2.75
More about THH Sandwiches
Katsu Bar Bolsa image

SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS

Katsu Bar Bolsa

9090 Bolsa Ave, Westminster

Avg 4.5 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Curry Katsu Bowl$12.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
Kamikaze Sandwich$9.50
Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun
Dill Egg Salad Sando$8.50
Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread
More about Katsu Bar Bolsa
