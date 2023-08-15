SOFT-TOFU SOUP

Immerse yourself in the comforting warmth and delicate flavors of our fragrant and flavorful broth that serves as the foundation for a nourishing and satisfying experience. Whether you prefer a mild or spicy version, our authentic Soft Tofu Soups can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Served piping hot, it's the perfect comfort food that warms the soul and nourishes the body. All tofu soups are topped with green onions. Please ask for vegetarian soup base. (All menu item ingredients are subject to change according to seasonality and availability)