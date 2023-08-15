ALL DAY

APPETIZER

Fried Shrimp

$9.49

Each piece is delicately coated in a light, golden batter and fried to perfection. The result is a mouthwatering dish that combines the natural sweetness of the shrimp with a satisfying crunch. Served with a side of tangy cocktail sauce, our Fried Shrimp is an irresistible and perfect choice to start your meal.

Vegetable Fried Dumpling (6pcs)

$8.99

Our Vegetable Fried Dumplings are a delightful fusion of flavors and textures that will satisfy both vegetarians and dumpling enthusiasts alike. Encased in a light and crispy golden shell, these dumplings offer a delightful contrast of textures — the crunch of the exterior giving way to the tender and flavorful vegetable filling inside.

Fried Dumpling (6pcs)

$8.99

Served piping hot, these golden-brown dumplings offer a satisfying crunch on the outside while the inside reveals a succulent beef and vegetable filling that will tantalize your taste buds. Accompanied by soy sauce, our Fried Dumplings are perfect as an appetizer or a satisfying snack.

SOFT-TOFU SOUP

Immerse yourself in the comforting warmth and delicate flavors of our fragrant and flavorful broth that serves as the foundation for a nourishing and satisfying experience. Whether you prefer a mild or spicy version, our authentic Soft Tofu Soups can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Served piping hot, it's the perfect comfort food that warms the soul and nourishes the body. All tofu soups are topped with green onions. Please ask for vegetarian soup base. (All menu item ingredients are subject to change according to seasonality and availability)

GALBI Tofu Soup 갈비순두부

$16.99

KIMCHI Tofu Soup 김치순두부

$16.99

Kimchi Beef, pork, or Oyster

HAM&CHEESE Tofu Soup 햄&치즈순두부

$16.99

BEEF Tofu Soup 소고기순두부

$16.99
ASSORTED Tofu Soup 섞어순두부

$16.99

Clam, Oyster, Shrimp, and Beef

SEAFOOD Tofu Soup 해물순두부

$16.99

Clam, Oyster, and Shrimp

MUSHROOM Tofu Soup 버섯순두부

$16.99

Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms

OYSTER Tofu Soup 굴순두부

$16.99

CLAM Tofu Soup 조개순두부

$16.99

PORK Tofu Soup 돼지순두부

$16.99

DUMPLING Tofu Soup 만두순두부

$16.99

Vegetable or Beef Dumplings

VEGETABLE Tofu Soup 야채순두부

$16.99

Carrots, Corns, Peas, Green Beans, Enoki Mushroom

WILD SESAME Tofu Soup 들깨순두부

$16.99

Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms, and Ground Perilla Seeds

SMALL INTESTINE Tofu Soup 곱창순두부

$16.99

SEAWEED Tofu Soup 김 순두부

$16.99

TOFU (Plain Tofu) 두부만

$15.99

A LA CARTE

All a la carte items include a side of rice white or multigrain, and a set of banchan (side-dishes).
Grilled Mackerel 고등어자반

$22.99
Galbi 갈비

$28.99
Chicken Bulgogi 닭불고기

$25.99
Spicy Pork Bulgogi 돼지불고기

$25.99
Beef Bulgogi 불고기

$26.99

BIBIMBAP

Embark on a culinary journey to Korea with our signature Bibimbap (mixed-rice). This dish brings together an array of fresh and colorful ingredients to create a delightful and well-balanced meal. At the heart of our Bibimbap lies a bed of steamed white or multigrain rice topped with an artful arrangement of seasoned vegetables. (All menu item ingredients are subject to change according to seasonality and availability)
Kaju Bibimbap 가주돌솥

$21.99

Spinach, zucchini, seaweed, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, radish, water-fern, beef, and egg.

Chicken Bibimbap 닭불고기돌솥

$22.99

Carrots, onions, chicken, and green onions.

Mushroom Bibimbap 버섯돌솥

$21.99

Champignon & enoki & shiitake mushrooms, onions, egg.

Bulgogi Bibimbap 불고기돌솥

$23.99

Carrots, onions, bulgogi, and green onions.

Seafood Bibimbap 해물돌솥

$23.99

Seafood mix - shrimp, octopus, muscle, crab, squid, and onions.

SIDE ORDER

ANCHOVIES BANCHAN

$7.99+
BEAN SPROUTS

$3.49+
CUCUMBER BANCHAN

$5.49+
KIMCHI BANCHAN

$5.49+

ODEN BANCHAN

$6.99+

POTATO SALAD BANCHAN

$5.49+
BOWL WHITE RICE 밥추가

$2.50
BOWL Brown Rice 보리밥추가

$2.50

COMBO SPECIAL

TOFU & PROTEIN COMBO

Our combo includes a small portion of your favorite protein & tofu soup of choice. All combos includes a side of rice white or multigrain, and a set of banchan (side-dishes).

DRINKS

Coke

$1.99
Sprite

$1.99
Diet Coke

$1.99
식혜 Shikhye

$3.50

Apple Juice (10oz)

$1.50
HOT CITRON tea

$2.50
ICED CITRON Tea

$2.50
HOT Matcha Green Tea

$2.50
ICED Matcha Green Tea

$2.50
HOT Ginger Tea

$1.50

HOT JASMINE TEA

$1.50
HOT OOLONG TEA

$1.50
ICED Passion Tea

$2.50

ICED Unsweetened Tea

$2.50