Shin-Sen-Gumi Robata & Yakitori Robata - Fountain Valley

18315 Brookhurst St. #1

18315 Brookhurst St. #1,, CA 92708

Yakitori

Meatball

Meatball

$4.00

Skewered chicken meatball grilled over oak charcoal and dipped in our secret sweet-savory sauce.

Gizzard

Gizzard

$3.50Out of stock

Gizzard Skin

$3.50Out of stock
Liver

Liver

$3.50
Thigh w/ Green Onion - Salt

Thigh w/ Green Onion - Salt

$3.25

Skewered chicken thigh with green onion grilled over oak charcoal.

Thigh w/ Green Onion - Sauce

Thigh w/ Green Onion - Sauce

$3.25

Skewered chicken thigh with green onion grilled over oak charcoal and dipped in our secret sweet-savory sauce.

Heart

Heart

$3.50
Special Heart

Special Heart

$4.00Out of stock

Special cut of Chicken heart skewer with savory sauce.

Skin

Skin

$3.50

Crispy chicken skin grilled over oak charcoal and dipped in our secret sweet-savory sauce.

Wings

Wings

$3.50

Skewered chicken wing grilled over oak charcoal, seasoned with salt.

Cartilage

Cartilage

$3.50Out of stock

Crunchy chicken cartillage grilled over oak charcoal, seasoned with salt.

Duck w/ Green Onion

$6.25

Duck skewer with green onion.

WASABI BREAST

$3.50

TAIL

$4.00

RUMP

$4.00

BREAST CARTILAGE

$4.00
Intestine

Intestine

$3.50

Crispy and chewy pork intestine grilled over oak charcoal and dipped in our secret sweet savory sauce.

Belly

Belly

$3.95

Grilled pork belly, slightly crispy on the outside, grilled over oak charcoal and seasoned with salt.

Feet

$6.00

Duck skewer with green onion.

Coarse Ground Sausage

$7.00

Coarse ground sausage.

Spicy Sausage

$7.00Out of stock
Enoki Mushroom W Pork belly

Enoki Mushroom W Pork belly

$4.50

Enoki mushroom wrapped in pork belly.

Asparagus w/ Pork Belly

Asparagus w/ Pork Belly

$4.50

Asparagus wrapped in pork belly.

Shiso Basil w/ Pork Belly

$4.50

Baby Scallop w/ Bacon

$4.50

Baby scallop wrapped in bacon skewers.

Quail Egg Bacon

Quail Egg Bacon

$4.50

Quail egg wrapped in bacon skewers.

Cherry Tomato w/ Bacon

Cherry Tomato w/ Bacon

$4.50

Cherry tomato wrapped in bacon skewers.

Kobe Rib w/ BBQ

$7.00

Marble Kobe Style Beef

$13.00

Marbled Kobe beef grilled over oak charcoal. Smoky, tender, and rich flavored.

Prime Beef Skirt

Prime Beef Skirt

$8.50
Tongue

Tongue

$5.25

Squid w/ Basil

$4.00

Grilled Scallop

$5.25

Shrimp

$5.25

Potato

$3.50

Garlic

$2.95
Shiitake Mushrooms

Shiitake Mushrooms

$3.50

Corn

$3.50

Okra

$2.95

Fried Tofu

$3.25Out of stock

Grilled Rice Ball

$3.50

Koichiro

$30.00

Cold Dishes

Cabbage

$1.50

Diced cabbage with a soy based vinaigrette.

Seaweed Salad

$6.25

Spring mix tossed w/ SSG original dressing topped with tomato, seaweed, kaiware radish sprouts, and sesame seeds

Calamari Salad

$8.25

Spring mix tossed with SSG yuzu pepper dressing topped with deep fried squid legs, and green onions

Kimchi

$4.50

Korean spicy pickled nappa cabbage sprinkled with sesame seeds

Yakko

$3.95

Chilled tofu w/ bonito flakes, green onions and grated ginger

Goma Spinach

$3.95

Boiled Spinach w/ SSG creamy black sesame sauce and sesame seeds

Cucumber Tataki

$4.75

Smashed Cucumbers w/ shredded sea kelp, plum sauce and sesame seeds

Takowasa

$4.75

Chopped raw octopus marinated in wasabi topped w/ kaiware radish sprouts, green onions, and sesame seeds

Edamame

$3.75

Lightly salted soybeans in shell

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.95

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$12.95

Marinated raw yellowtail topped wth jalapeno, sliced onions, kaiware radish sprouts and pink peppercorns

Salmon Sashimi

$8.50

Scallop Sashimi

$9.75

Hot Dishes

Soft Shell Crab

$7.75

Pork Feet Dashini

$7.25

Creamy Croquette

$5.75

Ong Choy w/ Pork Belly

$7.25

Spicy Potato Animal Style

$6.85

Hakata Gyoza

$7.50

Yuzu Shishito

$4.75
Cheese Eggroll

Cheese Eggroll

$4.50

Deep-fried cheese wrapped in egg roll skins.

Agedashi Tofu

$6.25

Tako Kara

$7.75

Geso Kara

$5.25

Buta Mimi

$5.75
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.00

Wheat ball snacks filled with octopus with savory sauce garnished with bonito shavings and green laver.

Torikawa Ponzu

$6.50

5pc Shrimp Tempura

$9.85
Jidokara

Jidokara

$6.75

Japanese style fried chicken, crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside.

Tonpei Yaki

$7.75

Pork & Kimchi

$8.95

Ribeye Steak w/ Wasabi Sauce

$13.50

Ribeye Steak w/ Garlic Sauce

$13.50

Yellowtail Kama

$14.00

Grilled Mackerel

$12.50

Deep Fried Oyster

$7.50

Rice & Noodles

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.50

Fried rice with onion, egg, shrimp, topped with cilantro.

Soboro Bowl

Soboro Bowl

$4.75+

Bowl of rice topped with seasoned minced chicken garnished with shredded omelette strips.

Salmon Onigiri

$2.50

Plum Onigiri

$2.50

Yaki Udon

$9.00

Pan-fried udon with veggies.

Horumon Udon

Horumon Udon

$10.25

Pan-fried beef tripe and veggies udon, garnished with green onion.

Shimeji Miso Soup

Shimeji Miso Soup

$4.25

Miso soup made with Shimeji mushrooms topped with green onion.

Clam & Shimeji Miso Soup

Clam & Shimeji Miso Soup

$7.50

A Japanese staple, clams add a hearty depth to the broth along with Shimeji mushrooms. Topped with green onion.

Rice

$2.00

Miso

$1.50

Platter

Chicken Platter

$50.00+

Beef Platter

$90.00+

Merchandise

Yuzukosho

$8.00

Spicy Miso Jar

$8.00

Packaged Hakata Ramen

$16.95

Packaged Spicy Hakata Ramen

$18.95

Packaged Udon Ebiten

$12.95

Packaged Udon Kakiage

$12.95

Motsunabe Spicy

$35.00

Motsunabe Shoyu

$35.00

Motsunabe Shio

$35.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

