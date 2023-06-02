Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nice Burger 100% Vegan - Stanton

No reviews yet

7104 Katella Avenue

Stanton, CA 90680

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

FRIEND FRIES

FRIEND FRIES

$3.99
GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, "Bee Nice" Honey Mustard

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ

ALL DAY MENU

BURGERS

NICE BURGER

NICE BURGER

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Ketchup

NICE BACON

NICE BACON

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Bacon

CALI

CALI

$12.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, Guacamole, Thousand Island

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$12.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Guacamole, Jalapeno, Chipotle

BIG GUY

BIG GUY

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Thousand Island

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, "Bee Nice" Honey Mustard

MAINLANDER 🍍

MAINLANDER 🍍

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pineapple, Onion, Mayonnaise, Teriyaki

JALAPENO

JALAPENO

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Chipotle

JR. NICE BURGER

JR. NICE BURGER

$6.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island

JR. CHEESEBURGER

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

Onion, Pickle, Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard

BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Tater Tot, Ketchup

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

$10.99Out of stock

Cheese, Spammie, Egg

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

HOT CHICK

HOT CHICK

$11.99

Pickle, Chipotle

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Chipotle

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

$12.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Chipotle

FISH SANDWICH

FISH FILLET

FISH FILLET

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar

SIDES

FRIEND FRIES

FRIEND FRIES

$3.99
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.49
CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC

CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC

$5.99
CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC

CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC

$7.99

SWEETS

SOFT SERVE 🍦

SOFT SERVE 🍦

$4.99
SHAKE

SHAKE

$6.99
CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$6.99Out of stock
Chocolate Rice Crunch Bar

Chocolate Rice Crunch Bar

$3.99

Our pride and joy, the "Signature Mylk Chocolate Rice Crunch". This delicious and creamy bar contains crispy rice crunch inclusions, making each indulgent bite taste like Heaven on Earth. INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Cacao Liquor*, Coconut Milk Powder* (dehydrated coconut milk*, tapioca maltodextrin*, acacia fiber*), Brown Rice Crisp*, Vanilla Extract*, Sunflower Lecithin*, Salt. *Organic ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains coconut. Made in a facility free from milk, gluten, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts (except for coconuts). For the People (direct trade cacao), For the Planet (compostable wrappers), For the Animals (cruelty-free, vegan, and partner with animal sanctuaries)

Chocolate Classic Bar

Chocolate Classic Bar

$3.99

Get ready for the creamiest Mylk Chocolate Bar you have ever tried! These bars are completely vegan but you would never know! The most common reactions we get with this bar include: "Wow, this is creamy!", "Best Mylk Chocolate Bar ever!", and "I can't believe this is vegan!". INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Cacao Liquor*, Coconut Milk Powder* (dehydrated coconut milk*, tapioca maltodextrin*, acacia fiber*), Vanilla Extract*, Sunflower Lecithin*, Salt. *Organic ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains coconut. Made in a facility free from milk, gluten, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts (except for coconuts). For the People (direct trade cacao), For the Planet (compostable wrappers), For the Animals (cruelty-free, vegan, and partner with animal sanctuaries)

Chocolate Wafer Bar

Chocolate Wafer Bar

$4.75Out of stock

Indulge yourself with our Vegan Wafer Bars, the plant-based and better-for-you mylk chocolate wafer bar that tastes even better than the chocolate-covered wafer candy bars you grew up eating! INGREDIENTS: Plant-Based Style Milk Chocolate [cane sugar, cocoa butter*, cocoa mass*, rice flour, maltodextrin, rapeseed lecithin, PGPR, natural vanilla flavor, salt], Potato Starch, Cane Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder*, Rapeseed Lecithin, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Vanilla Flavor. *Organic ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Hazelnut, Peanut, and Coconut. Produced in a facility that uses milk, soy, peanuts, sesame and tree nuts. For the People (direct trade cacao), For the Planet (compostable wrappers), For the Animals (cruelty-free, vegan, and partner with animal sanctuaries)

DRINKS

DRINK

DRINK

$2.49
Kombucha

Kombucha

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99

SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
100% Vegan Burger Restaurant

