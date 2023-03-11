Main picView gallery

Taco Masa Cantina Cypress Cypress, CA

review star

No reviews yet

5895 Katella Ave

Cypress, CA 90630

Tacos

"NEW" Tacos Combo

"NEW" Tacos Combo

$9.95

2 Tacos "Con Todo" arroz, frijoles y bebida.

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$3.95

Carne Asada Taco "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa

Adobada Taco

Adobada Taco

$3.95

Adobada/Marinated Pork Taco "Con Todo"-cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, y salsa.

Jamaica Taco

Jamaica Taco

$3.95

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Taco "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa

Pollo Asado Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.95

Pollo Asado (Chicken) "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa

Mulitas

Super Mulita

Super Mulita

$8.00

Carne Asada/Adobada Mulita "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa.

Asada Mulita

Asada Mulita

$5.95

Carne Asada Mulita "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa

Pollo Asado Mulita

Pollo Asado Mulita

$5.95

Pollo Asado (Chicken) Mulita "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, y salsa.

Adobada Mulita

Adobada Mulita

$5.95

Adobada (Marinated Pork) Mulita "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, y salsa.

Jamaica Mulita

Jamaica Mulita

$5.95

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Mulita "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa.

Queso Mulita

Queso Mulita

$3.25

Queso y dos tortillas.

Tortas

Asada Torta

Asada Torta

$11.95

Carne Asada Torta "Con Todo"- queso, cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa.

Adobada Torta

Adobada Torta

$11.95

Adobada (Marinated Pork) Torta "Con Todo"- queso, cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa.

Jamaica Torta

Jamaica Torta

$11.95

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Torta "Con Todo"- queso, cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa

Campechana Torta

Campechana Torta

$11.95

Carne Asada/Adobada (Marinated Pork) Torta "Con Todo"- queso, cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa.

Pollo Asado Torta

Pollo Asado Torta

$11.95

Pollo Asado (Chicken) Torta "Con Todo"- queso, cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa.

Burritos

Burrito Asada

Burrito Asada

$11.95

Asada "Con Todo"-cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa, arroz y frijoles.

Burrito Pollo Asado

Burrito Pollo Asado

$11.95

Pollo Asado "Con Todo"-cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa, arroz y frijoles.

Burrito Adobada

Burrito Adobada

$11.95

Adobada/Marinated Pork "Con Todo"-cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa, arroz y frijoles.

Burrito Jamaica

Burrito Jamaica

$11.95

Jamaica "Con Todo"-cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa, arroz y frijoles.

Burrito Campechana

Burrito Campechana

$11.95

Asada, Adobada/Marinated Pork "Con Todo"-cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa, arroz y frijoles.

Burrito Frijoles y Queso

Burrito Frijoles y Queso

$7.25

Frijol y Queso.

Burrito Vegetariano

Burrito Vegetariano

$11.95

Aguacate, cebolla, cilantro, salsa, arroz y frijoles.

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour Quesadilla served with salsa, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and cheese.

Adobada Quesadilla

Adobada Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour Quesadilla served with salsa, creamy guacamole, onion, cilantro and cheese.

Jamaica Quesadilla

Jamaica Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour Quesadilla served with salsa, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and cheese.

Campechana Quesadilla

Campechana Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour Quesadilla served with salsa, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and cheese.

Queso Quesadilla

Queso Quesadilla

$3.25

Flour Quesadilla served with cheese.

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$8.95

Fries

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$11.95

Fries served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Adobada Fries

Adobada Fries

$11.95

Fries served with salsa, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Jamaica Fries

Jamaica Fries

$11.95

Fries served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Pollo Asado Fries

Pollo Asado Fries

$11.95
Campechana Fries

Campechana Fries

$11.95

Fries served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Plain Fries

$3.25

Plain fried to order fries.

Chips

Asada Chips

Asada Chips

$11.95

Chips served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Adobada Chips

Adobada Chips

$11.95

Chips served with salsa, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Jamaica Chips

Jamaica Chips

$11.95

Chips served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Campechana Chips

Campechana Chips

$11.95

Chips served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Pollo Asado Chips

Pollo Asado Chips

$11.95

Plain Chips

$3.25

Plain fried to order chips.

Salsa

Salsa Hot

Salsa Hot

Salsa de Asada

Salsa de Asada

Salse Red

Salse Red

Sides

Chiles Guerros

Chiles Guerros

Chiles Jalapenos

Chiles Jalapenos

Guacamole 4 oz

Guacamole 4 oz

$4.00
Creamy Guacamole 4 oz

Creamy Guacamole 4 oz

$2.00
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
Tortillas a Mano

Tortillas a Mano

$0.50

Side of Rice 8 oz

$3.00

Side of Rice 16 oz

$5.00

Side of Beans 8 oz

$3.00

Side of Beans 16 oz

$5.00

Guacamole 8 oz

$8.00

Guacamole 16 oz

$15.00

Creamy Guacamole 8 oz

$4.00

Creamy Guacamole 16 oz

$8.00

Salsa 4 Oz

$2.00

Salsa 8 oz

$3.00

Salsa 16 oz

$6.00

Refrescos

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.75
Crush Orange

Crush Orange

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Horchata

Horchata

$2.75
Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.75

Rasberry Brisk

$2.75

Pepsi Zero

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5895 Katella Ave, Cypress, CA 90630

Main pic

