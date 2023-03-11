Taco Masa Cantina Cypress Cypress, CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5895 Katella Ave, Cypress, CA 90630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramen and Tsukemen TAO - Buena Park - 10488 Valley View St
No Reviews
10488 Valley View St Buena Park, CA 90620
View restaurant
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana - 5262 Katella Ave
No Reviews
5262 Katella Ave. Los Alamitos, CA 90720
View restaurant
Banh Mi Cypress - 10953 Meridian Drive
No Reviews
10953 Meridian Drive Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurant
Irrawaddy Taste of Burma - 7076 Katella Ave
No Reviews
7076 Katella Ave Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurant