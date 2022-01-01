Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pietrini Pizza Napoletana 5262 Katella Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5262 Katella Ave.

Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

$7.00

Pizza Dough Breadsticks baked in Garlic, Mozzarella, Parmigiano and served with Marinara

Meatball Trio

$12.00

3 Meatballs, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Shredded Parmigiano

Rosemary Sea Salt w/ evoo (Bread)

$7.00

Wood Fire Pizza Bread with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Rosemary Sea Salt Burrata

$12.00

Wood Fire Pizza Bread with Extra Virgin Olive Oil served with Burrata

Dessert

Affogato

Affogato

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato Drowned In Espresso

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.00

Baked Cannoli Shell Stuffed with Sweetened Ricotta Cream Mixture, Dipped in your choice of Pistachios, Chocolate Chips, Plain or 1/2 & 1/2

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

$8.00

Chocolate Cake with caramel center, topped wth walnuts, served warm

Chocolate Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Chocolate Gelato with a Pizzelle Wedge

Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle

Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle

$8.00

Caramel Souffle with caramel center, served warm, caramel drizzle

Dream Bomba

Dream Bomba

$7.00

pnut butter Gelato encased in chocolate shell

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

(Gluten Free) a Flourless Chocolate Cake Finished with a Dusting of Cacao Powder & Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar with a Drizzle of Chocolate Syrup (served warm)

Grandmother Cake

Grandmother Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Kids Bear

Kids Bear

$6.00

Chocolate Gelato Decorated Bear with Chocolate Ears and Face with a Drizzle of Chocolate Syrup

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars

$6.00
Lemon Sorbetto

Lemon Sorbetto

$6.00

(Gluten Free) Sorbetto With Pizzelle Wedge

Limoncello Flute

Limoncello Flute

$9.00

Refreshing Lemon Gelato made with lemons from Sicily, Swirled Together with Mango Sauce

Pistachio Truffle

Pistachio Truffle

$7.00

A Heart of Pistachio Cream Surrounded by Pistachio Gelato all Rolled in Pralines, Hazelnuts and Pistachios with a Drizzle of Chocolate Syrup and a Swirl of Whip Cream

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

$6.00

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato with a Pizzelle Wedge

Spumoni Bomba

Spumoni Bomba

$7.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry (Neopolitan( Gelato encased in frozen chocolate shell

Tiramisu Glass

Tiramisu Glass

$8.00

Tiramisu - lady finger cake with layers, dusted with cocoa... Rum flavoring

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato with a Pizzelle Wedge

Neapolitan Pizza

12" Traditional Neapolitan Thin Crust Style Pies Baked in Wood Fire Oven, Cut into 6 Slices (Cannot Order by the Slice)

Carne Festa

$19.00

(Meat Party) San Marzano Pomodori (Mozza) Fior Di Latte, Parmigiano, Ezzo Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Soppressata, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Diavola

$18.00

(Spicy Salami) San Marzano Pomodori, Fior Di Latte, Parmigiano, Hot Calabrese Salami, Calabrian Chili Infused Olive Oil

Elote Pizza

$19.00

(White Pizza) (Mexican Street Corn Pizza) Roasted Corn, Shredded Mozzarella, Japanese Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, EVOO, Lime

Funghi

$18.00

(Maitake Mushroom) San Marzano Pomodori (Mozza) Fior Di Latte, Parmigiano, Mushroom, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Garlic Paradiso

$16.00

(White Pizza) Fresh Minced Garlic, Italian Spices, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Fresh Basil, Fresh Rosemary

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano Pomodori (Mozza) Fior Di Latte, Parmigiano, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Marinara Pizza

$15.00

Homemade Marinara, San Marzano Pomodori (Mozza) Roasted Garlic, Dried Oregano, Fresh Basil, EVOO, add Burrata (extra)

Prosciutto E Arugula

$19.00

(Prosciutto and Greens) San Marzano Pomodori (Mozza) Fior Di Latte, Parmigiano, Prosciutto, EVOO

Salame Piccante

$18.00

(Pepperoni Pizza) San Marzano Pomodori, Fior Di Latte, Ezzo Pepperoni, Parmigiano, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Salciccia

$18.00

(Sausage Pizza) San Marzano Pomodori, Fior Di Latte, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Parmigiano, Fresh Basil, EVOO

New York Pizza

18" NY Style Pie, Thin Crust Cheese, Cut into 8 Slices, Add Toppings of Your Choice (Extra $) Cooked in Deck Oven (Slices available ONLY in Cheese and Pepperoni)

New York Cheese Pizza

$22.00

18" NY Style Pie with San Marzano Pomodori, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Oregano

Salads

Mista or Cesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Housemade Caesar Dressing, Shaved and Grated Parmigiano with Housemade Croutons

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Local Tomatoes, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil, Italian Seasoning, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction

Mista Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Housemade Croutons with Choice of Housemade Balsamic, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese Dressing

Sandwiches

Meatball or Sausage Subs

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara, served on a Hard Crust Baked French Roll

Sides

ANCHOVIES

$3.00

BALSAMIC DRESSING

$0.75

Housemade Balsamic

BALSAMIC REDUCTION

$1.00

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

BEE HONEY

$1.00

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

BURRATA (4oz)

$6.00

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

Housemade Caesar Dressing

CALABRIAN CHILI OIL

$1.00

CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE

$3.00

CHILI OIL

$1.00

CROUTONS

$1.00

Housemade Croutons

CUCUMBER

$1.00

DOUGH BALL - NEAPOLITAN

$5.00

Housemade Dough Ball - Neapolitan

DOUGH BALL - NEW YORK

$7.00

Housemade Dough Ball - New York

EVOO/EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$1.00

FRESH JALAPENOS

$1.00

Giardineira

$2.00

HOT CHEETOS

$1.00

HOT HONEY

$1.50

HOT RANCH

$2.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

MARINARA

$1.00

Housemade Marinara

PICKLED JALAPENOS

$1.00

RANCH DRESSING

$0.75

ROASTED GARLIC

$2.00

Slices

Cheese or Pepperoni Only

Sicilian Slice

$5.95

Pan-style pizza w/ crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, sausage and pepperoni

New York Cheese Slice

$4.25

1/6 Of Full Pizza

New York Pepperoni Slice

$4.75

1/6 Of Full Pizza

Bottled Beer

A Tout Le Monde Umbroue, Chambly QC

$8.00

Buena Vida - Mandarin

$5.00Out of stock

Buena Vida - Mango

$5.00

Buena Vida - Watermelon Lime

$5.00

Chimay Grand Reserve

$11.00

Menabrea Italian Blonde

$9.00

Canned Beer

Amalgamator/Beachwood

$9.00Out of stock

Amarillo by Morning/Offshoot Beer Co.

$9.00

Bud Light(Tall Boy)Anheuser-Busch

$9.00

Coast Hazy Pale Ale/Offshoot

$9.00

Escape West Coast IPA/Offshoot

$9.00Out of stock

Mango Pango/Smog CIty 16oz

$8.00

Mischief/The Bruery

$9.00

Relax Hazy IPA/Offshoot

$9.00Out of stock

Ruekeller: Helles/The Bruery

$9.00

Sabre-Toothed Squirrel Ale/Smog City Brewing

$8.00

So Radler: Tangerine/The Bruery

$9.00Out of stock

Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA/Stone Brewing

$7.00

Chronic Amber Ale/Pizza Port 16oz

$8.00

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

1/2 Lemonade & 1/2 Iced Tea

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Rootbeer

$3.00

Roy Rogers (Coke & Grenadine)

$3.50

Coke & Grenadine

Shirley Temple (Sprite & Grenadine)

$3.50

Sprite & Grenadine

Sicilian Blood Orange

$4.00

Sicily Blood Orange Soda - Unique flavor, being distinctly raspberry-like in addition to the usual citrus orange flavor

Sicilian Limonata

$4.00

Sicily Lemon Soda - Sweet & Tart

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Water

Acqua panna

$6.00

33.8 oz Natural Spring Water from Tuscany, Italy

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.75

Affogato

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato Drowned In Espresso

Hot Tea

$3.00

Merch

Black Crewneck Sweatshirt/Adult

$30.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

Black Crewneck Sweatshirt/Kids

$25.00

Black Hoodie/Adult

$35.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

Black Hoodie/Kids

$30.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

Black LS T-Shirt/Adult

$25.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

Black T/Adult

$20.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

Black T/Kids

$15.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

Pink Patch

$10.00

Pink Pin Badge (metal)

$10.00

Pink Sticker

$5.00

Tote

$15.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

White Crewneck Sweatshirt/Adult

$30.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

White Hoodie/Adult

$35.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

White LS T-Shirt/Adult

$25.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

White T/Adult

$20.00

Pietrini Pizza Logo

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood fired Neapolitan Pizza Restaurant with NY Pizza, salads, sandwiches, Italian desserts, and beer & wine bar

Location

5262 Katella Ave., Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Directions

Gallery
Pietrini Pizza Napoletans image
Banner pic
BG pic
Pietrini Pizza Napoletans image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bite Mi - Cypress
orange star4.6 • 203
5895 Katella Ave Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurantnext
Ramen and Tsukemen TAO - Buena Park - 10488 Valley View St
orange starNo Reviews
10488 Valley View St Buena Park, CA 90620
View restaurantnext
One Zo Boba - Cypress
orange starNo Reviews
9527 Valley View St. Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurantnext
0026 - Cypress
orange starNo Reviews
9575 Valley View St. Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurantnext
Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
10895 Los Alamitos Blvd Los Alamitos, CA 90720
View restaurantnext
Pasty Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 593
3641 katella Los Alamitos, CA 90720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Alamitos

Pasty Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 593
3641 katella Los Alamitos, CA 90720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Alamitos
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston