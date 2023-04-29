Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho So 9 9927 Walker St.

No reviews yet

9927 Walker St.

Cypress, CA 90630

Food

Soups

#23 Beef Pho Combo

$11.95

#24 Beef Pho w/ Rare Steak

$10.95

#25 Beef Pho w/ Brisket

$10.95

#26 Chicken Pho w/ Chicken Breast

$10.95

#27 Shrimp Pho

$11.95

#28 Seafood Pho

$11.95

#29 Beef Ball Pho

$10.95

#30 Beef Noodle Soup No Meat

$7.95

#31 Tendon Pho

$11.95

#32 Beef Stew Pho

$11.95

#33 Noodle Soup w/ Vegetable & Tofu

$10.95

#35 Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$11.50

#36 BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$11.50

#37 BBQ Pork & Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$11.95

#41 Spicy & Sour Seafood Vermicelli Soup

$11.95

#21 Noodle Soup w/ Vegetable & Tofu

$10.95

Appetizers

#2 Chicken Wings in Fish Sauce

$12.50
#4 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls

$7.95
#5 Tofu Spring Rolls

$7.95

#6 Fried Tofu in Soy Sauce

$8.95
#7 Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.95
#8 Fried Egg Rolls

$9.95
#10 Crispy Green Bean

$8.95
#11 Spicy Garlic Shrinps

$10.95
#12 Fried Wontons

$8.95

#9 Fried Banana

$8.95

Entrees

#1 Vietnamese Sandwich

$8.95

#38 Dry Noodle w/ Soup on the side

$11.95

#39 Charbroiled Meat w/ Shrimp & Egg Roll Vermicelli

$11.95

#46 Pan Fried Rice Noodle w/ Sauce

$12.95

#47 Crispy Pan Fried Egg Noodle in Sauce

$12.95

#48 Stir Fried Padthai Noodle

$12.95

#49 Stir Fried Chowmein Noodle

$12.95
#57 Grilled Pork Chops Steam Rice

$12.95
#58 Diced Filet Mignon w/ Fried Rice

$12.95
#59 Lemon Grass & Chili Pepper w/ Steam Rice

$11.95
#64 Charbroiled Dish w/ Steam Rice

$11.95
#65 Salmon in Tamarind Sauce w/ Steam Rice

$11.95
#67 House Special Fried Rice

$11.95
#68 Orange Chicken w/ Fried Rice

$11.95

Salads

#13 Chicken Cabbage Salad

$15.50

#14 Beef Filet Mignon Salad

$15.50

#15 Shrimp Papaya Salad

$15.50

#16 Fries & Filet Mignon

$15.95

Vegetarian

#21 Vegetarian Noodle Soup w/ Vegetable & Tofu

$10.95

#19 Stir Fried Chowmein w/ Vegetable & Tofu

$10.95

#20 Lemon Grass Tofu w/ Steam Rice

$10.95
#61 Bok Choy in Garlic Sauce w/ Steam Rice

$10.95

Kids

#52 Beef Pho Kid (13 & younger)

$7.95

#53 Chicken Pho Kid (13 & younger)

$7.95

#54 Wonton Egg Noodle Soup Kid (13 & younger)

$7.95

#55 Grilled Chicken w/ Steam Rice (13 & younger)

$7.95

Extra

Steam Vegetable

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Extra Egg Noodle

$3.00

Spring Roll

$2.75

Egg Roll

$2.50

Tofu Roll

$2.75

Meat Non Pho

$6.00+

Tofu

$2.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake Xango

$6.50

Drinks

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Fruit Shake

$5.00

Fresh Squieezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Jasmine Hot Tea

$1.95

Jasmine Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$2.95

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.00

Juice Box

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Vietnamese Restaurant

Location

9927 Walker St., Cypress, CA 90630

Directions

