Lunch Specials

Combos

2 Item Bento Box

$12.50

2 Rolls + 2 Sides

$13.50

3 Item Bento Box

$15.95

Lunch Sashimi Platter

$13.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sashimi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Lunch Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$20.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad. 4 pc Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp) 6 pc Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore) and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Lunch Sushi Platter

$12.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sushi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Sashimi Platter

$20.00

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$30.00

Sushi Platter

$18.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad Includes Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Amberjack, Sushi and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Current Specials

Zesty Jumbo Scallop

$16.50

In: Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Out: Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop with House Ponzu, Himalayan Salt and Fresh Lime Zest

Toro Uni Hand Roll (Limited)

$15.00

Spain Toro Tartare, Santa Barbara AA Uni Topped with Ikura on Rice with Premium Arikake Seaweed.

Negitoro Hand Roll (Limited)

$7.00

Chopped Bluefin Belly with Scallions & Fresh Wasabi on Premium Ariake Seaweed.

Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop Nigiri (2pc)

$6.00

Japanese Scallop with Yuzu Kosho (Paste made with Yuzu Peel and Peppers) and Touch of Ponzu

Myung Jak Bok Bun Ja (375ml)

$15.00

Highly Aromatiluscious & Deep Honey Flavor Wine made with Raspberries that are grown in the Yellow Soil Zone with clean Ocean Breeze.

Beverage & Drinks

NA Beverages

House Brewed Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Iced Green Tea

$4.25

Hot Green Tea

$4.25
Organic Apple Juice Pack

$3.50

Ingredients: Filtered Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Organic Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness).

Ramune Original

$3.50

Ramune Straberry

$3.50

Beer & Cocktails

Kirin(L)

$8.50

Asahi (L)

$8.50

Kirin Light (L)

$8.50

Bluemoon

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Sake & Soju

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$21.00

Gentle, smooth, dry finish.

Rei Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$22.00

Bold and floral aroma, pairs with rice dishes.

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml

$22.00

Creamy dry-yet-fruity light to medium body with a crisp and clean finish.

Denshin Yuki Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$24.00

Gentle fragrant and refreshing taste.

Ozeki Karatanba 720ml

$35.00

A dry, crisp flavor that is full, smooth and rich on the palate.

Shinpaku Junmai 720ml

$65.00

Fluffy and luscious, creating a sweet rice aroma (Yamandanishiki rice). Rich and dry

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 12.5oz

$17.00

Fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry and creamy sweet rice custard.

Yuki White Peach Nigori 12.5oz

$18.00

Bright tropical aroma from sweet essence of white peach.

Chum Churum Peach 375ml

$11.00

Chum Churum 375ml

$11.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc, Mondavi 750ml

$20.00

Fruity aromas with a zesty and bright palate

Chardonnay Cline 750ml

$27.00

From the Sonoma Coast with a buttery and complex notes. Pairs well with strong flavors such as truffle dishes.

Kinsen Kobai Plum Wine

$6.50+

Sweet with intense summer fruit flavor.

Appetizers

Kitchen Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

With Sea Salt

Tempura Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Mixed Tempura

$12.00

Beef Gyoza

$8.00

House Salad

$4.50

Spring Mix, Seasonal Vegetables/Herbs, Shoyu Plum Dressing

Baked Green Mussels

$10.00

with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Fried Calamari Rings with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Wasabi Tartar Sauce and Cocktail Sauce

Togarashi Fries

$9.00

Fries tossed in Togarashi Spice. Served with Wasabi Tartar Sauce and Ketchup

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Fried Dumplings served with Gyoza Sauce

Veggie Tempura

$12.00

Veggie only Tempura served with Tempura Sauce.

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.00

With Garlic Chili Oil

Takoyaki

$8.00

Sushi Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

With Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar

Side Sashimi Salad

$7.50

Assorted Sashimi, Spring Mix, Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar

Albacore Pops

$7.00

Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Karashi, Crispy Onions

Salmon Pops

$7.00

Crab Meat, Cucumber, Salmon with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago

Bluefin Pops

$8.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago.

Fresh Oysters (2pc)

$8.00

Served with Masago, Chives, Ponzu, Lemon juice, Tabasco

Jalapeno Popper

$8.50

Tempura Jalapeno with Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Tuna A La Tostada

$11.00

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice w/ Jalapeno, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Poke Tower and Chips

$14.00

Choice of Bluefin or Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Avocado, Poke Sauce and Wonton Chips

Salmon Sashimi Californian Style

$13.00

Flash seared in Olive Oil with Garlic Chips, Red Onions, Ponzu and Soy Mustard

Spicy Umami Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

Garnished with Spicy Crunchy Garlic and House Karashi Sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$15.00

7pc thinly sliced Yellowtail with Jalapeno, Yuzu Ponzu and Sriracha

Ahi Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$15.00

Seared in Garlic Pepper w/ Ponzu and Soy Mustard

Quail Egg Shooter

$4.75

Bowls & Plates & Bento Boxes

Sides & Salads

Miso Soup Side

$2.75

White Miso with Tofu and Scallions

White Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$4.00

Japanese Slaw

$3.00

Green & Red Cabbage, Carrots, Micros, Shoyu Plum Dressing

House Salad

$4.50

Spring Mix, Seasonal Vegetables/Herbs, Shoyu Plum Dressing

Side Sashimi Salad

$7.50

Assorted Sashimi, Spring Mix, Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

With Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Bowls & Plates

Chicken Teriyaki for Kids

$6.50

Grilled Chicken with White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce

Yellowtail Collar

$12.00

Served w/ Spring Mix, Japanese Slaw and Ponzu

Salmon Collar

$9.00

Served w/ Spring Mix, Japanese Slaw and Ponzu

Kitsune Udon Noodle Soup

$9.00

Served with Crispy Tofu, Fish Cake, and Scallions

Steak Bowl

$12.00

6oz Ribeye Beef Steak cubes, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Thigh with Scallions, Sesame Seeds, White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Assorted Sashimi, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, with Soy Mustard

Full Size Miso Bowl

$5.00

White Miso with Tofu and Scallions

Entrees & Bento Box

Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box

$15.00

Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers

Hibachi Ribeye Steak (6oz) Bento Box

$17.00

Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers

Teriyaki Scottish Salmon Bento Box

$18.00

Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$18.50

Chef selected Ribeye steak with Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Served with Garlic Butter or Teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken 8oz

$13.00

Chicken Katsu 8oz

$14.00

Salmon Collar Entree

$12.95

Yellowtail Collar Entree

$15.95

Sushi & Sashimi Platters

Sushi Platter

$18.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad Includes Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Amberjack, Sushi and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Sashimi Platter

$20.00

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$30.00

Lunch Sushi Platter

$12.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sushi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Lunch Sashimi Platter

$13.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sashimi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Lunch Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$20.00

Served with Miso Soup or Salad. 4 pc Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp) 6 pc Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore) and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Sushi & Sashimi

Nigiri (2pc Sushi)

Scottish Salmon (Sa-ke) Nigiri

$5.75

Albacore (Shiro Maguro) Nigiri

$5.25

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$7.00
Bluefin Tuna (Hon-Maguru) Nigiri

$8.95

Amberjack (Kanpachi) Nigiri

$5.50

Halibut (Hirame) Nigiri

$7.00

Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop Nigiri (2pc)

$6.00

Japanese Scallop with Yuzu Kosho (Paste made with Yuzu Peel and Peppers) and Touch of Ponzu

Fresh Water Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$5.50

Octopus (Tako) Wasabi Nigiri

$5.50

Sweet Shrimp(Ama Ebi) Nigiri

$9.00

Bay Scallop Nigiri

$5.25

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$5.25

Egg Custard (Tamago) Nigiri

$4.50

Salmon Egg (Ikura) Nigiri

$6.50

Smelt Egg (Masago) Nigiri

$5.25

Fatty Bluefin (Toro) Nigiri

$12.95

Spanish Mackerel (Aji) Nigiri

$7.00

Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri

$14.95

Specialty Nigiri (2pc)

Truffle Salmon Nigiri

$8.95

Specialty Albacore

$8.95

Black Cod Miso Nigiri

$8.95

Aburi Bluefin Nigiri

$8.95