Fish In a Bottle Sushi & Grill2 10205 Valley View St
No reviews yet
10205 Valley View St
Cypress, CA 90630
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Specials
Combos
2 Item Bento Box
2 Rolls + 2 Sides
3 Item Bento Box
Lunch Sashimi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sashimi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Lunch Sushi & Sashimi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. 4 pc Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp) 6 pc Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore) and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Lunch Sushi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sushi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Sashimi Platter
Sushi & Sashimi Platter
Sushi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad Includes Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Amberjack, Sushi and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Current Specials
Zesty Jumbo Scallop
In: Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Out: Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop with House Ponzu, Himalayan Salt and Fresh Lime Zest
Toro Uni Hand Roll (Limited)
Spain Toro Tartare, Santa Barbara AA Uni Topped with Ikura on Rice with Premium Arikake Seaweed.
Negitoro Hand Roll (Limited)
Chopped Bluefin Belly with Scallions & Fresh Wasabi on Premium Ariake Seaweed.
Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop Nigiri (2pc)
Japanese Scallop with Yuzu Kosho (Paste made with Yuzu Peel and Peppers) and Touch of Ponzu
Myung Jak Bok Bun Ja (375ml)
Highly Aromatiluscious & Deep Honey Flavor Wine made with Raspberries that are grown in the Yellow Soil Zone with clean Ocean Breeze.
Beverage & Drinks
NA Beverages
House Brewed Iced Tea
Lemonade
Rasberry Ice Tea
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Iced Green Tea
Hot Green Tea
Organic Apple Juice Pack
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Organic Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness).
Ramune Original
Ramune Straberry
Beer & Cocktails
Sake & Soju
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Gentle, smooth, dry finish.
Rei Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
Bold and floral aroma, pairs with rice dishes.
Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml
Creamy dry-yet-fruity light to medium body with a crisp and clean finish.
Denshin Yuki Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Gentle fragrant and refreshing taste.
Ozeki Karatanba 720ml
A dry, crisp flavor that is full, smooth and rich on the palate.
Shinpaku Junmai 720ml
Fluffy and luscious, creating a sweet rice aroma (Yamandanishiki rice). Rich and dry
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 12.5oz
Fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry and creamy sweet rice custard.
Yuki White Peach Nigori 12.5oz
Bright tropical aroma from sweet essence of white peach.
Chum Churum Peach 375ml
Chum Churum 375ml
Wine
Appetizers
Kitchen Appetizers
Edamame
With Sea Salt
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Mixed Tempura
Beef Gyoza
House Salad
Spring Mix, Seasonal Vegetables/Herbs, Shoyu Plum Dressing
Baked Green Mussels
with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari Rings with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Wasabi Tartar Sauce and Cocktail Sauce
Togarashi Fries
Fries tossed in Togarashi Spice. Served with Wasabi Tartar Sauce and Ketchup
Pork Gyoza
Fried Dumplings served with Gyoza Sauce
Veggie Tempura
Veggie only Tempura served with Tempura Sauce.
Spicy Garlic Edamame
With Garlic Chili Oil
Takoyaki
Sushi Appetizers
Seaweed Salad
With Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Side Sashimi Salad
Assorted Sashimi, Spring Mix, Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Albacore Pops
Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Karashi, Crispy Onions
Salmon Pops
Crab Meat, Cucumber, Salmon with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago
Bluefin Pops
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago.
Fresh Oysters (2pc)
Served with Masago, Chives, Ponzu, Lemon juice, Tabasco
Jalapeno Popper
Tempura Jalapeno with Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Tuna A La Tostada
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice w/ Jalapeno, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Poke Tower and Chips
Choice of Bluefin or Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Avocado, Poke Sauce and Wonton Chips
Salmon Sashimi Californian Style
Flash seared in Olive Oil with Garlic Chips, Red Onions, Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Spicy Umami Albacore Sashimi
Garnished with Spicy Crunchy Garlic and House Karashi Sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio
7pc thinly sliced Yellowtail with Jalapeno, Yuzu Ponzu and Sriracha
Ahi Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Seared in Garlic Pepper w/ Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Quail Egg Shooter
Bowls & Plates & Bento Boxes
Sides & Salads
Miso Soup Side
White Miso with Tofu and Scallions
White Rice
Fried Rice
Japanese Slaw
Green & Red Cabbage, Carrots, Micros, Shoyu Plum Dressing
House Salad
Spring Mix, Seasonal Vegetables/Herbs, Shoyu Plum Dressing
Side Sashimi Salad
Assorted Sashimi, Spring Mix, Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Seaweed Salad
With Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Sauteed Veggies
Bowls & Plates
Chicken Teriyaki for Kids
Grilled Chicken with White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce
Yellowtail Collar
Served w/ Spring Mix, Japanese Slaw and Ponzu
Salmon Collar
Served w/ Spring Mix, Japanese Slaw and Ponzu
Kitsune Udon Noodle Soup
Served with Crispy Tofu, Fish Cake, and Scallions
Steak Bowl
6oz Ribeye Beef Steak cubes, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken Thigh with Scallions, Sesame Seeds, White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce
Poke Bowl
Assorted Sashimi, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, with Soy Mustard
Full Size Miso Bowl
White Miso with Tofu and Scallions
Entrees & Bento Box
Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box
Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers
Hibachi Ribeye Steak (6oz) Bento Box
Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers
Teriyaki Scottish Salmon Bento Box
Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers
Grilled Ribeye Steak
Chef selected Ribeye steak with Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Served with Garlic Butter or Teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken 8oz
Chicken Katsu 8oz
Salmon Collar Entree
Yellowtail Collar Entree
Sushi & Sashimi Platters
Sushi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad Includes Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Amberjack, Sushi and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Sashimi Platter
Sushi & Sashimi Platter
Lunch Sushi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sushi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Lunch Sashimi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sashimi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Lunch Sushi & Sashimi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. 4 pc Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp) 6 pc Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore) and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Sushi & Sashimi
Nigiri (2pc Sushi)
Scottish Salmon (Sa-ke) Nigiri
Albacore (Shiro Maguro) Nigiri
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna (Hon-Maguru) Nigiri
Amberjack (Kanpachi) Nigiri
Halibut (Hirame) Nigiri
Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop Nigiri (2pc)
Japanese Scallop with Yuzu Kosho (Paste made with Yuzu Peel and Peppers) and Touch of Ponzu