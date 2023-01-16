  • Home
Irrawaddy Taste of Burma 7076 Katella Ave

No reviews yet

7076 Katella Ave

Stanton, CA 90680

Order Again

Appetizers

Paratha

Paratha

$8.00

Burmese Falafel

$7.00
Golden Tofu

Golden Tofu

$7.00

Samusa

$8.00

Crispy hand warpped samusa, filled with potato, fresh mint, onion, chili and spices. served with tamarind sauce.

Fried Opo Squash (Boo Dee Jau)

$8.00

Crispy fried Opo squash served with tamarind sauce

Jet Thun Jau

$8.00
Burmese Spring Rolls

Burmese Spring Rolls

$8.00

lentils, Carrot, Onion mixed with mild curry spices

Salads

Tea Leaf Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$15.00

Peanuts, lentils, fried garlic, sesame seed, sunflower seed, tomato, and romaine lettuce with lime tea leaf dressing.

Golden Tofu Salad

$15.00

Yellow bean curd, shredded cabbage, cilantro, sesame seeds, and ground peanuts tossed with a tamarind garlic sauce.

Ginger Salad

$15.00

Shredded cabbage, tomato, lentils, peanuts, and chickpea powder mixed with marinated ginger.

Tea Lead Salad Kit

$30.00

Included Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Dressing in the Bottle ( 8 Ounces) & Mixed Nuts (8 Ounces) Peanuts, Lentils, fried garlic, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds.

Rainbow Salad (Ah Sone Thote)

$16.00

Mixture of noodles, shredded vegetables, boiled potato, chickpea powder, fried garlic and shallots

Burmese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Sliced chicken breast, cabbage, onion, fresh chili and cilantro, with sweet lime fish sauce

Burmese Rice Salad

$14.00

Penny Worth Salad

$16.00

Samusa Salad

$15.00

HALF Tea Leaf Salad

$8.00

Ba Yar Jau Salad

$15.00

HALF Ginger Salad

$8.00

Single Tea Leaf Dressing

$18.00

Mixed Nuts

$12.00

Noodles & Rice

Southern Style Noodles (Nun Gyi Thote)

$15.00

Wide rice noodles mixed with chicken, boiled egg, cabbage, bean powder, onion, cilantro, lime, and topped with crispy noodles.

Mandalay Style Coconut Noodles (Kauk Sware Thote)

$15.00

Wheat noodles mixed with coconut chicken, shredded cabbage, toasted chip pea powder, onion, garnish with carrot, and cilantro.

Garlic Noodles (C jet Kauk Sware)

$15.00

Wheat noodles tossed in seasoned soy garlic, green onion, and topped with (chicken, Pork, Shrimp, Tofu)

Burmese Style Pad Thai (Shan Kauk Sware)

$15.00

Rice noodles mixed with (chicken, Shrimp, Tofu), sweet soy sauce, chili bean, crispy onion, spices, topped with peanut, and cilantro.

Burmese Fried Rice

$13.00

White or brown rice sauteed with onion and yellow peas.

Biryani (Dan Pauk)

Biryani (Dan Pauk)

$16.00

Basmati rice cooked with Indian spices and served with chicken or Beef or Lamp.

Soup

Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup

Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup

$15.00

Catfish with ginger, garlic, onion, lemongrass, and simmered in bean based soup. Served with rice vermicelli, boiled egg, and crispy peas.

Coconut Noodle Soup

$15.00

Egg noodle. Boiled egg in coconut chicken soup.

Vegetable Soup

$15.00

Seasonal vegetables in Burmese spice base tamarind lentil soup.

Samusa Soup

Samusa Soup

$15.00

samusa, fresh mint, shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chili with tamarind sauce in lentil soup

Pork Noodles Soup

$15.00

Beef Noodles Soup

$15.00

Catfish Chowder Soup ONLY (Large)

$13.00

Coconut Soup ONLY (Large)

$13.00

Stir Fry

Green Beans

$15.00

Crispy green bean sautes with sweet onion.

Mango Chicken

$16.00

Sliced mango, chicken breast, sweet peppers, and onion with a tangy sauce.

Roasted Pepper Chicken

$16.00

Sliced chicken breast, onion, garlic, dry chills, and sauteed with roasted pepper sauce.

Basil Fish

$18.00

White fish simmered in sweet and spicy paprika basil sauce.

Sweet Basil Beef

Sweet Basil Beef

$19.00

Filet mignon steak slices, sweet peppers, onion, and wok tossed in sweet basil sauce.

Sweet Basil Shrimp

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp, sweet peppers, onion, and wok tossed in sweet basil sauce.

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with red and green pepper with turmeric garlic butter.

Green Bean Chicken

$16.00

Sliced chicken breast and crispy green bean saute in a savory sauce.

Mint Leaf Chicken

$16.00

Minced chicken saute with Burmese spices, mint, chili, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Kebat (Mint Leaf Chicken)

$16.00

Mint leaf chicken. Gluten-free. Minced chicken sauté with burmese spices, fresh mint, chili, tomato and onion. This dish is mild spicy, refreshing and aromatic.

Okra

$15.00

Okra sauteed with sweet onion and fish sauce

Chayote Chicken

$16.00

Sliced chicken breast, crispy mushrooms, baby corn, sweet peppers and chayote sauteed with savory sauce

Pork Nugget

$16.00

Lightly battered tender pork nuggets served with chili garlic soy vinaigrette.

Basil Chicken

$16.00

Basil Tofu

$15.00
Kebat

Kebat

$16.00

Mango Shrimp

$18.00

Home Cooking

Chicken Masala

Chicken Masala

$16.00

Bone in chicken leg simmered with mild curry spices.

Beef Masala

Beef Masala

$18.00

Tender beef cubes and potato simmered with mild curry spices.

Lamb Masala

Lamb Masala

$19.00

Tender Iamb cubes simmered with mild curry spices.

Tea Leaf Chicken

$17.00
Tea leaf Beef

Tea leaf Beef

$18.00

Tender beef cubes and tea leaf simmered with spices.

Tea Leaf Lamb

$19.00

Lamb cubes and tea leaf simmered with spices.

Pumpkin Pork Stew

Pumpkin Pork Stew

$17.00

Tender pork with Burmese spices and served with kabocha squash.

Bamboo Shoot Pork

Bamboo Shoot Pork

$17.00

Tender pork simmered in Burmese style curry with bamboo shoots.

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$18.00

Tilapia simmered with mild Burmese spices, tomato, and cilantro.

Coconut Salmon

$18.00

Grilled salmon dressed with coconut lime sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Seared jumbo shrimps wok tossed in coconut lime sauce.

Paprika Shrimp

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp simmered in sweet paprika tomato sauce.

Sour Leaf Shrimp

Sour Leaf Shrimp

$19.00

a Blend of Burmese sour leaf, okra, bamboo shoot, green chili, and shrimp cooked with Burmese spices

Egg with Okra

$16.00

Boiled eggs and okra in tomato tamarind base Burmese curry.

Veggie Stew

$15.00

Eggplant, cauliflower, okra, squash, carrots, and potatoes. Simmered with Burmese spices, tamarind, and lentil.

Eggplant Curry

$15.00

Paprika tomato based sauce cooked with eggplant, okra, and cilantro.

Tofu Curry

Tofu Curry

$16.00

Paprika tomato based sauce cooked with tofu and red bell pepper.

Okra Curry

$16.00
Dal Beef

Dal Beef

$18.00

Chana dal and beef cubes slowly cooked with indian spices

Spicy Fried Fish Curry

$18.00

Side

Brown Rice

$3.50

A mixture of jasmine brown and red rice.

Coconut Rice

$3.50

Jasmine rice cooked with coconut.

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Jasmine long grain rice.

Ba La Choung (small)

$7.00

Ground dried shrimp sauteed with chili, onion, and fish sauce.

Paratha (Side) 2 piece

$5.00

multi layered Indian style pan cake served

Catfish Chowder (Small)

$7.00

Catfish with ginger, garlic, onion, lemongrass, and simmered in bean based soup

Veggi Soup (Small)

$7.00

Seasonal vegetables in Burmese spice base tamarind lentil soup.

Ba La Choung Jau (Large)

$14.00

Biryani Rice

$5.00

Rice Dish

Coconut Mint Chicken with Rice

Coconut Mint Chicken with Rice

$13.50
Chicken Curry with Rice

Chicken Curry with Rice

$14.75
Pumpkin Pork Stew with Rice

Pumpkin Pork Stew with Rice

$15.75
Beef Curry with Rice

Beef Curry with Rice

$16.75
Lamb Curry with Rice

Lamb Curry with Rice

$18.75

Beverages

Burmese Sweet Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Limeade

$4.00

Sodas

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Young Coconut Juice

$5.50

Regular Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Myanmar Beer Small

$5.50

Wine by the Glass

$7.00

Cabernet, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, pinot Gris, Sauvignon blanc

Local Craft Beer

$5.50

Wine Bottle

$35.00

Corkage Fees

$12.00

Singha Beer

$10.00

Lemon Iced Tea

$4.00

Optimal Tea

$4.00

Dessert

Burmese Coconut jelly

$5.00

Par Lu Dar

$10.00
Fried Banana with Ice Cream

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Coconut Jelly Tray

$45.00

Appetizers

Golden Tofu(40pec)

$50.00

Burmese Falafel (50pcs)

$50.00

Samusa Tray (40pcs)

$60.00

Salads

Tea Leaf Salad Tray

$75.00

Golden Tofu Salad Tray

$75.00

Ginger Salad Tray

$75.00

Noodle & Rice

Southern Noodles Tray (Nan Gyi Thote)

$75.00

Mandalay style Coconut Noodles Tray (Kauk Swear Thote)

$75.00

Garlic Noodles Tray

$75.00

Burmese Fried Rice Tray

$70.00

Biryani Tray (DanPauk)

$100.00

Stir Fry

Kebat Tray

$90.00

Green Beans Chicken Tray

$85.00

Mango Chicken Tray

$90.00

Home Cooking

Sweet Basil Beef Tray

$120.00

Tea Leaf Beef Tray

$100.00

Tea Leaf Lamb Tray

$120.00

Chicken Curry Tray

$90.00

Fish Curry Tray

$100.00

Beef Curry Tray

$100.00

Lamb Curry Tray

$120.00

Tofu Curry Tray

$90.00

Eggplant Curry Tray

$85.00

Bamboo shoot Pork Tray

$100.00

Paprika Shrimp Tray

$120.00

Egg with Okra Tray

$90.00

Vege Stew Tray

$80.00

Side

Fried Pea Dice (Per Dice)

$1.00

Coconut Rice Tray

$50.00

Steamed Rice Tray

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Burmese , Southeast Asian Restaurant

