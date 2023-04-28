  • Home
  • Anaheim
  • Los Alazanes Mexican Food - 980 S Knott Ave
Los Alazanes Mexican Food 980 S Knott Ave

No reviews yet

980 S Knott Ave

Anaheim, CA 92804

Combos

Combo #1

$10.75

Combo #2: Two Beef Tacos

$10.75

Combo #3: Two Cheese Enchiladas

$10.75

Combo #4: Tostada & Enchilada

$10.75

Combo #5: Taco & Enchilada

$10.75

Combo #6: Burrito & Enchilada

$10.75

Combo #7: Two Beef Burritos

$10.75

Combo #8: Two Carne Asada Tacos

$12.25

Combo #9: Two Chicken Tacos

$10.75

Combo #10: Chorizo Plate

$11.75

Combo #11: Carne Asada Plate

$15.25

Combo #12: Machaca Plate

$12.25

Combo #13: Carnitas Plate

$13.25

Combo #14: Two Chile Rellenos

$13.25

Combo #15: Two Carne Asada Burritos

$16.25

Combo #16: Two Fish Tacos

$11.75

Combo #17: Camarones Mexicanos

$16.25

Combo #18: Pollo Asado

$13.50

Coctel de Camaron

$16.50

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$5.25

Al Pastor Taco

$4.75

Carnitas Taco

$4.75

Fish Taco

$4.75

Lengua Taco

$5.25

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.75

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$2.95

Hard Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.95

Beef Taco

$3.95

Papa Taco

$3.50

3 Rolled W/ GUAC

$6.25

3 Rolled Plain

$5.25

3 Flautas

$6.50

Tortas

Ham Torta

$8.00

Fish Torta

$8.00

Beef Torta

$8.00

Chicken Torta

$8.00

Chorizo Torta

$8.75

Machaca Torta

$8.75

Asada Torta

$9.50

Carnitas Torta

$9.25

Al Pastor Torta

$9.25

Milanesa Torta

$9.50

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.75

Calfirnia Burrito

$9.75

Carnitas Burrito

$9.75

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.75

Mixed Burrito

$7.95

Chicken Burrito

$7.95

Beef Burrito

$7.95

Campechano B

$11.50

Lengua Burrito

$11.50

Pollo Asado Burrito

$9.75

Shrimp Burrito

$10.75

Fish Burrito

$9.25

Nachos Burrito

$9.75

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.25

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.75

Bean w/ Cheese Burrito

$6.75

Super Burrito

$16.25

Wet Burrito Add

$3.25

Breakfast Burritos

BB #1: Ham, Eggs, & Cheese

$8.00

BB #2: Ham, Eggs, & Beans

$8.00

BB #3: Bacon, Eggs, & Fries

$8.00

BB #4: Eggs, Mex Salsa, & Cheese

$8.00

BB #5: Suasage, Eggs, Fries

$8.00

BB #6: Bacon, Eggs, Ham, Fries, & Cheese

$8.00

BB #7: Chorizo & Eggs

$8.00

BB #8: Machaca & Eggs

$8.75

BB #9: Steak & Eggs

$9.50

Chilaquiles W/ Huevo

$9.50

Spanish Omelete

$9.50

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Quesadilla w/ Huevo

$9.50

Menudo (SAT-SUN)

$10.95

Specials

Special #1: 3 Rolled Tacos Plate

$9.25

Special #2: 2 Rolled, Beef Taco, Tostada

$9.25

Special #3: 5 Rolled Tacos

$9.25

Special #4: Super Nachos

$13.75

Special #5: Chimichanga Special

$11.75

Special #6 Quesadilla Supreme

$11.50

Special #7: 12 Rolled Tacos

$17.50

Special #8: Carne Asada Fries

$13.75

Special #9: Torta Special w/ Drink

$10.95

Special #10: Two Fish Tacos w/ Drink

$10.50

Special #11: Two Sope Plate

$10.50

Special #12: 3 Flautas Plate

$9.75

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$7.25

Chicken Enchilada

$7.25

Mixed Enchilada

$7.25

Beef Enchilada

$7.25

Asada Enchilada

$8.25

Chile Relleno

$8.25

Salads

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Shrimp Salad

$13.75

Tostadas

Carne Asada Tostada

$7.25

Carnitas Tostada

$7.25

Chicken Tostada

$5.75

Beef Tostada

$5.75

Bean Tostada

$4.75

Flying Saucer

Asada F.S

$8.95

Carnitas F.S

$8.95

Chicken F.S.

$8.00

Beef F.S

$8.00

Beans F.S

$6.50

Pollo Asado F.S

Sope

Asada Sope

$5.50

Al Pastor Sope

$5.50

Carnitas Sope

$5.50

Chicken Sope

$5.25

Beef Sope

$5.25

Bean Sope

$4.75

Chimichangas

Beans

$8.25

Beef

$9.50

Chicken

$9.50

Asada

$11.25

Carnitas

$11.25

Side Order

Chips W/Guac

$6.95

Plain Chips

$3.75

Chips W/Cheese

$5.95

Meat Quesadilla

$10.25

Quesadilla

$6.75

6 Chicken Nuggets

$6.75

French Fries

$5.25

1/2 Rice

$3.95

1/2 Beans

$3.95

1/2 Guacamole

$6.95

Extra Tosino

$2.50

Extra Tortilla

$2.25

Chile Asados

Extras

Extra (1)

$1.25

Extra (2)

$2.25

Extra (3)

$2.50

Postre

Flan

$4.95

Pastel 3 Leches

$4.75

Churros

$2.50

Bebidas

Small

$2.50

Medium

$3.25

Large

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Jugo De Naranja

$4.95

CAFE

$5.00

Mexican Sodas

$3.50

Agua

$2.25

Misc

Carne Asada Fries

$13.75

Super Nachos

$13.75
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
980 S Knott Ave, Anaheim, CA 92804

