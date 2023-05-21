La Super Birria Stanton 11241 Beach Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
11241 Beach Boulevard, Stanton, CA 90680
Gallery
