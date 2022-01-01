Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuego Maiz

review star

No reviews yet

10660 Magnolia Ave

Anaheim, CA 92804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole

$8.00

chunky avocados mixed with pico de gallo served with a side of tortilla chips & chicharrones

Alpastor Belly Bites

$9.00

alpastor marinated pork belly, oven roasted then fried to a crisp served with pineapple-habanero glaze & handmade tortillas on the side

Shrimp Taquitos

$11.00

3 giant butterflied shrimp filled with herb cream cheese, wrapped in a mini corn tortilla topped with shredded lettuce, crema, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo & shredded panela cheese

Flautas in a Cup

$6.00

4 mini chicken and cheese taquitos on shredded lettuce topped with avocado salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo & queso fresco

Salsa Flight

$5.00

tortilla chips with a flight of 3 salsas; mild chip-dip , medium verde tomatillo & spicy roja chile de arbol

Queso Fundido

$9.00

cazuelita of queso fundido with chorizo and roasted poblano served with a side of (3) handmade tortillas

Probaditas

$19.00

a sampler of appetizers; tortilla chips, chicharrones, salsa, guacamole, belly bites, mini flautas, shrimp taquitos

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$6.00

100% Natural (Ask server for Flavors)

Coca Cola Mexican Bottle

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00+

Water Bottle

$3.00

Fuertes

Machete Quesadilla

$23.00

29" handmade corn tortilla, melted monterey jack cheese, choice of protein, romaine lettuce & sour cream

Machetito Quesadilla

$17.00

16

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

29” handmade corn tortilla, melted monterey jack cheese, garlic-butter shrimp & ranchera, romaine lettuce, chipotle dressing & sour cream

Parrillada

$26.00

ranchera or carnitas, grilled nopal, grilled jalapeño, grilled onions, grilled cheese, side of rice, beans, pickled carrots, pico de gallo, guacamole & (3) handmade tortillas

Huarache

$14.00

12” handmade tortilla stuffed with seasoned black beans, salsa roja / salsa verde, sour cream, queso panela, choice of protein, onions & cilantro

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

12” flour tortilla with garlic-butter shrimp, rice, monterey jack cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, & shredded lettuce

Alambre

$23.00

mix with asada, bacon, ham, chorizo, grilled onions & poblano peppers topped with melted monterey jack cheese & 7 tortillas

Sopes

$13.00

2 thick pinched handmade tortillas with beans, choice of protein, shredded lettuce, sour cream, queso panela, pico de gallo & an avocado slice

Classicos

Taco Plate

$11.00

3 five inch corn tortilla tacos with choice of protein, onions and cilantro served with a side of beans & chips. pickled carrots & lime wedges

Burritos

$13.00

12” flour tortilla, rice, beans, choice of protein, monterey jack cheese, onion & cilantro

Sucio Fries

$13.00

french fries, nacho cheese, asada, chipotle aioli, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso panela & a grilled serrano

Flautas Plates

$12.00

4 chicken and cheese blend taquitos topped with shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and queso panela with a side of rice & beans.

Nachos

$13.00

warm tortilla chips, monterey jack cheese, beans, choice of protein, sour cream, avocado salsa, onions & cilantro, queso panela & a grilled serrano

Chicken Ensalada

$13.00

romaine lettuce, cilantro dressing, black beans, grilled chicken, roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso panela & tortilla strips

Taco a la Carte

$3.00

Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.00

Sides

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Grilled Jalapenos & Onion

$4.00

Side Avocado Slices

$3.00

Tortillas

fresh handmade tortillas

Side Grilled Nopal

$3.00

Pickled Carrots

$2.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles

$13.00

warm tortilla chips in a creamy tomatillo salsa topped with sour cream, queso panela, onion & cilantro side of beans & eggs

Sopes Benedictos

$16.00

2 thick pinched handmade tortillas with beans, ranchera or tinga, Poached Eggs, chipotle hollandaise, sour cream, queso panela with side of house hash brown

Steak & Huevos

$14.00

marinated Ranchera, 2 eggs & side of house hash brown

Chilaquiles Appetizer

$8.00

warm tortilla chips in a creamy tomatillo salsa, sour cream, queso panela.

Huevos Divorciados

$12.00

2 over easy eggs topped with red and green salsa separated in the middle with beans

Sencillo Plate

$12.00

Eggs Bacon Hashbrown

Pan Dulce

Pancakes

Mazapan

$12.00

chocolate drizzle, strawberries, banana & mazapan crumble

Fresa

$12.00

fresh strawberries & whipped cream

Cajeta & Lechera

$12.00

cajeta drizzle, lechera drizzle

Churro

$12.00

crispy churro bites, cinnamon-sugar & whipped cream

Cheesecake

$12.00

berry drizzle, cheesecake bites, strawberries & bananas

Brunch Bebidas

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Regular Coffee

$4.75

Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Postre

Churros Bites

$4.00

bite size cinnamon-sugar churros topped with condensed milk & chocolate sauce

Maria Custard

$5.00

key lime strawberry custard layered between Maria cookies

Arroz con Leche

$5.00

rice pudding with raisins & a sprinkle of cinnamon

Horchata Creme Brule

$6.00

crème brule with an horchata twist, topped with a layer of hardened and caramelized cinnamon sugar

Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Modern Mexican Kitchen.

