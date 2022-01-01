Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Stanton
/
Stanton
/
Short Ribs
Stanton restaurants that serve short ribs
Shootz
12885 Beach Blvd Unit 11, Stanton
No reviews yet
Short Ribs
$17.99
Short Rib Family Pack
$62.49
More about Shootz
Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque
12885 Beach Bvld. unit # 3, Stanton
No reviews yet
Beef Short Ribs Plate
$15.99
3 marinaded and grilled Beef short ribs. Includes Rice and Side Salad.
Side Beef Short Rib
$4.75
More about Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque
