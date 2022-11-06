Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

WHEALTHY 3394A S Bristol Street

review star

No reviews yet

3394A S Bristol Street

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Order Again

Popular Items

REG BOWL
WHEALTHY FRIED RICE
CUP

WHEALTHY BOWL & CUP

REG BOWL

$15.50

CUP

$12.50

VEGGIE CUP

$10.75

Noodle Bowl

$7.50

Noodle Cup

$5.50

VEGGIE BOWL

$13.50

SIGNATURE

WHEALTHY FRIED RICE

WHEALTHY FRIED RICE

$14.50

Sichuan-style fried Rice with Smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.

SEAFOOD PASTA

SEAFOOD PASTA

$15.00

Smoked Shrimp, Clam, and Webfoot octopus with spaghetti and our signature spicy vongole.

EGG RAM DON

EGG RAM DON

$14.50

Our signature spicy black bean sauce with spaghetti, Smoked pork, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.

WHEALTHY STIR FRIED CHICKEN

WHEALTHY STIR FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

Sichuan-style Smoked chicken with Jalapeños and our Korean-style spicy soy sauce with rice bowl.

CREAM PASTA

CREAM PASTA

$14.50

Cream-based sauce with Spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked bacon, and Chicken.

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$14.50

Italian style our signature cream-based sauce with the Rice, Shrimp, Squid, and Cheddar Cheese.

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$15.00

Thai famous stir-fried Rice noodles with Shrimp, Clam, and our signature fish sauce.

GRILLED SPICY PORK

$14.50

Strips of pork belly (the same cut as bacon but not smoked) mixed with a spicy red chili pepper paste sauce, garlic and rice

Sides

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Extra Protein

$2.75

Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra vegetable

$2.50

Beverages

WHEALTHY Drink - 22oz

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$2.50

WHEALTHY Drink

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

PEACE TEA

$3.00

Tazo Tea

$3.00

ORANGINA

$3.00

Kerns - Can

$2.50

KEVITA

$3.50

Bubly

$3.00

PURE Leaf

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Whealthy is customizable fusion grilling in our innovative rotating fire pots. Our customers assemble their own creation selecting from a variety of fresh vegetables, proteins, and noodles or rice. Masterfully flavored with one of our many unique sauces, our chefs will make your creation come to life in our open kitchen.

3394A S Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704

WHEALTHY image
WHEALTHY image
WHEALTHY image

