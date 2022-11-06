Asian Fusion
WHEALTHY 3394A S Bristol Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Whealthy is customizable fusion grilling in our innovative rotating fire pots. Our customers assemble their own creation selecting from a variety of fresh vegetables, proteins, and noodles or rice. Masterfully flavored with one of our many unique sauces, our chefs will make your creation come to life in our open kitchen.
Location
3394A S Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nep Cafe & Brunch - Fountain Valley
No Reviews
10836 Warner Avenue Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
B Nutritious - Fountain Valley
No Reviews
18053 Magnolia Street Fountain valley, CA 92708
View restaurant