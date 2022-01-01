Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Sushi Bear 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B

1,806 Reviews

$$

17292 McFadden Ave Unit B

Tustin, CA 92780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiger
Jalapeno Poppers
Honey

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Garlic and Soysauce Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.00

Croquette

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Shisito Peppers

$8.00

Portobello Mushroom Fries

$12.00

Ika Yaki

$12.00

Grilled Whole Squid

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Shumai

$8.00

Pork Chashu

$12.00

Spicy Crispy Tuna

$15.00

Baked Green Mussels

$15.00

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$15.00

Sesame Chicken

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Rock Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Yellowtail Collar

$13.00

Tuna Tower

$15.00

Spicy Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Ika Salad

$13.00

Poki Tuna Salad

$15.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$14.00

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Blue Crab Salad

$20.00

Fresh Tofu Salad

$12.00

Sushi Bear Specialities

TUNA Bear Style Garlic Sashimi

$17.00

SALMON Bear Style Garlic Sashimi

$17.00

ALBACORE Bear Style Garlic Sashimi

$16.00

Yellowtail (w/ Jalapeno) Bear Style Garlic Sashimi

$17.00

Escolar (w/ Jalapeno) Bear Style Garlic Sashimi

$16.00

Bear Style Carpaccio

$16.00

Mix of tuna, salmon, albacore, and yellowtail

Tuna Bear Style Tataki Sashimi

$18.00

With crispy onion and seared fish

Salmon Bear Style Tataki Sashimi

$18.00

With crispy onion and seared fish

Albacore Bear Style Tataki Sashimi

$18.00

With crispy onion and seared fish

Noodles

Plain Udon

$13.00

Chicken Udon

$15.00

Curry Udon

$15.00

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Tempura on side

Chicken Yakisoba

$15.00

Vegetable Yakisoba

$15.00

Don Buri (Rice Bowl)

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Katsu Don

$13.00

Katsu Curry

$16.00

DINNER Poke Bowl

$18.00

DINNER Sake Don

$20.00

DINNER Unagi Don

$20.00

Regular Chirashi

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp Curry Bowl

$16.00

Tempura Curry Bowl

$16.00

Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl

$16.00

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

Premium Bento Boxes

Lunch Bento Box (2 Choices)

$15.00

Lunch Bento Box (3 Choices)

$18.00

Dinner Bento Box (2 Choices)

$18.00

Dinner Bento Box (3 Choices)

$20.00

Lunch Plates

Lunch Sushi Bear Plate

$18.00

5pcs Sushi (chefs choice) and one choice classic roll

Lunch Sashimi Bear Plate

$18.00

8pcs sashimi (chefs choice)

Lunch Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$30.00

5pcs sushi (chef choice) 8 pcs sashimi (chef choice), one choice classic roll

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

#1 Sashimi (6pcs) Combo

$28.00

#2 Sushi (8pcs) Combo

$30.00

#3 Sushi (10pcs) and Sashimi (6pcs) Combo

$32.00

#4 Sushi Bear Combo

$42.00

Sashimi Specials

Regular (9pcs) Sashimi

$22.00

Chef's Choice

Small (18pcs) Sashimi

$40.00

Chef's Choice

Medium (32pcs) Sashimi

$80.00

Chef's Choice

Large (50pcs) Sashimi

$100.00

Chef's Choice

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$6.00

Tuna (Yellowfin) Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.00

Halibut Sushi

$6.50

Escolar Sushi

$6.00

Shrimp Sushi

$5.00

Ama Ebi Sushi (Sweet Shrimp 1pc)

$6.95

Mackerel (Saba) Sushi

$5.50

Crab (Imitation) Sushi

$4.50

Unagi Sushi

$6.95

Octopus Sushi

$5.50

Squid Sushi

$5.00

Surf Clam Sushi

$5.00

Scallop (Bay Scallop) Sushi

$5.00

Japanese Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$7.50

Uni Sushi

$14.95

Ikura Sushi

$6.50

Tobiko Sushi

$5.50

Tamago Sushi

$5.50

Inari Sushi

$4.00

Quail Egg

$4.50

Masago Sushi

$6.00

Fire Cracker Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Fire Cracker Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Fire Cracker Albacore Sushi

$7.00

Amber jack sushi

$7.95

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$8.00

Tuna (Yellowfin) Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon Sashimi

$7.75

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.50

Halibut Sashimi

$14.95

Escolar Sashimi

$8.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$5.50

Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi

$6.50

Crab (Imitation) Sashimi

$5.00

Unagi Sashimi

$9.95

Octopus Sashimi

$6.50

Squid Sashimi

$6.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$6.50

Japanese Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$11.50

Ikura Sashimi

$7.50

Tobiko Sashimi

$6.50

Tamago Sashimi

$7.00

Masago Sashimi

$7.00

Fire Cracker Tuna Sashimi

$8.50

Fire Cracker Salmon Sashimi

$8.50

Fire Cracker Albacore Sashimi

$8.50

Baked Rolls

Caterpillar

$15.00

Jenny

$15.00

Flaming Salmon

$15.00

Snow Corn

$15.00

Baked Scallop

$15.00

Baked Lobster

$15.00

OMG

$18.00

King Dragon

$20.00

Tempura Roll

Crunch

$12.00

Spider

$14.00

Hot Night

$13.00

Tempura Classic

$13.00

Honey

$13.00

3 Hour Nonstop

$15.00

Crazy Burrito

$15.00

Tiger

$13.00

Holy Cow

$15.00

Shrimp Killer

$15.00

Neptune Dazzler

$16.00

Dragon Crunch

$15.00

Double Down

$15.00

Tonight

$15.00

Golden Snapper

$15.00

Put Your Hands Up

$15.00

Bellagio

$17.00

Natural Viagra

$16.00

Golden Boy

$16.00

Final Fantasy

$16.00

Burning Sensation

$17.00

Kiss of Fire

$16.00

Megabucks (Calamari Tempura)

$18.00

Flying Rainbow

$18.00

Mamacita

$17.00

Taste Like My Ex Girlfriend

$17.00

Amazing

$17.00

Sweet Dream

$18.00

Classic Cut Rolls

Avocado Cut Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Cut Roll

$6.00

Asparagus Cut Roll

$6.00

California Cut Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Cut Roll

$8.00

Salmon Cut Roll

$9.00

Scallop Cut Roll

$8.00

Albacore Cut Roll

$8.00

Tuna Cut Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Cut Roll

$8.00

Philadelphia Cut Roll

$9.00

Eel Cut Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Cut Roll

$9.00

Classic Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$4.00

Asparagus Hand Roll

$4.00

California Hand Roll

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$5.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Scallop Hand Roll

$6.00

Albacore Hand Roll

$6.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Hand Roll

$6.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$7.00

Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.00

Fresh Roll

Rainbow

$15.00

Sunrise

$15.00

Bam Bam

$15.00

Aloha

$16.00

Hawaiian

$15.00

Candy Cane

$15.00

Omega 3

$16.00

DHA

$16.00

EPA

$16.00

Cucumber Island

$18.00

Ichiban

$16.00

Dragon Ball Z

$17.00

Fresh Spring Roll

$18.00

Side Orders

Miso Soup

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Small House Salad

$3.00

Large House Salad

$5.00

Steamed Rice Bowl

$3.00

Sushi Rice Bowl

$4.00

Sliced Jalapeños

$1.50

Lemon Wedges

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

Eel Sauce

Sriracha

Ponzu

Yuzu Paste

$2.00

Spicy Garlic Crunch Paste

$2.00

Tempura Appetizers

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

Mixed Tempura

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

Takoyaki (6pcs)

$9.00

Calamari Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

Remaining Menu

Spider Handroll

$9.95

Blue Crab Handroll

$15.00

Blue Crab California

$15.00

Crunch Handroll

$9.00

Lobstertail Handroll

$20.00

King Salmon Sushi

$8.00

Blue Fin Tuna Sushi

$9.95

Chu-Toro Sushi

$13.95

O Toro Sushi

$19.95

Uni Sashimi

$25.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$14.95

Spain Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$18.95

Negi Toro Handroll

$15.00

Negi Toro Sushi

$13.95

Vegetable Tempura Cut ROLL

$10.95

Black Cod Nigiri

$13.95

Maui Roll

$17.00

O Toro Sashimi

$39.95

Toro Sashimi

$24.95

Chef Choice Handroll

$13.95

Snow Crab Sushi

$8.95

Blue Fin Carpaccio

$24.00

Clam Miso

$6.00

Spanish Mackerel Nigiri

$8.50

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi (4pcs)

$15.95

Snow Crab Sashimi

$16.00

Halibut Nigiri

$6.50

Halibut Sashimi

$14.95

Amberjack Nigiri

$7.95

Amberjack Sashimi

$14.95

Check In Sake

Brown Rice

$3.00

Extra Charge $2

$2.00

Extra Charge $1

$1.00

Extra Charge .50

$0.50

Extra Charge $3

$3.00

Extra Charge $1.50

$1.50

Desserts

Macaron 3pcs Assorted

$7.00

Macaron 5pcs Assorted

$12.00

Oreo Tempura Ice Cream

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh sushi and sashimi, amazing fusion rolls, and delicious sake!

Website

Location

17292 McFadden Ave Unit B, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Bear image
Sushi Bear image

Similar restaurants in your area

ROBA NOODLE
orange star4.2 • 357
2493 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Meizhou Dongpo - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
15363 Culver Drive Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurantnext
Noodle St Irvine - 3963 Irvine Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3963 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92602
View restaurantnext
Champion's CURRY IRVINE
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Michelson Drive Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Irvine
orange star4.4 • 90
3935 Portola Pkwy Irvine, CA 92602
View restaurantnext
WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
orange starNo Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tustin

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Boba Square at The District
orange star4.4 • 877
2481 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Mezquite Tacos
orange star4.3 • 445
14075 Newport Avenue Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
orange star4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
ROBA NOODLE
orange star4.2 • 357
2493 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Tustin CA
orange star5.0 • 1
15090 Kensington Park Dr. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tustin
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston