Asian Fusion
Noodle St Irvine 3963 Irvine Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Noodle St specialize in handmade noodles. Everything in the shop is made to order.
Location
3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Whealthy- Irvine - 8685 Irvine center dr
No Reviews
8685 Irvine center dr IRVINE, CA 92618
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irvine
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant