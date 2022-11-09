Noodle St Irvine 3963 Irvine Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Beef Roll Pancake
Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup
Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup

Appetizer

Qinghai Clear Cold Noodle

Qinghai Clear Cold Noodle

$8.80

Flour-based clear cold noodles，chinese chives and garlic

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$6.80

Seasonal vegetables, spring mix greens, and peanuts

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.80

Cucumber, garlic and cilantro

Beef Slices

$6.80

Beef served with house made sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.80

Calamari with sweet and sour sauce

Potato String Shrimp

Potato String Shrimp

$8.80

Potato shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce (5pcs)

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$7.80

Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$7.80

Battered chicken wings with garlic chili sauce (4pcs)

Braised Egg

$1.00

Noodles

Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup

Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup

$13.80

Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks

Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup

Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup

$14.80

Chunks of beef shank, spinach, cilantro, and green onions

Noodles with Minced Beef Sauce

Noodles with Minced Beef Sauce

$13.80

Spinach, carrots, garlic, and minced beef sauce

Savory Braised Chicken Noodle

Savory Braised Chicken Noodle

$14.80

Boneless chicken, potatoes, onions, green bell peppers, and served with knife cut noodles

Egg with Tomato over Knife Cut Noodles

Egg with Tomato over Knife Cut Noodles

$12.80

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, green onions served with knife cut noodles

Spring Cold Noodle with Round Noodles

Spring Cold Noodle with Round Noodles

$12.80

Beef slices, carrots, and spinach

Bone In Rib Noodle

Bone In Rib Noodle

$17.80
Seasonal Veggie Noodle Soup/Rice Noodle Soup

Seasonal Veggie Noodle Soup/Rice Noodle Soup

$12.80

Seasonal vegetables, cilantro and green onions

Tofu Stir Fry

$14.80

Tofu, onions, spinach, bell peppers, and carrots.

Shrimp Stir Fry

Shrimp Stir Fry

$14.80

Shrimp, onions, spinach, bell peppers, and carrots.

Beef Stir Fry

$14.80

Beef, onions, spinach, bell peppers, and carrots.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.80

Chicken, onions, spinach, bell peppers, and carrots.

House Special

Lamb Skewers

Lamb Skewers

$7.80

Lamb, chili powder and cumin powder （3 pcs）

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$6.80

Crispy pan-fried flour pancakes with green onions

Beef Roll Pancake

Beef Roll Pancake

$10.80

Beef, green onions, cilantro, and hoisin sauce

Beef Stuffed Pancake

Beef Stuffed Pancake

$6.80

Ground beef and onions

Rice

Korean BBQ with Rice

Korean BBQ with Rice

$12.80

Beef, carrots, onions and green onions

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$12.80

Beef and green onions

Kimchee Fried Rice

Kimchee Fried Rice

$12.80

Kimchee and beef

Egg with Tomato over White Rice

$12.80
White Rice

White Rice

$2.00

Dessert

Home-Made Yogurt

$4.00Out of stock

Original/Blueberry

Mixed Nuts Yogurt

$5.00Out of stock

Original/Blueberry

Take Out Options

Utensils

No Utensils

Child Utensils

Chili + Vinegar

Soy Sauce

Napkins

Extra Charge

Standard Round

$4.00

Triangle Noodle

$4.00

Flat Noodle

$4.00

Knife Cut Noodle

$4.00

Rice Noodle

$4.00

Medium Round

$4.00

Kimchee

$4.00

Dine In Chopsticks

$5.00Out of stock

Beef Slices

$4.00

Extra Sig Broth

$4.00

Extra Spicy Broth

$4.00

Extra Pickled Veggies

$2.00

Extra Spinach

$2.00

Small Broth

$1.00

NA Beverage

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

24 OZ

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$4.50
Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.50

24 OZ

Peach Black Tea

$4.50

24 OZ

Hot Black Tea

$2.80

24 OZ

Hot Green Tea

$2.80

Watermelon Juice

$5.50

24 OZ

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.80

24 OZ

Coke

Coke

$2.00

/Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Ice Water

Warm Water

Room Temp Water

Hot Water

Kids Water

Beer

Tsingtao

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Kirin

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Noodle St specialize in handmade noodles. Everything in the shop is made to order.

Location

3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92602

Directions

Gallery
Noodle St Irvine image
Noodle St Irvine image
Noodle St Irvine image

Search similar restaurants

