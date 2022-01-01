Irvine Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Irvine
More about Meizhou Dongpo
Meizhou Dongpo
15363 Culver Drive, Irvine
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
|$15.00
|Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
|$10.00
|Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子
|$5.00
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Whealthy- Irvine
8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE
|Popular items
|Seafood Pasta
|$13.50
Smoked shrimp, clam, and Squid with spaghetti and our signature spicy
|Cream Pasta
|$12.50
Cream-based sauce with spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked chicken & bacon
|Pad Thai
|$13.50
Thai famous stir-fry rice noodle with shrimp, clam, and our signature fish sauce
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
|Popular items
|Rib Bone Pho
|$15.00
4-hour braised beef rib bones, succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture
|Filet Mignon Pho
|$15.00
tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
|Egg Rolls (3 rolls)
|$9.50
Made with ground chicken, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles. Served with pickled carrots, vermicelli, lettuce, and sweet n’ sour fish sauce.
More about Thai Spice
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Popular items
|Egg Fried Rice
Seasoned fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, green onions, onions and tomato. Comes with choice of filling.
|Chicken Fried Wontons
|$7.49
Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with Thai honey sauce.
|Pad Kra Prow
Thai favorite basil stir-fry with bell pepper, onions, carrot, and our special seasoning. Served over white rice.