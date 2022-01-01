Irvine Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Irvine restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Irvine

Meizhou Dongpo image

 

Meizhou Dongpo

15363 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$15.00
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面$10.00
Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子$5.00
More about Meizhou Dongpo
Whealthy- Irvine image

 

Whealthy- Irvine

8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$13.50
Smoked shrimp, clam, and Squid with spaghetti and our signature spicy
Cream Pasta$12.50
Cream-based sauce with spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked chicken & bacon
Pad Thai$13.50
Thai famous stir-fry rice noodle with shrimp, clam, and our signature fish sauce
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Súp Noodle Bar image

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rib Bone Pho$15.00
4-hour braised beef rib bones, succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture
Filet Mignon Pho$15.00
tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
Egg Rolls (3 rolls)$9.50
Made with ground chicken, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles. Served with pickled carrots, vermicelli, lettuce, and sweet n’ sour fish sauce.
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Thai Spice image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Fried Rice
Seasoned fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, green onions, onions and tomato. Comes with choice of filling.
Chicken Fried Wontons$7.49
Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with Thai honey sauce.
Pad Kra Prow
Thai favorite basil stir-fry with bell pepper, onions, carrot, and our special seasoning. Served over white rice.
More about Thai Spice

