Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
South Indian Fish Curry (GF)$16.99
Fish cooked in tamarind pulp with tomatoes and spiced with chilies, turmeric and other spices.
South Indian Fish Curry (GF)$14.99
Fish cooked in tamarind pulp with tomatoes and spiced with chilies, turmeric and other spices.
Eggplant Curry (V,GF)$11.99
Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. House Favourite
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Combo$13.25
Curry Chicken Entrée$10.00
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Item pic

 

Taiko Japanese Restaurant

14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Curry Udon$9.50
Vegetable Curry Broth with Kamaboko Fish Cakes and Green Onions
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Desi Chicken curry bowl$15.00
Butter Chicken curry bowl$15.00
Chicken Korma curry bowl$15.00
More about Maast Indian
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Crispy Tofu Entrée$10.25
Crispy tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
Curry Steamed Tofu Entrée$10.25
Soft tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
Curry Chicken Entrée$10.00
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
Item pic

 

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Dhansak Curry Meal 5/15/22 (For 2)$70.00
Chicken Dhansak
Free-range Jidori chicken breast and yellow lentils stewed in a mild curry
Falli Paneer
JR Organics green beans, homemade Indian cheese, vibrant roasted tomato sauce
Alu Chana
Organic chickpeas and JR Organics marble potatoes spiced with herbs and turmeric
Basmati Rice
Long-grain aged sella Basmati rice
Til Naan
Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds
Pudina Raita
Spiced whipped whole yogurt with mint
Desi Salad
Organic red onion salad
Includes Warming Instructions
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Irvine-Champion's Curry

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Curry$16.00
Cheese Curry Potato Tots$7.80
Ore-Ida potato tots, curry sauce, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, chives
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
Grilled Vegetable Curry$13.50
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, and topped off with chives.
Uses regular or spicy curry.
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Curry Udon$12.98
Beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
Pork Cutlet Curry Udon$14.98
Pork cutlet, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
Chicken Curry Cream Udon$12.98
Chicken & sliced onion curry cream and udon noodles w/ roasted carrots, lotus root
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry Salmon$13.95
Grilled Salmon Bowl - Grilled salmon topped with red curry sauce.$12.95
Kaew-Wan (Green Curry)$12.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Chicken Curry with potatoes$11.25
A classic favorite, tender chicken & potato cooked in spicy yellow curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
Thai Chicken Curry Pasta$11.95
Spicy & tender yellow curry chicken with potato served over chowmein noodles.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
Panang Chicken Curry with bamboo shoots$11.25
Tender chicken and sliced bamboo shoots cooked in panang curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
More about Thai Spice
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Bowl$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with homemade curry and pickled radish
More about Yoshiharu Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

French Fries

Chicken Burritos

Filet Mignon

Philly Rolls

Omelettes

Quesadillas

Pad See

Fish Curry

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston