Curry in Irvine

Chicken Dhansak

Free-range Jidori chicken breast and yellow lentils stewed in a mild curry

Falli Paneer

JR Organics green beans, homemade Indian cheese, vibrant roasted tomato sauce

Alu Chana

Organic chickpeas and JR Organics marble potatoes spiced with herbs and turmeric

Basmati Rice

Long-grain aged sella Basmati rice

Til Naan

Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds

Pudina Raita

Spiced whipped whole yogurt with mint

Desi Salad

Organic red onion salad

Includes Warming Instructions

