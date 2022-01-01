Curry in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve curry
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|South Indian Fish Curry (GF)
|$16.99
Fish cooked in tamarind pulp with tomatoes and spiced with chilies, turmeric and other spices.
|Eggplant Curry (V,GF)
|$11.99
Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. House Favourite
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Curry Chicken Combo
|$13.25
|Curry Chicken Entrée
|$10.00
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Vegetable Curry Udon
|$9.50
Vegetable Curry Broth with Kamaboko Fish Cakes and Green Onions
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Desi Chicken curry bowl
|$15.00
|Butter Chicken curry bowl
|$15.00
|Chicken Korma curry bowl
|$15.00
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Curry Crispy Tofu Entrée
|$10.25
Crispy tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
|Curry Steamed Tofu Entrée
|$10.25
Soft tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
|Chicken Dhansak Curry Meal 5/15/22 (For 2)
|$70.00
Chicken Dhansak
Free-range Jidori chicken breast and yellow lentils stewed in a mild curry
Falli Paneer
JR Organics green beans, homemade Indian cheese, vibrant roasted tomato sauce
Alu Chana
Organic chickpeas and JR Organics marble potatoes spiced with herbs and turmeric
Basmati Rice
Long-grain aged sella Basmati rice
Til Naan
Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds
Pudina Raita
Spiced whipped whole yogurt with mint
Desi Salad
Organic red onion salad
Includes Warming Instructions
Irvine-Champion's Curry
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Grilled Salmon Curry
|$16.00
|Cheese Curry Potato Tots
|$7.80
Ore-Ida potato tots, curry sauce, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, chives
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
|Grilled Vegetable Curry
|$13.50
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, and topped off with chives.
Uses regular or spicy curry.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Beef Curry Udon
|$12.98
Beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
|Pork Cutlet Curry Udon
|$14.98
Pork cutlet, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
|Chicken Curry Cream Udon
|$12.98
Chicken & sliced onion curry cream and udon noodles w/ roasted carrots, lotus root
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Green Curry Salmon
|$13.95
|Grilled Salmon Bowl - Grilled salmon topped with red curry sauce.
|$12.95
|Kaew-Wan (Green Curry)
|$12.95
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Yellow Chicken Curry with potatoes
|$11.25
A classic favorite, tender chicken & potato cooked in spicy yellow curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
|Thai Chicken Curry Pasta
|$11.95
Spicy & tender yellow curry chicken with potato served over chowmein noodles.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
|Panang Chicken Curry with bamboo shoots
|$11.25
Tender chicken and sliced bamboo shoots cooked in panang curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.