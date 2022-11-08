Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maast Indian Irvine

163 Reviews

$$

15358 Alton Parkway

Irvine, CA 92618

Order Again

Popular Items

BURRITO
Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl
PARATHADILLA

Burritos

Burrito with choice of filling, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sauces and rice or lettuce. Served with a side of Masala fries, Masala chips or Masala Tots *Add $1.5 to upgrade side to be smothered with Queso and sauces

BURRITO

$15.00

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled sandwiches with your choice of filling, tomato, onion cheese and sauces Served with a side of Masala fries, Masala chips or Masala Tots Add $1.5 to upgrade side to be smothered with Queso

GRILLED SANDWICH

$13.00

Parathadilla

Crispy Indian style quesadilla made with our paratha stuffed with your choice of filling, cheese and sauces. Served with a side of Masala fries, Masala chips and Masala Tots Add $1.5 to upgrade side to be smothered with Queso

PARATHADILLA

$14.00

Curry Bowls

Our slow cooked curries are served with basmati rice and flatbread,
Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl

Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken in tikka masala curry in our slow cooked curry served with basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle, popadam & Indian flatbread *Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread

Butter Chicken curry bowl

$15.00

Desi Chicken curry bowl

$15.00

Spinach Chicken Curry Bowl

$15.00

Indian creamed spinach curry with Chicken in our slow cooked curry served with basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle, popadam & Indian flatbread *Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread

Korma Chicken curry bowl

$15.00
Paneer Tikka Masala curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

Paneer Tikka Masala curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Marinated grilled paneer cheese in tikka masala curry in our slow cooked curry served with basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle, popadam & Indian flatbread *Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread

Desi Paneer Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00
Spinach Paneer Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

Spinach Paneer Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Indian creamed spinach curry with paneer cheese in our slow cooked curry served with basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle, popadam & Indian flatbread *Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread

Korma Paneer curry bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Tofu Tikka Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Desi Tofu Curry Bowl (Vegan)

$15.00

Spinach Tofu Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Korma Tofu curry bowl (Vegan)

$15.00

Mix vegetable Tikka Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Desi Mix Vegetable Curry Bowl (Vegan)

$15.00

Spinach Mix Vegetable Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Korma Mix Vegetable Curry Bowl (Vegan)

$15.00

Potato Tikka Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Desi Potato Curry Bowl (Vegan)

$15.00

Spinach Potato Curry Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Korma Potato Curry bowl (Vegan)

$15.00
Lamb Curry Bowl

Lamb Curry Bowl

$15.00

Lamb slow cooked for 8 hours in our Lamb sauce served with basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle, popadam & Indian flatbread *Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread

Chole/Garbanzo curry Bowl (Vegan)

Chole/Garbanzo curry Bowl (Vegan)

$15.00Out of stock

Garbanzo beans slow cooked in an onion base curry in our slow cooked curry served with basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle, popadam & Indian flatbread *Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread

Daal Makhani Bowl (Vegetarian)

Daal Makhani Bowl (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Slow cooked black lentils and kidney beans in a onion based curry served with basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle, popadam & Indian flatbread *Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread

Tava Pulao

Masala Stir fry rice and vegetables served with raita and kachumber salad

PULAO

$10.00

Street Bites

Battered fried cauliflower tossed in our spicy 65 sauce
Samosa (Vegan)

Samosa (Vegan)

$8.00

Masala potato and pea stuffing (3 pieces)

Chole Samosa Chat (Vegetarian)

Chole Samosa Chat (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Samosa with garbanzo curry, cilantro & tamarind chutney, yoghurt and crispy garbanzo noodles.

Pani Puri

$10.00

Puffed cracker with a side of potato and garbanzo stuffing and herb flavoured watrer

Bhel / Puffed rice salad (Vegan)

Bhel / Puffed rice salad (Vegan)

$6.00

Puffed rice mixed in cilantro and tamarind sauce with diced vegetables

Masala Queso Fries

Masala Queso Fries

$8.00

Masala potato fries smothered in queso, cilantro and tamarind sauce

Masala Queso Chips

Masala Queso Chips

$8.00

Masala potato crisps smothered in queso, cilantro and tamarind sauce

Masala Queso Tots

$8.00

Masala potato tots smothered in queso, cilantro and tamarind sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Six bone in crispy fried chicken wings tossed in Andhra style spicy "65" sauce served with Maast ranch

Cauliflower 65

$10.00

Pav Bhaji (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Misal Pav (Vegetarian)

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Vada Pav (Vegetarian)

$7.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

Macaroni and cheese in our Maast queso and makhani sauce with choice of protein

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Menu

Paratha Pizza (Vegetarian)

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese (Vegetarian)

$6.00

Kids Mac And cheese (Vegetarian)

$7.00Out of stock

Cup of milk

$2.00

Chocolate Chip cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Beverages

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$3.00

Spiced Assam tea made with whole milk

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango & yoghurt based drink

Watermelon Juice

$5.00Out of stock
Cold Chai

Cold Chai

$3.00Out of stock

Cold masala chai

Coca-cola

$2.00

Soda pop

Diet Coca cola

$2.00

Soda pop

Sprite

$2.00

Soda pop

Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Dessert

Seasonal Fruit Coconut Kheer (Vegan)

Seasonal Fruit Coconut Kheer (Vegan)

$5.00

Indian style rice pudding topped with a seasonal fruit compote

Gulab Jamun Cake

Gulab Jamun Cake

$5.00

Cardamom pound cake with Gulab Jamun syrup

Carrot Halwa Tart

$5.00

House Sauces & Sides

Cilantro Chutney (Vegan)

Cilantro Chutney (Vegan)

$1.00

Cilantro pesto with spices

Tamarind Chutney (Vegan)

Tamarind Chutney (Vegan)

$1.00

Sweet and sour tamarind chutney

Raita (Vegetarian)

Raita (Vegetarian)

$1.00

Yogurt based Cucumber sauce

Maast Ranch (Vegan)

Maast Ranch (Vegan)

$1.00

Scratch made Masala Ranch

Queso (Vegetarian)

Queso (Vegetarian)

$1.00

Spiced queso dipping sauce

Garlic Chutney (Vegan) ( Hot)

Garlic Chutney (Vegan) ( Hot)

$1.00

Indian sourced red hot chilies & garlic sauce

No Maasti Hot Sauce (Vegan) (X-Hot)

$1.00

Masala Ketchup (Vegan)

$1.00

Papad (Vegan)

$1.00

Paratha (Vegan)

$1.50

Steamed Basmati Rice (Vegan)

$2.00

Masala Fries (Vegan)

$3.00

Masala Chips (Vegan)

$3.00

Masala Tots (Vegan)

$3.00

Side of Veggies (Vegan)

$3.50

Butter Pav (2pcs)

$1.50

Add Utensils

Yes, utensils

No utensils

Maast Indian image
Maast Indian image
Maast Indian image

