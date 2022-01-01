Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Paratha in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Paratha
Irvine restaurants that serve paratha
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
No reviews yet
Kothu Paratha
$8.99
Shredded Paratha mixed with veggies and salna (spicy gravy). House Favorite.
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
SALADS
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
Avg 4.9
(163 reviews)
Paratha (Vegan)
$1.50
More about Maast Indian
