Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve paratha

Item pic

 

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kothu Paratha$8.99
Shredded Paratha mixed with veggies and salna (spicy gravy). House Favorite.
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Maast Indian image

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paratha (Vegan)$1.50
More about Maast Indian

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Edamame

Cheeseburgers

Lasagna

Crispy Tacos

Taquitos

Chicken Fried Rice

Filet Mignon

Chutney

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston