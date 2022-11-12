Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Street Food by George

review star

No reviews yet

17951 Sky Park Circle

Suite F

Irvine, CA 92614

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad See-Ew
Drunken Noodle
Pad Thai

Appetizers

Beef Satay

$11.95

Grilled marinated rib-eye on a skewer served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast on a skewer, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Thai Dumplings

$8.95

dumplings filled with chicken & vegetables on a bed of bean sprouts topped with ginger soy. choice of steamed or fried.

Thai Fish Cake

Thai Fish Cake

$8.95

white fish marinated with Thai red curry deep-fried with sweet chili peanut sauce.

Thai Quesadillas

$8.95

ground chicken in Thai spices wrapped in a flour tortilla lightly fried with sweet chili sauce.

Thai Spring Roll

$9.50

chicken & vegetable wrap in rice crepe, deep-fried. served with sweet & sour, sriracha.

Thai Spring Roll (Veggie)

$8.50

vegetable wrap in rice crepe, deep-fried. served with sweet & sour, sriracha.

Soup

Thom Kha Kai (Chicken Coconut Soup)

$6.95

Chicken coconut soup made from lemongrass, galangal & Thai spices

Thom Kha Koong (Shrimp Coconut)

$6.95

shrimp coconut soup

Thom Yum Kai (Chicken Lemongrass)

$6.50

chicken lemongrass soup

Thom Yum Koong (Shrimp Lemongrass)

Thom Yum Koong (Shrimp Lemongrass)

$6.95

made from lemongrass, spices, lime juice, mushroom, tomato & shrimp.

Thom Yum Talay

$15.95

Thom yum soup with shrimp, mussel, squid, scallop, and imitation crab.

Vegetable Soup

$5.50

Mixed vegetables & tofu in chicken broth. Vegetable broth upon request.

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$11.95

served with Prig-pow lemongrass dressing.

Spicy Beef Salad

$10.95

Grilled slices of the beef top over mixed greens with lemongrass dressing.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast with mixed greens with lemongrass dressing.

Thai Salad

$8.95

peanut dressing and hard-boiled egg.

Bowls

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$12.95

Grilled salmon top with Panang curry sauce.

Lemongrass Beef Bowl

$11.95

Marinated slices of rib eye in lemongrass & Thai spices.

Lemongrass Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Marinated chicken breast in lemongrass & mixed Thai spices.

Lemongrass Shrimp Bowl

$12.95

Marinated in lemongrass and Thai spices.

From the Grill

Kai-Yang (Thai Bbq Chicken)

Kai-Yang (Thai Bbq Chicken)

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken thigh. with jasmine rice or brown rice.

Kai-Yang With Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Thai bbq chicken with shrimp fried rice

Lemongrass Angus Beef Short Rib

$16.95

choice of jasmine rice or brown rice

Mu-Yang (Thai Bbq Pork)

$13.95

Grilled marinated pork with jasmine rice or brown rice.

Mu-Yang With Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Thai bbq pork with shrimp fried rice

Entrees

Garlic Entrée

$11.95

sautéed with garlic & black pepper sauce.

Ginger Entrée

$11.95

with shiitake mushroom, carrot onion, and bell pepper in ginger sauce.

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

mixed vegetables sautéed in a light sauce.

Spicy Eggplant And Company

$11.95

Thai eggplant with mixed vegetables in Thai basil sauce.

Spicy Kra-Pow Entrée

$11.95

sautéed with carrot, onion, bell peppers & Thai basil.

Thai Cashew Entrée

$11.95

sautéed with mushroom, carrot, onion, water chestnut & bell pepper

Curry

Kaew-Wan, Green Curry

Kaew-Wan, Green Curry

$12.95

Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and Thai basil

Kra-Ree, Yellow Curry

$12.95

with potatoes, pea & carrot

Panang, Red Curry

$12.95

zucchini, carrot, bell peppers, and Thai basil

George's Reccomendations

Bistro Crab Fried Rice

Bistro Crab Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai fried rice with real crab meat.

Bistro Crab Pad Thai

$13.95

Pad Thai with real crab meat.

George's Fried Rice

George's Fried Rice

$13.95

shrimp, chicken, pineapple, cashew nut & a dash of curry.

George's Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodles with shrimp, chicken, tofu, egg, ground peanut, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Green Curry Salmon

$13.95

Green curry with salmon, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil. Choice of jasmine rice or jasmine brown rice.

Roast Duck Curry

$14.95

Boneless roast duck with pineapple, tomato, and red curry sauce. choice of jasmine rice or jasmine brown rice

Roast Duck On Rice

$13.95

Boneless roast duck and baby bok choy on rice.

Sauté Shrimp With Garlic Noodles

$14.95

Sauteed Chicken With Garlic Noodles

$13.95

Spicy Basil Fried Rice With Salmon

$13.95

fried rice with onion bell pepper and Thai basil.

Noodles & Rice

Drunken Noodle

$11.95

Big fresh noodles with onion, bell pepper, and Thai basil on a bed of mixed greens

Pad See-Ew

Pad See-Ew

$11.95

Big fresh noodle with egg and choice of broccoli or Chinese broccoli (kailan)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

Thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, ground peanut, green onion, and bean sprout.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Thai fried rice with pineapple and a dash of curry.

Southern Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice in southern Thai curry paste with a dash of coconut milk. Do not order this dish if you can not take the heat.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Traditional Thai street food fried rice with onion, bell pepper, and Thai basil.

Spicy Thai Pasta

$11.95

Thin yellow noodle with carrot, onion, bell peppers & Thai basil on a bed of mixed greens.

Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

fried rice with egg, tomato, and chopped cilantro & green onion

Noodle Soup

Roast Duck Noodle Soup

$13.95

Seafood Noodle Soup

$12.95

Siam Square Combo Noodle

$12.95

Combination of BBQ pork, chicken, shrimp, fish cake, and imitation crab.

Thai Boat Noodle Chicken

$10.95
Thai Boat Noodle With Beef

Thai Boat Noodle With Beef

$11.95

The most popular noodle soup dish in Thailand.

Thom Kha Noodle With Chicken

$13.95

Thin rice noodles with chicken in creamy coconut soup.

Thom Kha Noodle With Shrimp

$13.95

Thom Yum Noodle With Chicken

$12.95

Thom Yum Noodle With Shrimp

$13.95

Thin rice noodles with shrimp in spicy and sour lemongrass broth.

Side Orders

Coconut Rice

$3.95

Garlic Brown Rice

$3.50

Garlic Rice

$3.25

Jasmine Brown Rice

$2.50

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Fresh Mango With Sticky Rice

Fresh Mango With Sticky Rice

$6.95Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Bottle

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle

Fiji Water

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Bottle

Thai Ice Tea (W/O ICE)

$3.95

Thai Ice Tea (WITH ICE)

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are pleased to offer you the very best of Thai cuisine. Order today to experience the magic of Thailand! Order!

Location

17951 Sky Park Circle, Suite F, Irvine, CA 92614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

