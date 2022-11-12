Thai Street Food by George
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are pleased to offer you the very best of Thai cuisine. Order today to experience the magic of Thailand! Order!
Location
17951 Sky Park Circle, Suite F, Irvine, CA 92614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MENYA IRVINE - JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD
No Reviews
17951 Sky Park Circle Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irvine
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant