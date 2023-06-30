  • Home
House Of Cedar - Lebanese Restaurant 350 Clinton St Ste A



350 Clinton St Ste A

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

SOUPS

CRUSHED LENTIL CUP

$2.99

CRUSHED LENTIL BOWL

$5.99

CRUSHED LENTIL QUART

$11.35

CHICKEN SOUP CUP

$2.99

CHICKEN SOUP BOWL

$5.99

CHICKEN SOUP QUART

$11.99

VEGGIE SOUP CUP

$2.99

VEGGIE SOUP BOWL

$5.99

VEGGIE SOUP QUART

$11.99

SEASONAL SOUP CUP

$2.99

SEASONAL SOUP BOWL

$5.99

SEASONAL SOUP QUART

$12.99

APPETIZERS

HUMMUS SMALL

$4.99

HUMMUS LARGE

$6.99

BABA GHANOUJ SMALL

$5.99

BABA GHANOUJ LARGE

$7.99

HUMMUS WITH PINE NUTS SMALL

$7.99

HUMMUS WITH PINE NUTS LARGE

$10.99

GRAPE LEAVES (VEGETARIAN - MEAT) (6 pieces)

$7.99

STARTER COMBO (HUMMUS, BABA GHANOUJ, AND TABOULI)

$12.99

LABNE DIP (HOUSE OF CEDAR SECRET RECIPE) SMALL

$5.99

LABNE DIP (HOUSE OF CEDAR SECRET RECIPE) LARGE

$10.99

HOUSEMADE FRENCH FRIES

$6.75

GREEN BEANS (LOUBYA BZET)

$5.99

HINDEBEH "BOILED DANDELION LEAVES COOKED WITH ROASTED GARLIC SERVED WITH LEMON WEDGES)

$5.99

POTATO WITH GARLIC AND CiLANTRO

$6.00

SPICY POTATO WITH GARLIC AND CiLANTRO

$6.75

HUMMUS WITH BEEF

$12.99

FRIED KIBBI (4 PIECES)

$8.99

KIBBE NAYE

$15.99

SPINACH PIE SNACK (4 PIECES)

$4.99

SPINACH PIE JUMBO 2

$8.99

SALADS

FATTOUSH SMALL

$5.49

FATTOUSH LARGE

$10.99

TABOULI SMALL

$5.99

TABOULI LARGE

$8.99

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$4.49

HOUSE SALAD LARGE

$8.99

GREEK SALAD SMALL

$5.99

GREEK SALAD LARGE

$8.99

ROKA (ARUGULA) SALAD SMALL

$5.99

ROKA (ARUGULA) SALAD LARGE

$9.99

CAULIFLOWER TABOULEH SPECIAL SMALL

$7.33

CAULIFLOWER TABOULEH SPECIAL LARGE

$12.99

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$13.99

BEEF SHAWARMA

$14.99

SHISH TAWOOK

$12.99

KAFTA

$15.99

KABOBS

$17.89

ARAYES

$12.99

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$14.99

BONELESS CHICKEN

$12.99

SPECIALS (Served over rice with your choice of onions, lemon wedges, radish or peppers)

MLOUKHIYE "GARDEN MALLOW LEAVES SIMMERED WITH CHICKEN, GARLIC LEMON JUICE AND TOMATOES) "SERVED WITH RICE"

$15.75

BAMIEH "LEBANESE OKRA AND MEAT, SLOWLY COOKED WITH FRESH TOMATOES, GARLIC, CILANTRO, AND WHITE ONION"

$18.75

KABSA "TENDER CHICKEN BREAST COOKED OVER FRESH TOMATOES SPECIAL BLEND OF SPCIES AND CARROTS"

$16.99

RIZ BI LAHME 'LEBANESE RICE WITH CHICKEN' (COMBINATION OF RICE COOKED WITH GROUND MEAT AND SPICES, SHREDDED CHICKEN AND TOASTED NUTS) SERVED WITH SALAD OR YOGURT MIX)

$19.99

SHAWARMA PLATTER (Comes with rice, house salad, and hummus)

COMBO PLATTER

$18.99

CHICKEN PLATTER

$16.99

BEEF PLATTER

$18.75

SKEWERS PLATTER

SHISH TAWOOK

$16.75

KAFTA

$17.35

BEEF KABAB

$20.99

FAMILY MEALS (SERVED WITH RICE, CHOICE OF SALAD, HUMMUS, GARLIC AND PICKLES)

FAMILY OF 4 ( 2 BEEF KABOBS, 2 KAFTA, AND 2 SHISH "CHICKEN" TAWOOK)

$78.99

FAMILY OF 5-7 ( 2 BEEF KABOBS, 3 KAFTA, AND 4 SHISH "CHICKEN" TAWOOK)

$95.99

FAMILY OF 6-8 ( 3 BEEF KABOBS, 3 KAFTA, AND 4 SHISH "CHICKEN" TAWOOK)

$118.99

FAMILY OF 8-10 ( 4 BEEF KABOBS, 4 KAFTA, AND 4 SHISH "CHICKEN" TAWOOK)

$145.99

DESSERT

BAKLAZA

$5.00

KUNAFA

$6.00

RICE PUDDING

$3.50

SIDES

GARLIC 8 OZ

$2.99

GARLIC 12 OZ

$5.99

MIXED VEGGIES

$4.99

PICKLES

$3.99

DESSERT TRAY

KUNAFA TRAY

$32.00

BAKLAVA TRAY

$45.00

DOZEN RICE PUDDING CUPS

$36.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Lebanese authentic food. House of the Lebanese Cedar.

