House Of Cedar - Lebanese Restaurant 350 Clinton St Ste A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Lebanese authentic food. House of the Lebanese Cedar.
Location
350 Clinton St Ste A, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacos La Piña - 350 Clinton St Ste A
No Reviews
350 Clinton St Ste A Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurant
Wafu of Japan Sushi - 320 Bristol Street
No Reviews
320 Bristol Street Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurant
Pita Pita - Newport Beach
No Reviews
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant