  MENYA IRVINE - JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD
MENYA IRVINE JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD

No reviews yet

17951 Sky Park Circle

Unit F

Irvine, CA 92614

Popular Items

THE SOLO COMBO
TONKOTSU SHOYU RAMEN
CHASHU SEARED PORK BELLY BOWL

COMBOS

COMBINATION MEALS

THE SOLO COMBO

$15.00

Combination for 1 person. Save money by ordering a combo. Choose an entree and side.

RAMEN NOODLES

TONKOTSU SHOYU RAMEN

TONKOTSU SHOYU RAMEN

$12.00

pork bone broth with soy sauce marinated egg, spinach, wakame seaweed, green onions

KANTO SHOYU RAMEN

KANTO SHOYU RAMEN

$13.00

Chicken & bonito broth with soy sauce. Choice of chicken or pork belly. Served with a marinated egg, spinach, wakame seaweed and green onions.

SPICY MISO RAMEN

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$13.00

pork bone broth with soy bean paste ramen spice, butter, marinated egg, spinach, wakame seaweed, green onions

COLD RAMEN

COLD RAMEN

$14.00

sweet vinegar soy sauce egg, spinach, corn, wakame seaweed, green onions, red ginger

SOBA & UDON NOODLES

Thin sliced pork, sous vide egg, wakame seaweed, green onions.
STANDARD SOBA OR UDON

STANDARD SOBA OR UDON

$9.00

tempura flakes, wakame seaweed, green onions

CHICKEN SOBA OR UDON

CHICKEN SOBA OR UDON

$12.00

chicken breast, tempura flakes, wakame seaweed, green onions

CHASHU PORK SOBA OR UDON

CHASHU PORK SOBA OR UDON

$12.00

braised pork belly, tempura flakes, wakame seaweed, green onions

SOBA NOODLE SALAD

SOBA NOODLE SALAD

$14.00

sweet vinegar soy sauce egg, spinach, corn, wakame seaweed, green onions, red ginger

TEMPURA SHRIMP SOBA OR UDON

TEMPURA SHRIMP SOBA OR UDON

$14.00

tempura shrimp (3 pcs), tempura flakes, wakame seaweed and green onions.

FRIED NOODLES

YAKIUDON

YAKIUDON

$14.00

stir-fried udon noodles choice of chicken or thin sliced pork fried egg, cabbage, carrots, green onions, red ginger, ao-nori, bonito flakes

RICE DISHES

CHASHU SEARED PORK BELLY BOWL

CHASHU SEARED PORK BELLY BOWL

$9.00

BRAISED PORK BELLY OVER RICE sweet vinegar soy sauce braised pork belly, green onions, red ginger, sesame seeds

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$8.50

Chicken breast, onions and carrots glazed in teriyaki sauce served over steamed multi grain rice. Served with green onions and red ginger.

SIDE ORDERS

STEAMED RICE

STEAMED RICE

$3.00

STEAMED MULTI GRAIN WHITE RICE

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$3.50

BOILED & SALTED EDAMAME SOYBEANS

SPICY EDAMAME

SPICY EDAMAME

$5.00

BOILED EDAMAME SOYBEANS sauteed with chili spices, soy sauce and sesame oil

PAN FRIED GYOZA DUMPLINGS

PAN FRIED GYOZA DUMPLINGS

$6.00

PAN FRIED CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS (5 PCS) chili vinegar dipping soy sauce

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$6.00

An Osaka based street food. Bits of octopus and batter with a slightly crispy shell, topped with bonito flakes and ao-nori. Can be extremely hot inside.

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$3.00

Miso Soup with wakame seaweed and green onions.

BEVERAGES

GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$3.00

COLD JAPANESE GREEN TEA

OOLONG TEA

OOLONG TEA

$3.00

COLD OOLONG TEA

UCC COFFEE

UCC COFFEE

$3.00

THE ORIGINAL UCC COFFEE cold sweetened coffee

PERRIER

PERRIER

$3.00

Carbonated water

FIJI WATER

FIJI WATER

$3.00
Authentic Japanese Noodles & Comfort Food. Ramen, soba, udon, yakisoba, rice bowls, Japanese curry, musubis, come and get some.

17951 Sky Park Circle, Unit F, Irvine, CA 92614

