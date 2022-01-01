Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan-Roasted Salmon$29.00
Celery Root Puree, Artichoke Agrodolce, Potato Vichyssoise
Salmon Crudo$15.00
Jalapeno Vinegar, Scallions, Avocado Butter, Sesame Seeds
More about Solstice OC
Item pic

 

Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant

14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Crunch$13.95
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, crunch flakes, and fried onion.
Salmon Sashimi$12.95
Sake Sashimi
Salmon Kama$3.95
Broiled salmon collar served with ponzu.
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Sammie$13.00
curried blackened salmon, coconut aioli, spicy crunchy slaw, crispy onions, jalapeno, tomato, brioche bun
Salmon Bowl$13.00
quinoa, faro, cucumber, spinach, blistered tomato, balsamic glaze
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Salmon A La Parrilla image

 

Habana

708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon A La Parrilla$32.00
Spicy tomato cream sauce, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
More about Habana
Item pic

 

Taiko Japanese Restaurant

14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
No.3 Salmon Teriyaki, Tempura & Sesame Chicken$20.00
With Rice, Salad, Miso Soup(dine-in only)
Salmon Cut Roll$8.00
Salmon Kama Appetizer$11.00
Grilled salmon collar
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Irvine-Champion's Curry

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Curry$16.00
Grilled Salmon Curry$17.00
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Basicl Fried Rice with Salmon$13.95
Green Curry Salmon$13.95
Grilled Salmon Bowl - Grilled salmon topped with red curry sauce.$12.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Amarillo Cup (Salmon and Mango) image

SUSHI • POKE

A Cup Of SUSHI

17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Amarillo Cup (Salmon and Mango)$14.00
Salmon, Fish Egg, Mango, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Micro Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, Lemon, Nori (Seaweed)
More about A Cup Of SUSHI
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado
Out: Baked Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Spicy Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura
Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Baked Salmon Roll$15.00
In: Imitation Crab, Avocado
Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
SALMON & KALE bowl image

 

FISH DISTRICT

6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON & KALE bowl$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
SALMON side$7.00
SALMON BURGER$12.00
Filet of salmon, soy-citrus lettuce-cabbage slaw, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, brioche bun
More about FISH DISTRICT
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON BOWL$10.00
Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
SD SALMON$7.00
SALMON TORTA$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
The Alley image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

The Alley

507 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (2045 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Egg Hot Boom Salmon Skin 105g (Small)$11.99
More about The Alley
Salmon Sushi image

SEAFOOD • POKE

H2O Poke & Grill

13262 Jamboree Road, Irvine

Avg 4 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Salmon Roll$4.25
More about H2O Poke & Grill
Salmon Sushi image

 

California Gogi Korean Grill

4237 Campus Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Salmon Roll$4.25
More about California Gogi Korean Grill

