Salmon in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve salmon
More about Solstice OC
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
|Pan-Roasted Salmon
|$29.00
Celery Root Puree, Artichoke Agrodolce, Potato Vichyssoise
|Salmon Crudo
|$15.00
Jalapeno Vinegar, Scallions, Avocado Butter, Sesame Seeds
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Salmon Crunch
|$13.95
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, crunch flakes, and fried onion.
|Salmon Sashimi
|$12.95
Sake Sashimi
|Salmon Kama
|$3.95
Broiled salmon collar served with ponzu.
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Blackened Salmon Sammie
|$13.00
curried blackened salmon, coconut aioli, spicy crunchy slaw, crispy onions, jalapeno, tomato, brioche bun
|Salmon Bowl
|$13.00
quinoa, faro, cucumber, spinach, blistered tomato, balsamic glaze
More about Habana
Habana
708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
|Salmon A La Parrilla
|$32.00
Spicy tomato cream sauce, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|No.3 Salmon Teriyaki, Tempura & Sesame Chicken
|$20.00
With Rice, Salad, Miso Soup(dine-in only)
|Salmon Cut Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Kama Appetizer
|$11.00
Grilled salmon collar
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Irvine-Champion's Curry
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Grilled Salmon Curry
|$16.00
|Grilled Salmon Curry
|$17.00
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Spicy Basicl Fried Rice with Salmon
|$13.95
|Green Curry Salmon
|$13.95
|Grilled Salmon Bowl - Grilled salmon topped with red curry sauce.
|$12.95
More about A Cup Of SUSHI
SUSHI • POKE
A Cup Of SUSHI
17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine
|Amarillo Cup (Salmon and Mango)
|$14.00
Salmon, Fish Egg, Mango, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Micro Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, Lemon, Nori (Seaweed)
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Spicy Salmon & Shrimp Dynamite Roll
|$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado
Out: Baked Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Spicy Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$16.00
In: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura
Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Baked Salmon Roll
|$15.00
In: Imitation Crab, Avocado
Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
FISH DISTRICT
6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|SALMON & KALE bowl
|$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
|SALMON side
|$7.00
|SALMON BURGER
|$12.00
Filet of salmon, soy-citrus lettuce-cabbage slaw, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, brioche bun
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|SALMON BOWL
|$10.00
Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
|SD SALMON
|$7.00
|SALMON TORTA
|$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
More about The Alley
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
The Alley
507 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
|Salted Egg Hot Boom Salmon Skin 105g (Small)
|$11.99
More about H2O Poke & Grill
SEAFOOD • POKE
H2O Poke & Grill
13262 Jamboree Road, Irvine
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
|Salmon Roll
|$4.25
More about California Gogi Korean Grill
California Gogi Korean Grill
4237 Campus Drive, Irvine
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
|Salmon Roll
|$4.25