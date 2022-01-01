Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)$13.99
Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor
Chicken Tikka (GF)$11.99
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger marinade and cooked dry in tandoor
Chicken Tikka (GF)$13.99
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger marinade and cooked dry in tandoor
SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken in
tikka masala curry
in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
Chicken Tikka$21.00
Jidori chicken brochettes in an all-natural marinade with yogurt and fresh herbs.
