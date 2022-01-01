Chicken tikka in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)
|$13.99
Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor
|Chicken Tikka (GF)
|$11.99
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger marinade and cooked dry in tandoor
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken in
tikka masala curry
in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread