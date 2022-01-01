Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve beef noodles

Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Boat Noodle With Beef$11.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Item pic

 

Noodle St Irvine

3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup$14.80
Chunks of beef shank, spinach, cilantro, and green onions
Noodles with Minced Beef Sauce$13.80
Spinach, carrots, garlic, and minced beef sauce
Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup$13.80
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks
More about Noodle St Irvine

