Beef noodles in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve beef noodles
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Thai Boat Noodle With Beef
|$11.95
Noodle St Irvine
3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup
|$14.80
Chunks of beef shank, spinach, cilantro, and green onions
|Noodles with Minced Beef Sauce
|$13.80
Spinach, carrots, garlic, and minced beef sauce
|Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup
|$13.80
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks