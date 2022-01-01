Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)

5329 University Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Pork Chops$15.50
[Choose Rice+Soup, Vermicelli, or Salad]
Finger-licking pork chops.
Julienne Pork, Egg Quiche, & Pork Chop w/ Rice$17.25
C8. With our homestyle julienne pork & steamed egg quiche. Includes side soup.
Grilled Pork Chops w/ Rice$15.50
C4. These Nam Chops are finger-licking good with a pinch of puns. Includes side soup.
More about PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat Kitchen And Libation Lake Shoretower LLC - Bosscat Irvine

18169 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHAVED PORK CHOP SANDWICH$19.00
Slow roasted, shaved, boneless pork chip + belly, bbq cabbage slaw
More about Bosscat Kitchen And Libation Lake Shoretower LLC - Bosscat Irvine

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Tandoori Chicken

Salad Bowl

Enchiladas

Paneer Tikka

Steamed Dumplings

Duck Noodle Soup

Pepperoni Pizza

Tandoori Roti

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston