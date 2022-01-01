Wontons in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton$3.25
Shrimp Wonton$3.75
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$4.95
A rich soup with chicken-filled wontons, ground chicken, shrimp, cabbage, broccoli & carrots. Choose your spice level.
Chicken Fried Wontons with Thai honey sauce$8.49
Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with Thai honey sauce.
More about Thai Spice

