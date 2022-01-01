Wontons in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve wontons
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Wonton
|$3.25
|Shrimp Wonton
|$3.75
More about Thai Spice
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95
A rich soup with chicken-filled wontons, ground chicken, shrimp, cabbage, broccoli & carrots. Choose your spice level.
|Chicken Fried Wontons with Thai honey sauce
|$8.49
Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with Thai honey sauce.