Nachos in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve nachos

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*$12.49
Rotisserie marinated pork, spicy queso , pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Pollo Asado Nachos *New Ingredients*$12.49
Flame grilled chicken, spicy queso , pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Carne Asada Nachos *New Ingredients*$12.49
Flame grilled steak, spicy queso , pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poke Nachos$11.00
Ahi, crispy wontons, siracha mayo, edamame, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion, avocado
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*$12.49
Marinated flame grilled chicken, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Carne Asada Nachos *New Ingredients*$12.49
Flame grilled steak, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Carnitas Nachos *New Ingredients*$12.49
Marinated slow roasted pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$9.00
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Boomers

3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean BBQ Chicken Nachos$15.49
Tri-color tortilla chips with a layer of Nacho Cheese sauce. Topped with all white Chicken, Korean BBQ sauce, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
Nashville Hot Chicken Nachos$14.79
Tri-color tortilla chips, diced all white meat chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nasvhille Hot Sauce and Jalapenos
More about Boomers
GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
CARNITAS NACHOS$10.50
Carnitas (pork), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
NACHOS$9.50
Chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
CHICKEN NACHOS$10.50
Grilled Chicken breast, chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about La Sirena Grill
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$8.00
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

