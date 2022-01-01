Nachos in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve nachos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
|Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*
|$12.49
Rotisserie marinated pork, spicy queso , pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
|Pollo Asado Nachos *New Ingredients*
|$12.49
Flame grilled chicken, spicy queso , pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
|Carne Asada Nachos *New Ingredients*
|$12.49
Flame grilled steak, spicy queso , pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Poke Nachos
|$11.00
Ahi, crispy wontons, siracha mayo, edamame, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion, avocado
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Pollo Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*
|$12.49
Marinated flame grilled chicken, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
|Carne Asada Nachos *New Ingredients*
|$12.49
Flame grilled steak, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
|Carnitas Nachos *New Ingredients*
|$12.49
Marinated slow roasted pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Boomers
3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Korean BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$15.49
Tri-color tortilla chips with a layer of Nacho Cheese sauce. Topped with all white Chicken, Korean BBQ sauce, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Nachos
|$14.79
Tri-color tortilla chips, diced all white meat chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nasvhille Hot Sauce and Jalapenos
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|CARNITAS NACHOS
|$10.50
Carnitas (pork), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
|NACHOS
|$9.50
Chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
|CHICKEN NACHOS
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken breast, chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo