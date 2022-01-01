Dumplings in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5PC)
|$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
|Cajun Chicken Dumplings (5PC)
|$5.50
Crispy chicken dumplings tossed with Cajun seasoning. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
|Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Steamed Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
|Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
|Cajun Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Fried Dumplings
|$6.00
|Thai Dumpling
|$8.95