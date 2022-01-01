Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5PC)$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
Cajun Chicken Dumplings (5PC)$5.50
Crispy chicken dumplings tossed with Cajun seasoning. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Cajun Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
4a2e8270-47fd-41f0-a16e-0ffc0bfcb1b5 image

BBQ

The Goban

17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F, Irvine

Avg 4.8 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Dumplings$6.00
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings$6.00
Thai Dumpling$8.95
Tang 190 Irvine image

 

Tang 190 Irvine

14121 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
2-Dumplings$14.99
Item pic

 

Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings$11.99
6 Pieces of Fried Dumplings
