Tortas in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve tortas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|MIlanesa (breaded steak) Torta
|$11.50
|Chorizon Con Huevo Torta
|$11.50
|Carnitas (pork) Torta
|$11.50
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|SALMON TORTA
|$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
|FISH TORTA
|$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Daily Fish, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
|CARNITAS TORTA
|$10.25
Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (pork), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine
|Al Pastor (pork) Torta
|$11.50
|Carne Asada Torta
|$11.50
|Torta Cubana (for meat lovers!)
|$14.00
(Al Pastor, Milanesa, and Ham)