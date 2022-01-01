Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve tortas

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIlanesa (breaded steak) Torta$11.50
Chorizon Con Huevo Torta$11.50
Carnitas (pork) Torta$11.50
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON TORTA$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
FISH TORTA$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Daily Fish, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS TORTA$10.25
Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (pork), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor (pork) Torta$11.50
Carne Asada Torta$11.50
Torta Cubana (for meat lovers!)$14.00
(Al Pastor, Milanesa, and Ham)
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
CUCINA enoteca image

 

CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
gianduja chocolate torta$12.00
almond hazelnut croccante + amaretto whip
More about CUCINA enoteca

