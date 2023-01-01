Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Banner pic

 

Southern Spice - Irvine - 3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI 1/2 TRAY$70.00
Chicken Dum Biryani Bucket$62.99
Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with Biryani Sauce, Onions, Lemon.
Chicken Tikka Biryani 1/2 tray$80.00
More about Southern Spice - Irvine - 3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O
Main pic

 

Biryani Pot Express - 8689 Irvine Center Dr, Ste 110

8689 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$16.99
House special rice dish made with aromatic basmati rice and chef's secret ingredients, chicken marinated with our secret masala and slow cooked over a low flame to perfection
More about Biryani Pot Express - 8689 Irvine Center Dr, Ste 110

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Rice Bowls

Mussels

Beef Soup

Egg Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Chicken Curry

Asian Chicken Salad

Soft Shell Crabs

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (89 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (987 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1815 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (346 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1346 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston