Yellow curry in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Kra-Ree (Yellow Curry)
|$12.95
More about Thai Spice
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Yellow Chicken Curry with potatoes
|$11.25
A classic favorite, tender chicken & potato cooked in spicy yellow curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
|Yellow Chicken Curry Sauce (4oz) - Medium Spice
|$1.50
Contains bits of chicken. CANNOT be made vegetarian.