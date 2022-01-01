Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

 

PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)

5329 University Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tofu Vermicelli$14.95
B4. Stir-fried tofu over dry vermicelli rice noodles, sliced lettuce, & herbs.
Grilled Shrimp & Pork Vermicelli$16.50
B8. Traditional combo over dry vermicelli rice noodles, sliced lettuce, & herbs.
Grilled Meat, Shrimp, & Egg Rolls Vermicelli$17.95
B12. All-in-one combo over dry vermicelli rice noodles, sliced lettuce, & herbs.
More about PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)
Item pic

 

399 Vietnamese Kitchen - 13254 Jamboree Road

13254 Jamboree Road, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli - Bún$16.00
Vermicelli noodle with your choice of 2 protein served with mints, daikon & carrots, crushed peanuts, shallots and line chili fish sauce.
More about 399 Vietnamese Kitchen - 13254 Jamboree Road

