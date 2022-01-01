Burritos in Irvine
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
|Pollo Asado Burrito
|$12.19
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream and sour cream.
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
SALADS
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
|Carnitas Burrito
|$18.00
|Mushroom Burrito
|$19.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Bacon Burrito
|$7.00
egg, bacon, tater tots, cheese, flour tortilla
choice of sauce or salsa
|Basic Burrito
|$6.00
egg, cheddar, tots
choice of one; red salsa, green salsa, ranch, or spicy aioli
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$10.00
eggs, carne asada, cheddar, tots, pico de gallo, adobo aioli, flour tortilla
choice of red or green sauce
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Pollo Asado Burrito
|$12.19
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream and sour cream.
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.19
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro, jalapeño cilantro sauce and chipotle cream.
More about Everyday Eatery
Everyday Eatery
6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, green onions, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle aioli, side of roasted tomato salsa. Your choice of Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Chicken, or Avocado. (Vegetarian Option Available)
|Avo Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled eggs, avocado, roasted potatoes, green onions, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle aioli, side of roasted tomato salsa.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$11.20
A Chile Relleno wrapped inside a Burrito. Rice, beans, and cheese inside. It's delicious! Back by popular demand.
|Chilaquiles Burrito
|$11.00
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
More about Apola Greek Grill
Apola Greek Grill
16569 Von Karman Ave, Irvine
|Greek Breakfast Burrito
|$8.55
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Red onions, Hash-browns and Tzatziki.
|Zeus Burritos
|$8.55
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Grilled Onions,French Fries, Cheese, Apola Sauce and your choice of protein.
|Firestarter Burrito
|$8.95
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Jalapeno,Avocado, Cheese and Salsa
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
TACOS
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine
|Carnitas Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$11.75
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
|FISH BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine
|Breakfast Burritos
|$7.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
The most basic burrito we offer. It's so good! Bean and cheese party in a burrito!
|Chilaquiles Burrito
|$11.00
Chilaquiles, Mexican cheese, two scrambled eggs, and beans inside. It's the whole traditional dish inside the burrito. It's good!