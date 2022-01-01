Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
Pollo Asado Burrito$12.19
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream and sour cream.
Pollo Asado Burrito$12.19
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa, jalapeño cilantro sauce, chipotle cream and sour cream.
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
Item pic

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Burrito$18.00
Mushroom Burrito$19.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Bacon Burrito image

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Burrito$7.00
egg, bacon, tater tots, cheese, flour tortilla
choice of sauce or salsa
Basic Burrito$6.00
egg, cheddar, tots
choice of one; red salsa, green salsa, ranch, or spicy aioli
Steak & Egg Burrito$10.00
eggs, carne asada, cheddar, tots, pico de gallo, adobo aioli, flour tortilla
choice of red or green sauce
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Item pic

 

Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Asado Burrito$12.19
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream and sour cream.
Veggie Burrito$12.19
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Carnitas Burrito$12.19
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro, jalapeño cilantro sauce and chipotle cream.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Maast Indian image

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BURRITO$15.00
More about Maast Indian
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, green onions, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle aioli, side of roasted tomato salsa. Your choice of Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Chicken, or Avocado. (Vegetarian Option Available)
Avo Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, avocado, roasted potatoes, green onions, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle aioli, side of roasted tomato salsa.
More about Everyday Eatery
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$11.20
A Chile Relleno wrapped inside a Burrito. Rice, beans, and cheese inside. It's delicious! Back by popular demand.
Chilaquiles Burrito$11.00
Shredded Chicken Burrito$9.00
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Item pic

 

Apola Greek Grill

16569 Von Karman Ave, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Breakfast Burrito$8.55
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Red onions, Hash-browns and Tzatziki.
Zeus Burritos$8.55
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Grilled Onions,French Fries, Cheese, Apola Sauce and your choice of protein.
Firestarter Burrito$8.95
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Jalapeno,Avocado, Cheese and Salsa
More about Apola Greek Grill
Item pic

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burrito$19.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP BURRITO$11.75
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
FISH BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
Breakfast Burritos image

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burritos$7.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
The most basic burrito we offer. It's so good! Bean and cheese party in a burrito!
Chilaquiles Burrito$11.00
Chilaquiles, Mexican cheese, two scrambled eggs, and beans inside. It's the whole traditional dish inside the burrito. It's good!
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Chicken Nuggets

Galbi

Clams

Mac And Cheese

Carne Asada Burritos

Tostadas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston