- Home
- /
- Orange
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Wazabi Sushi - Orange
Wazabi Sushi - Orange
No reviews yet
240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102
Orange, CA 92866
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils and Condiments
Appetizers
Edamame
Lightly salted, steamed soybeans
Spicy Edamame
Soybeans sautéed with garlic butter and toasted chili
Gyoza
Fried pork gyoza with sweet & sour sauce
Egg Rolls
Served with sweet plum sauce
Shishito
Japanese peppers tempura with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and bonito flake
Takoyaki
Wheat-flour ball stuffed with octopus; served with katsu sauce, spicy mayo, and bonito flake
Shrimp Tempura App
Veggie Tempura App
Sweet potato, pumpkin, carrot, green bean, broccoli
Mixed Tempura
2 pcs Shrimp, carrot, sweet potato, green bean, broccoli, and pumpkin
Mummy Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp wrapped with potato noodle; served with cocktail shrimp sauce
Baked Green Mussels
Baked in mayo sauce, topped with masago, green onion
Ika Geso
Deep fried squid tentacles; served with Habanero sauce
Calamari Tempura
Deep fried calamari; served with spicy mayo
Soft Shell Crab
Fried soft shell crab, served with ponzu sauce
Baked Salmon Collar
Served with salad and ponzu sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried soft tofu with tempura sauce and Bonito flake
Salad
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber Salad w/ Crab
Seaweed Salad
House Salad
House Salad w/ Crab
Calamari Salad
Baby Octopus Salad
Poke Salad - Salmon
Marinated salmon with sliced cucumber
Poke Salad - Tuna
Marinated tuna with sliced cucumber
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy salmon skin and Bonito flakes over mixed green with spicy Ponzu sauce
Soup
Miso Soup
Spicy Miso Soup
With shrimps, tomato, and mushroom
Udon
Noodle soup in dashi or miso broth with a choice of 2pcs shrimp tempura, or 4pcs Spicy tuna roll, or 4pcs California roll
Ramen
Wheat noodle soup in pork-bone broth with pork, boiled egg, and fish cake
Spicy Miso Udon
Sushi
Albacore Sushi
Ebi Sushi
Cooked shrimp
Halibut Sushi
Ikura Sushi
Salmon roe
Jumbo Scallop Sushi
Masago Sushi
Smelt fish egg
Mirugai Sushi
Giant clam / Geoduck
Octopus Sushi
Saba Sushi
Marinated mackerel
Salmon Belly Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Seared Tuna Sushi
Spicy Scallop Sushi
Squid Sushi
Tobikko Sushi
Flying fish egg
Toro Sushi
Blue fin belly
Tuna Sushi
Unagi Sushi
Fresh-water eel
Yellowtail Belly Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Sushi Platter
12 pcs Chef’s choice of sushi and 6pcs tuna roll
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Cooked shrimp
Jumbo Scallop Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Marinated mackerel
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Seared Tuna Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Blue fin belly
Tuna Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Fresh water eel
Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
Sashimi Mixed 6 pcs
Sashimi Platter
15 pcs Chef’s choice of Sashimi and a sweet shrimp with deep-fried shrimp head
Specialties
Albacore Salad
Albacore sashimi served with spring mix, fried onion, and garlic ponzu sauce
Carpaccio's
Choice of tuna, seared tuna, seared salmon, or seared yellowtail with sesame dressing
Darth Vader
Deep fried spicy garlic albacore wrapped in seaweed; served with spicy ponzu sauce
Donkey Kong
Tempura spicy garlic tuna wrapped with Japanese mint leaves, served with ponzu sauce
Dynamite
Baked scallops, imitation crab, and mushroom with mayo, topped with masago, and eel sauce
Fire Cracker
Spicy tuna mixed with white onion, jalapeño, masago, and mayo on top of crispy wontons with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Hamachi with Jalapeno
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, garlic, and yuzu ponzu sauce
Lobster Dynamite
Spicy shrimp and crab, Langostino and mushroom; baked with spicy mayo, topped with eel sauce, masago and avocado
Octopus with Jalapeno
Octopus sashimi with jalapeño, garlic, and yuzu ponzu sauce
Poke Salad - Salmon
Marinated salmon with sliced cucumber
Poke Salad - Tuna
Marinated tuna with sliced cucumber
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy salmon skin over mixed greens with spicy ponzu dressing
Seafood Salad
Assorted fish, seaweed salad, and octopus salad over mixed greens with special sesame dressing
Seared Tuna Salad
Seared tuna sashimi served with spring mix, fried onion, and garlic ponzu sauce
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna mixed with masago, and mayo on top of crispy rice and eel sauce
Torpedo
2 pcs of jalapeño tempura stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese; topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Special Roll
911 Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside; topped with avocado, spicy mayo, chili powder and chili oil
Angry Bird
Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura roll; topped with seared tuna, jalapeno, and spicy chili oil
Awesome Roll
Tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, lemon, jalapeno, and cilantro sauce
B.S.C.
Baked scallops with mayo sauce on top of California roll with eel sauce, masago, and green onion
Baked Salmon Roll
Baked salmon with mayo sauce on top of California roll with eel sauce
Bomberman
Baked salmon, avocado and halibut with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce
Bowser
Shrimp tempura, mayo and jalapeño, topped with mango, masago, crunchy flake with eel sauce, and chili oil
California Tempura
California tempura roll with eel sauce
Caterpillar
Freshwater eel, cucumber inside, topped with avocado, and eel sauce
Cherry Blossom
Spicy shrimp & crab and avocado, topped with tuna, eel sauce, chili oil, creamy sauce, masago, and green onion
Cosmo
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped with seared albacore, avocado, spicy ponzu sauce and fried onion
Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and asparagus inside, tempura flakes on the outside with eel sauce on top
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna roll with crunchy tempura flakes on the outside; served with eel sauce, chili oil, and chili powder
Crunchy Veg Roll
Vegetable tempura roll with tempura flakes and sushi sauce
Devil
Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with tuna, green onion, eel sauce and chili oil
Fire Fighter
Veggie tempura roll, topped with mango, sushi sauce, and crunchy flakes
Gloria's Special Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, salmon, jalapeno, fresh red onion, and ceviche sauce
Golden Dragon
Shrimp tempura, spicy shrimp and crab; topped with eel, shrimp, crunchy flakes, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Gorilla
Shrimp tempura and banana roll with crunchy flakes on the outside, and eel sauce
Green Machine
Vegetable roll stuffed with avocado, cucumber, asparagus, spring mix, yamagobo, and sprout; topped with seaweed salad
Grenade
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, avocado, cream cheese and jalapeño inside; deep-fried and eel sauce on top
Las Vegas
Shrimp tempura, cucumber with unagi, avocado, crunchy flake, and eel sauce on top
Medusa Roll
White fish tempura, jalapeño, avocado, and spicy mayo; topped with seared tuna, fried onion and garlic ponzu
Mr. Bean
Nemo
Spicy shrimp & crab and avocado, topped with salmon, eel sauce, chili oil, creamy sauce, masago, and green onion
North Shore
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy albacore, eel sauce, crunchy flakes, masago, and green onion
Philly Tempura
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado roll; deep fried tempura with eel sauce
Quartet
Spicy salmon and shrimp tempura; topped with tuna and yellowtail with special ponzu sauce and masago
Rainbow
California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado
Shiitake Roll
Slot Machine
Tempura roll stuffed with Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Yellowtail, avocado, and cream cheese; served with eel sauce
Snow White
[Roll with no rice] Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab salad, spring mix, mango, and avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with creamy sesame dressing, chili oil, and special ponzu sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, crab salad, cucumber, gobo, masago with ponzu on the side
Submarine
Tempura roll stuffed with spicy Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, and white fish; served with eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago, onion
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, and cucumber inside; topped with cooked shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Tofu Dice
Asparagus, cucumber, and avocado roll with fried tofu on top, topped with sesame dressing and sushi sauce
Twilight Octopus
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with octopus, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu
Twilight Yellowtail
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu
Wazabi Sashimi Wrap
[Roll with no rice] Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, and Albacore wrap spicy tuna and crab salad mix; with avocado, masago, eel sauce, creamy sesame dressing, and chili oil
Yellow Jacket
Spicy tuna, avocado, and fresh jalapeño in soy paper; topped with mango, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Hand Roll
Alaskan H/R
Baked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber
Albacore H/R
with cucumber and avocado
Avocado H/R
Baked Scallop H/R
Baked scallop with mayo and avocado
Blue Crab H/R
Blue crab mixed with mayo and masago; wrapped in soy paper with avocado and cucumber
California H/R
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber
Cucumber H/R
Eel H/R
with avocado, cucumber
Pacific H/R
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado
Philadelphia H/R
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon H/R
With avocado and cucumber
Salmon Skin H/R
with cucumber, sprout, yamagobo, bonito flake
Shrimp Tempura H/R
with avocado, cucumber
Spicy Albacore H/R
with cucumber and sprout
Spicy Salmon H/R
with cucumber and sprout
Spicy Scallop H/R
with spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, sprout
Spicy SH & Crab H/R
with avocado
Spicy Tuna H/R
with cucumber and sprout
Spicy Yellowtail H/R
with cucumber and sprout
Thousand Oaks H/R
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, avocado
Three Amigos H/R
Spicy tuna, scallop, shrimp, cucumber, sprout
Tuna H/R
with avocado and cucumber
Vegetable H/R
Spring mix, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and sprout
Yellowtail H/R
with avocado and cucumber
Cut Roll
Alaskan C/R
Baked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber
Albacore C/R
Avocado C/R
Baked Scallop C/R
Baked scallop with mayo and avocado
Blue Crab C/R
Blue crab mixed with mayo and masago; wrapped in soy paper with avocado and cucumber
California C/R
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber
Cucumber C/R
Eel C/R
with avocado, cucumber
Pacific C/R
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado
Philadelphia C/R
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Rice Roll
Salmon C/R
Salmon Skin C/R
with cucumber, sprout, yamagobo, bonito flake
Shrimp Tempura C/R
with avocado, cucumber
Spicy Albacore C/R
with cucumber, sprout
Spicy Salmon C/R
with cucumber, sprout
Spicy Scallop C/R
with spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, sprout
Spicy SH & Crab C/R
with avocado
Spicy Tuna C/R
with cucumber, sprout
Spicy Yellowtail C/R
with cucumber, sprout
Thousand Oaks C/R
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado
Three Amigos C/R
Spicy tuna, scallop, shrimp, cucumber, sprout
Tuna C/R
Vegetable C/R
Spring mix, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and sprout
Yellowtail C/R
Rice Bowl
Chirashi
Assorted fish over sushi rice
Poke Bowl - Tuna
Tuna Poke over sushi rice with seaweed salad and cucumber
Poke Bowl - Salmon
Salmon Poke over sushi rice with seaweed salad and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy tuna over sushi rice with cucumber
Chicken Bowl
Chicken teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable
Beef Bowl
Beef teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable
Mixed Chicken / Beef Bowl
Chicken and beef teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable
Unagi Bowl
Broiled eel over rice with tamago and cucumber
Combination
D-Chicken Combo
Chicken teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup
D-Beef Combo
Beef teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup
D-Salmon Combo
Salmon teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup
D-Tonkatsu Combo
Pork cutlet with steamed rice, salad, miso soup
D-Chicken-Katsu Combo
Chicken katsu with steamed rice, salad, miso soup
D-Mix Tempura Combo
Mixed tempura with steamed rice, salad, miso soup
Kids-Chicken
Chicken teriyaki with steamed rice, miso soup
Kids-Beef
Beef teriyaki with steamed rice, miso soup
Sides
Steamd Rice
Sushi Rice
Brown Rice
Fried Rice
Side- Crab Salad
Side- Avocado
Side- Masago
Side- Gobo
Side- Steamed Vegetable
Fresh Wasabi
Side- Chicken Teriyaki
Side- Beef Teriyaki
Side- Salmon Teriyaki
Side- Tonkatsu
Side- Chicken Katsu
Extra Sauce - Eel Sauce
Extra Sauce - Spicy Mayo
Extra Sauce - Ponzu
Extra Sauce - Spicy Ponzu
Extra Sauce - Yuzu Ponzu
Extra Sauce - Awesome Sauce
Extra Sauce - Chili Oil
Extra Sauce - Sriracha
Extra Sauce - Teriyaki
Side- Jala
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic
Beer
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc - Glass
Pinot Grigio - Glass
Chardonnay -Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Merlot - Glass
Pinot Noir - Glass
Plum Wine - Glass
Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Pinot Grigio - Bottle
Chardonnay - Bottle
Plum Wine - Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
Merlot - Bottle
Pinot Noir - Bottle
Sake
Hot Sake S
Hot Sake L
Dassai 39 (300 ml)
Suehiro Ken Premium Sake
Kikusui-Junmai Ginjo 300
Kikusui-Junmai Ginjo 720
Kikusuai-Organic 300
Mio Sparkling
Otokoyama
SCB - Ginjo Sake
SCB - Nigori Sake
Suijin - Junmai Sake
Kurosawa (300 ml)
Sake Bomb
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange, CA 92866