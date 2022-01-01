Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

review star

No reviews yet

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102

Orange, CA 92866

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunch Roll
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice
Salmon Sushi

Utensils and Condiments

Chopsticks

Plastic Fork

Plastic Spoon

Napkin

Soy Sauce Packet

Ginger

Wasabi

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Lightly salted, steamed soybeans

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Soybeans sautéed with garlic butter and toasted chili

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Fried pork gyoza with sweet & sour sauce

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.00

Served with sweet plum sauce

Shishito

Shishito

$8.00

Japanese peppers tempura with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and bonito flake

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Wheat-flour ball stuffed with octopus; served with katsu sauce, spicy mayo, and bonito flake

Shrimp Tempura App

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.00
Veggie Tempura App

Veggie Tempura App

$9.00

Sweet potato, pumpkin, carrot, green bean, broccoli

Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$11.00

2 pcs Shrimp, carrot, sweet potato, green bean, broccoli, and pumpkin

Mummy Shrimp

Mummy Shrimp

$9.00

Deep fried shrimp wrapped with potato noodle; served with cocktail shrimp sauce

Baked Green Mussels

Baked Green Mussels

$9.00

Baked in mayo sauce, topped with masago, green onion

Ika Geso

Ika Geso

$9.00

Deep fried squid tentacles; served with Habanero sauce

Calamari Tempura

Calamari Tempura

$10.00

Deep fried calamari; served with spicy mayo

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Fried soft shell crab, served with ponzu sauce

Baked Salmon Collar

$11.00

Served with salad and ponzu sauce

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Deep fried soft tofu with tempura sauce and Bonito flake

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Salad w/ Crab

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

House Salad w/ Crab

$7.00

Calamari Salad

$7.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$7.00

Poke Salad - Salmon

$11.00

Marinated salmon with sliced cucumber

Poke Salad - Tuna

$11.00

Marinated tuna with sliced cucumber

Salmon Skin Salad

$12.00

Crispy salmon skin and Bonito flakes over mixed green with spicy Ponzu sauce

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.00

Spicy Miso Soup

$7.00

With shrimps, tomato, and mushroom

Udon

$11.00

Noodle soup in dashi or miso broth with a choice of 2pcs shrimp tempura, or 4pcs Spicy tuna roll, or 4pcs California roll

Ramen

$11.00

Wheat noodle soup in pork-bone broth with pork, boiled egg, and fish cake

Spicy Miso Udon

$14.00

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$6.00

Ebi Sushi

$5.50

Cooked shrimp

Halibut Sushi

$6.50

Ikura Sushi

$6.50

Salmon roe

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$6.50

Masago Sushi

$6.00

Smelt fish egg

Mirugai Sushi

$14.00

Giant clam / Geoduck

Octopus Sushi

$6.50

Saba Sushi

$6.00

Marinated mackerel

Salmon Belly Sushi

$6.50

Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Seared Tuna Sushi

$6.50

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$6.00

Squid Sushi

$6.50

Tobikko Sushi

$6.00

Flying fish egg

Toro Sushi

$14.00

Blue fin belly

Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Unagi Sushi

$6.00

Fresh-water eel

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$6.50

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.00

Sushi Platter

$40.00

12 pcs Chef’s choice of sushi and 6pcs tuna roll

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

Ebi Sashimi

$14.00

Cooked shrimp

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Saba Sashimi

$15.00

Marinated mackerel

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$16.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Squid Sashimi

$16.00

Toro Sashimi

$35.00

Blue fin belly

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Unagi Sashimi

$15.00

Fresh water eel

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$16.00

Sashimi Mixed 6 pcs

$15.00

Sashimi Platter

$45.00

15 pcs Chef’s choice of Sashimi and a sweet shrimp with deep-fried shrimp head

Specialties

Albacore Salad

Albacore Salad

$18.00

Albacore sashimi served with spring mix, fried onion, and garlic ponzu sauce

Carpaccio's

$19.00

Choice of tuna, seared tuna, seared salmon, or seared yellowtail with sesame dressing

Darth Vader

$10.00

Deep fried spicy garlic albacore wrapped in seaweed; served with spicy ponzu sauce

Donkey Kong

$10.00

Tempura spicy garlic tuna wrapped with Japanese mint leaves, served with ponzu sauce

Dynamite

$13.00

Baked scallops, imitation crab, and mushroom with mayo, topped with masago, and eel sauce

Fire Cracker

$13.00

Spicy tuna mixed with white onion, jalapeño, masago, and mayo on top of crispy wontons with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Hamachi with Jalapeno

Hamachi with Jalapeno

$18.00

Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, garlic, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Lobster Dynamite

Lobster Dynamite

$15.00

Spicy shrimp and crab, Langostino and mushroom; baked with spicy mayo, topped with eel sauce, masago and avocado

Octopus with Jalapeno

$19.00

Octopus sashimi with jalapeño, garlic, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Poke Salad - Salmon

$11.00

Marinated salmon with sliced cucumber

Poke Salad - Tuna

Poke Salad - Tuna

$11.00

Marinated tuna with sliced cucumber

Salmon Skin Salad

$12.00

Crispy salmon skin over mixed greens with spicy ponzu dressing

Seafood Salad

$19.00

Assorted fish, seaweed salad, and octopus salad over mixed greens with special sesame dressing

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$18.00

Seared tuna sashimi served with spring mix, fried onion, and garlic ponzu sauce

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$11.00

Spicy tuna mixed with masago, and mayo on top of crispy rice and eel sauce

Torpedo

$10.00

2 pcs of jalapeño tempura stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese; topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Special Roll

911 Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside; topped with avocado, spicy mayo, chili powder and chili oil

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$17.00

Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura roll; topped with seared tuna, jalapeno, and spicy chili oil

Awesome Roll

Awesome Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, lemon, jalapeno, and cilantro sauce

B.S.C.

$16.00

Baked scallops with mayo sauce on top of California roll with eel sauce, masago, and green onion

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.00

Baked salmon with mayo sauce on top of California roll with eel sauce

Bomberman

Bomberman

$14.00

Baked salmon, avocado and halibut with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce

Bowser

Bowser

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, mayo and jalapeño, topped with mango, masago, crunchy flake with eel sauce, and chili oil

California Tempura

$13.00

California tempura roll with eel sauce

Caterpillar

$15.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber inside, topped with avocado, and eel sauce

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$16.00

Spicy shrimp & crab and avocado, topped with tuna, eel sauce, chili oil, creamy sauce, masago, and green onion

Cosmo

Cosmo

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped with seared albacore, avocado, spicy ponzu sauce and fried onion

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and asparagus inside, tempura flakes on the outside with eel sauce on top

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Spicy tuna roll with crunchy tempura flakes on the outside; served with eel sauce, chili oil, and chili powder

Crunchy Veg Roll

$12.00

Vegetable tempura roll with tempura flakes and sushi sauce

Devil

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with tuna, green onion, eel sauce and chili oil

Fire Fighter

$12.00

Veggie tempura roll, topped with mango, sushi sauce, and crunchy flakes

Gloria's Special Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, salmon, jalapeno, fresh red onion, and ceviche sauce

Golden Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy shrimp and crab; topped with eel, shrimp, crunchy flakes, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Gorilla

$12.00

Shrimp tempura and banana roll with crunchy flakes on the outside, and eel sauce

Green Machine

$12.00

Vegetable roll stuffed with avocado, cucumber, asparagus, spring mix, yamagobo, and sprout; topped with seaweed salad

Grenade

Grenade

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, avocado, cream cheese and jalapeño inside; deep-fried and eel sauce on top

Las Vegas

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber with unagi, avocado, crunchy flake, and eel sauce on top

Medusa Roll

$16.00

White fish tempura, jalapeño, avocado, and spicy mayo; topped with seared tuna, fried onion and garlic ponzu

Mr. Bean

$12.00
Nemo

Nemo

$16.00

Spicy shrimp & crab and avocado, topped with salmon, eel sauce, chili oil, creamy sauce, masago, and green onion

North Shore

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy albacore, eel sauce, crunchy flakes, masago, and green onion

Philly Tempura

$13.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado roll; deep fried tempura with eel sauce

Quartet

$17.00

Spicy salmon and shrimp tempura; topped with tuna and yellowtail with special ponzu sauce and masago

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.00

California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado

Shiitake Roll

$12.00

Slot Machine

$12.00

Tempura roll stuffed with Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Yellowtail, avocado, and cream cheese; served with eel sauce

Snow White

Snow White

$15.00

[Roll with no rice] Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab salad, spring mix, mango, and avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with creamy sesame dressing, chili oil, and special ponzu sauce

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab, crab salad, cucumber, gobo, masago with ponzu on the side

Submarine

$12.00

Tempura roll stuffed with spicy Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, and white fish; served with eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago, onion

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, and cucumber inside; topped with cooked shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Tofu Dice

$12.00

Asparagus, cucumber, and avocado roll with fried tofu on top, topped with sesame dressing and sushi sauce

Twilight Octopus

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with octopus, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu

Twilight Yellowtail

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu

Wazabi Sashimi Wrap

Wazabi Sashimi Wrap

$19.00

[Roll with no rice] Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, and Albacore wrap spicy tuna and crab salad mix; with avocado, masago, eel sauce, creamy sesame dressing, and chili oil

Yellow Jacket

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, and fresh jalapeño in soy paper; topped with mango, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Hand Roll

Alaskan H/R

$6.00

Baked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Albacore H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and avocado

Avocado H/R

$5.00

Baked Scallop H/R

$6.00

Baked scallop with mayo and avocado

Blue Crab H/R

Blue Crab H/R

$10.00

Blue crab mixed with mayo and masago; wrapped in soy paper with avocado and cucumber

California H/R

$6.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber H/R

$5.00

Eel H/R

$6.00

with avocado, cucumber

Pacific H/R

$6.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado

Philadelphia H/R

$6.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon H/R

$6.00

With avocado and cucumber

Salmon Skin H/R

$6.00

with cucumber, sprout, yamagobo, bonito flake

Shrimp Tempura H/R

$6.00

with avocado, cucumber

Spicy Albacore H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Spicy Salmon H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Spicy Scallop H/R

$6.00

with spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, sprout

Spicy SH & Crab H/R

$6.00

with avocado

Spicy Tuna H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Spicy Yellowtail H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Thousand Oaks H/R

$6.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, avocado

Three Amigos H/R

$6.00

Spicy tuna, scallop, shrimp, cucumber, sprout

Tuna H/R

$6.00

with avocado and cucumber

Vegetable H/R

$5.00

Spring mix, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and sprout

Yellowtail H/R

$6.00

with avocado and cucumber

Cut Roll

Alaskan C/R

$8.00

Baked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Albacore C/R

$7.00

Avocado C/R

$6.00

Baked Scallop C/R

$8.00

Baked scallop with mayo and avocado

Blue Crab C/R

$11.00

Blue crab mixed with mayo and masago; wrapped in soy paper with avocado and cucumber

California C/R

$8.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber C/R

$6.00

Eel C/R

$8.00

with avocado, cucumber

Pacific C/R

$6.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado

Philadelphia C/R

$8.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Rice Roll

$5.00

Salmon C/R

$7.00

Salmon Skin C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout, yamagobo, bonito flake

Shrimp Tempura C/R

$8.00

with avocado, cucumber

Spicy Albacore C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Spicy Salmon C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Spicy Scallop C/R

$8.00

with spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, sprout

Spicy SH & Crab C/R

$8.00

with avocado

Spicy Tuna C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Spicy Yellowtail C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Thousand Oaks C/R

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado

Three Amigos C/R

$8.00

Spicy tuna, scallop, shrimp, cucumber, sprout

Tuna C/R

$7.00

Vegetable C/R

$6.00

Spring mix, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and sprout

Yellowtail C/R

$7.00

Rice Bowl

Chirashi

Chirashi

$30.00

Assorted fish over sushi rice

Poke Bowl - Tuna

$16.00

Tuna Poke over sushi rice with seaweed salad and cucumber

Poke Bowl - Salmon

$16.00

Salmon Poke over sushi rice with seaweed salad and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Spicy tuna over sushi rice with cucumber

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Chicken teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Beef Bowl

$14.00

Beef teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Mixed Chicken / Beef Bowl

$14.00

Chicken and beef teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Salmon teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Unagi Bowl

$17.00

Broiled eel over rice with tamago and cucumber

Combination

D-Chicken Combo

$18.00

Chicken teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Beef Combo

$18.00

Beef teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Salmon Combo

$19.00

Salmon teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Tonkatsu Combo

$18.00

Pork cutlet with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Chicken-Katsu Combo

$18.00

Chicken katsu with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Mix Tempura Combo

$18.00

Mixed tempura with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

Kids-Chicken

$10.00

Chicken teriyaki with steamed rice, miso soup

Kids-Beef

$10.00

Beef teriyaki with steamed rice, miso soup

Sides

Steamd Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Side- Crab Salad

$4.00

Side- Avocado

$3.00

Side- Masago

$3.00

Side- Gobo

$3.00

Side- Steamed Vegetable

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Side- Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Side- Beef Teriyaki

$8.00

Side- Salmon Teriyaki

$9.00

Side- Tonkatsu

$9.00

Side- Chicken Katsu

$9.00

Extra Sauce - Eel Sauce

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Ponzu

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Spicy Ponzu

$1.00

Extra Sauce - Yuzu Ponzu

$1.00

Extra Sauce - Awesome Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sauce - Chili Oil

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Sriracha

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Teriyaki

$0.75

Side- Jala

$1.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice-cream

$6.00

Green Tea Ice-cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice-cream

$6.00
F.B.I

F.B.I

$10.00

Fried banana with vanilla ice-cream

Mango - Sticky Rice

$10.00

Other

Same Time

Wait for Combo

App first

Add on order

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Regular Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Sparkling L

$6.00

Flavored San Pellegrino

$4.50

Beer

Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin Ichiban, Kirin Lite, or Sapporo Can

Asahi S

$6.00

Asahi L

$9.00

Kirin Ichiban S

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban L

$9.00

Kirin Draft Glass

$7.00

Kirin Draft Pitcher

$24.00

Sapporo S

$6.00

Sapporo L

$9.00

Sapporo Black

$9.00

Kirin Light S

$6.00

Kirin Light L

$9.00

Orion Draft Glass

$9.00

Orion Draft Pitcher

$30.00

Suntory Draft Glass

$9.00

Suntory Draft Pitcher

$30.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$9.00

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay -Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$9.00

Merlot - Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir - Glass

$10.00

Plum Wine - Glass

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$32.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$30.00

Plum Wine - Bottle

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$32.00

Merlot - Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$36.00

Sake

Hot Sake S

$6.00

Hot Sake L

$9.00

Dassai 39 (300 ml)

$30.00

Suehiro Ken Premium Sake

$120.00

Kikusui-Junmai Ginjo 300

$18.00

Kikusui-Junmai Ginjo 720

$42.00

Kikusuai-Organic 300

$20.00

Mio Sparkling

$15.00

Otokoyama

$24.00

SCB - Ginjo Sake

$12.00

SCB - Nigori Sake

$15.00

Suijin - Junmai Sake

$20.00

Kurosawa (300 ml)

$30.00

Sake Bomb

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange, CA 92866

Directions

Gallery
Wazabi Sushi - Orange image
Wazabi Sushi - Orange image
Wazabi Sushi - Orange image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hanano Ramen - Orange
orange starNo Reviews
161 N Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Orange
orange star4.4 • 4,819
1891 N. Tustin St Orange, CA 92865
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Fuji Grill-Anaheim Hills
orange starNo Reviews
5655 East La Palma Avenue Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
10031 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orange

Bruxie - Orange
orange star4.6 • 9,509
292 N Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Orange
orange star4.4 • 4,819
1891 N. Tustin St Orange, CA 92865
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Orange CA
orange star4.4 • 3,836
155 N. Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange star4.4 • 1,761
307 E Katella Ave Orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
Taco Mesa - Orange
orange star4.2 • 1,532
3533 East Chapman Ave #C Orange, CA 92869
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0051 - Orange (Katella)
orange star4.7 • 1,171
1521 E. Katella Ave Orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orange
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston