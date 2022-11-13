Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

Duke's Huntington Beach

11,376 Reviews

$$

317 pacific coast hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Starters

Poke Tacos

Poke Tacos

$18.50

Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$17.50

Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers

Korean Sticky Ribs

Korean Sticky Ribs

$16.50

Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime

Panko Crusted Calamari

Panko Crusted Calamari

$16.50

Guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$15.50

Crab meat, cream cheese, macadamia nuts, mustard plum sauce

Black Bean Nachos

Black Bean Nachos

$14.00

House fried tortilla chips, cheddar, pepper jack & queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic focaccia crumble

Fresh Fish Chowder

$9.50

Creamy new england style

Macadamia Nut Hummus

$15.00

Hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon extra virgin olive oil, herb flatbread, sumac

Chilled Shrimp Salad

Chilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, yuzu 1000 dressing, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, citrus, avocado, maui onions, cucumber, lemon vinaigrette (gluten free)

Sashimi

Sashimi

$19.00

fresh ahi, edamame salad, wasabi, shoyu

Burgers, Sandwiches & Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$19.00

Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$19.00

Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips

Duke's Classic Burger

Duke's Classic Burger

$17.50

1/2 lb. Angus chuck, brisket & hanger blend, white cheddar, maui island dressing, iceberg, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, fries

Mango BBQ Burger

Mango BBQ Burger

$19.50

1/2 lb. angus chuck & brisket blend, duroc bacon, cheddar cheese, mango bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, iceberg, tomato, brioche bun, fries

Kalua Pork Sandwich

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Imu cooked compart family farms duroc pork, mango bbq sauce, onion strings, apple cider slaw, fries

Entrees

Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish

Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish

$23.50

Parmesan & panko dusted fresh fish, lemon caper butter, jasmine rice, macadamia nut slaw

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Kona brewing Co. fire rock pale ale battered, meyer lemon remoulade, bok choy macadamia nut slaw, fries

Roasted Duke's Fish

Roasted Duke's Fish

$21.00

Plate lunch style, basil lemon glazed fresh fish, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, bok choy macadamia nut slaw

Mango BBQ Chicken Salad

Mango BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.50

Fried chicken, mango bbq sauce, romaine, black beans, pepper jack, roasted corn, avocado-tomato salsa, buttermilk dressing

Chilled Shrimp Salad

Chilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, yuzu 1000 dressing, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, citrus, avocado, maui onions, cucumber, lemon vinaigrette (gluten free)

Hawaiian Plate Lunches

Ribs & Chicken Plate

Ribs & Chicken Plate

$21.00

Compart family farms pork ribs, mango bbq sauce, grilled huli chicken, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, macadamia nut slaw

Mango Pork Ribs

Mango Pork Ribs

$17.50

Compart family farms pork ribs, mango bbq sauce. Served with jasmine rice, macaroni salad & bok choy macadamia nut slaw

Huli Huli Chicken

Huli Huli Chicken

$16.00

All natural chicken breast, marinated and fire grilled. Served with jasmine rice, macaroni salad & bok choy macadamia nut slaw

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$18.50

Crispy coconut panko crusted shrimp, lilikoi chili water dip, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, macadamia nut slaw

Seared Ahi Bowl

$21.50

seared rare, furikake crust, seaweed salad, wasabi edamame, kimchi, pickled cucumbers, diced avocado, jasmine rice, yuzu ponzu

Hurricane Chicken

$16.00

panko crusted all natural chicken breast, gochujang aioli, soy mirin drizzle, sesame furikake sprinkle

Desserts

Hula Pie

Hula Pie

$13.00

Our signature dessert. Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)

Hula Pie Plate (collector's edition)

Hula Pie Plate (collector's edition)

$20.00Out of stock

Take home the original T S Hula Pie plate

T S Custom Spork (each)

T S Custom Spork (each)

$8.00Out of stock

Not only great to use for Hula Pie, but a perfect utensil for almost anything

Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8-16 people)

Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8-16 people)

$100.00

WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Kids Fried Chicken

Kids Fried Chicken

$11.00

Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Freshly cooked pasta, housemade cheddar cheese sauce

Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$13.00

Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce

Keiki Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00

grilled all natural Wayne Farms chicken breast, teriyaki glaze

Cocktails, Beer, Wine & Seltzer

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$12.00

Duke's signature cocktail made with aloha, fresh hawaiian juices & two types of rum

Mai Tai for Two

Mai Tai for Two

$20.00

Duke's signature cocktail made with aloha, fresh hawaiian juices & two types of rum

Glass Tiki Mug & umbrella for your Mai Tai

Glass Tiki Mug & umbrella for your Mai Tai

$10.00

Great glass tiki mug for all your tropical drinks, this does come empty so buy a Mai Tai to fill it up

Moana Margarita

Moana Margarita

$14.00

El Jimador tequila, fresh sweet-n-sour, grand marnier, hand shaken

Maui Watermelon cocktail

$12.00

Ketel one, botanical cucumber & mint, fresh watermelon, lemon juice, st. germain

Stone IPA

$7.00

12 oz. can, Stone Brewing, California - citrus flavor, hop aroma, subtle malt

High Noon Seltzers

$7.00

Hard seltzer, assorted flavors

La Fiera (glass)

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy

La Fiera (750 ml bottle)

$38.00

Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy

Rickshaw (glass)

$11.00

Chardonnay, California

Rickshaw (750 ml bottle)

$42.00

Chardonnay, California

Charles Smith "Substance" (glass)

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington

Charles Smith "Substance" (750 ml bottle)

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington

Sodas, Juices & Non-Alcoholic

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Soda

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

Fresh watermelon & lemonade

check markUpscale
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Duke's Huntington Beach image
Duke's Huntington Beach image

