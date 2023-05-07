Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krak Boba Westminster

No reviews yet

15606 Brookhurst Street

Westminster, CA 92708

Popular Items

Matcha Storm (Large)

$6.55

Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel

Caramel Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel

Taro Twist (Large)

$6.55

Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!

Krak Socal In Store & Toast Online Drinks

Specialties

King Brulee (Large)

$6.55

Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)

Queen Brulee (Large)

$6.55

Blended version of our top-selling King Brulee (Comes with Boba)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)

$6.55

A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam

Taro Twist (Large)

$6.55

Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!

Matcha Storm (Large)

$6.55

Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel

Guerrilla Thai (Large)

$6.55

A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream

Moon Princess (Large)

$6.55

Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba

Tropical Paradise (Large)

$6.55

A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment

Sunset Passion (Large)

$6.55

A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy

Dragon Slayer (Large)

$6.55

Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits

Milk Teas

Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Our signature blend of premium black milk tea

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way

Matcha Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea

Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea

Caramel Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel

Strawberry Milk (Large)

$5.45

An imposter within the Milk Teas section: milk, no tea, and yummy!

Fruit Teas

Sun Bright (Large)

$5.35

Passionfruit honey green tea citrusy delights

Lychee Tea (Large)

$5.35

Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee bits

Strawberry Tea (Large)

$5.35

Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea

Mango Tea (Large)

$5.35

Zesty mango puree with premium tea

Peach Tea (Large)

$5.35

A serenade of peachy bits and premium tea