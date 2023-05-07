- Home
Krak Boba Westminster
15606 Brookhurst Street
Westminster, CA 92708
Krak Socal In Store & Toast Online Drinks
Specialties
King Brulee (Large)
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
Queen Brulee (Large)
Blended version of our top-selling King Brulee (Comes with Boba)
Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)
A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam
Taro Twist (Large)
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!
Matcha Storm (Large)
Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel
Guerrilla Thai (Large)
A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream
Moon Princess (Large)
Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba
Tropical Paradise (Large)
A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment
Sunset Passion (Large)
A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy
Dragon Slayer (Large)
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
Milk Teas
Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
Thai Milk Tea (Large)
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
Matcha Milk Tea (Large)
A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)
Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors
Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
Caramel Milk Tea (Large)
Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel
Strawberry Milk (Large)
An imposter within the Milk Teas section: milk, no tea, and yummy!
Fruit Teas
Sun Bright (Large)
Passionfruit honey green tea citrusy delights
Lychee Tea (Large)
Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee bits
Strawberry Tea (Large)
Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea
Mango Tea (Large)
Zesty mango puree with premium tea
Peach Tea (Large)
A serenade of peachy bits and premium tea