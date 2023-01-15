ROL Hand Roll Bar ROL Fountain Valley

A map showing the location of ROL Hand Roll Bar ROL Fountain ValleyView gallery

16713 Brookhurst

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Order Again

Maki Sets

3 Set Maki

$18.00

Maki sets come with our house made yuzu kosho, house soy, ginger & wasabi

4 Set Maki

$24.00

Maki sets come with our house made yuzu kosho, house soy, ginger & wasabi

5 Set Maki

$29.00

Maki sets come with our house made yuzu kosho, house soy, ginger & wasabi

A La Carte

Salmon Maki

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$6.00

Scallop Maki

$5.00

Albacore Maki

$5.00

Yellowtail Maki

$8.00

Spicy Crab Maki

$5.00

Spicy Lobster Maki

$8.50

Toro Maki

$9.00

Cucumber Maki

$4.00

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Appetizers

$6.00

Wok-fired edamame, tossed with dried chiles and crunchy garlic.

$6.00

Blistered shishito peppers topped with bonito flakes and served with goma kabayaki sauce.

Miso Soup

$3.50
$4.00

Thin sliced cucumbers in a housemade chili vinaigrette. Topped with micro greens and tobiko.

$6.00

Shoestring fries, made to order, and seasoned with furikake. Served with our housemade miso honey aioli.

$9.00

Crispy rice squares topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Donburi

$19.00

Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, and daikon. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

$19.00

Fresh Salmon in our housemade sweet chili sauce, on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, and daikon. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

$30.00

Fresh Bluefin Tuna belly on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, and daikon. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

$21.00

Kabayaki glazed eel on a bed of warm sushi rice. Finished with shredded nori and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, cucumbers, and daikon. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Sauces

Kizami Wasabi

$2.00

Truffle Soy Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Yuzu Kosho

$2.00

Goma Kabayaki

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$6.00

Soft Drinks

$4.50

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
16713 Brookhurst, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

