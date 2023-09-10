Restaurant info

Every beverage from The Alley has a story of more than 500 days starting from the harvest of the tea leaves, the processing and aging of the leaves, the infusion of flavors to the selection of ingredients and their ratios. Our distinctive drinks are attributed to this process, in order for you to enjoy only the finest flavors. With each cup comes its own aroma, taste, and character. We share our drinks with you so that you may be part of our story!