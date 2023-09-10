Popular Items

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.15

Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.75

Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream

Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.15

Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee! The Brown Sugar Creme Brulee Derioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Drinks

Brown Sugar Deerioca Series

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.15

Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.15

Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee! The Brown Sugar Creme Brulee Derioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.15

Matcha lovers rejoice! Our Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca incorporates our own premium matcha with our signature Brown Sugar Deerioca boba. Made with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink DOES contain tea but cannot be made without boba.

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.15

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.75

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, taro paste, and ube cream sauce

Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.75

Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream

Original Brew Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.65

Aromatic jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar

The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.65

A full bodied, robust black tea and cane sugar

Royal No.9 Black Tea

$4.65

Our signature premium black tea with a hint of blueberry sweetened with cane sugar

Peach Oolong Tea

$5.45

Peach infused with our premium oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar. Add the snow velvet topping for a creamy, velvety flavor!

The Alley Specialty

Lychee Green Tea

$6.99

Fresh lychee bits and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba

Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.95

Jasmine green tea combined with passionfruit puree paired with boba and coconut jelly

Strawberry Green Tea with Green Tea Jelly

$5.95

Jasmine green tea with strawberry puree. Comes with handcrafted green tea jelly and fresh strawberry

Orange Peach Oolong

$6.95

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and passionfruit puree combined with fresh oranges for a refreshing and citrusy treat.

Original Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

$6.99

Sweet and tart purple sticky rice smoothie topped with our in-house yogurt mix

Mango Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.99

Similar to our Original Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie but added with fresh mango flavor, mango chunks, and a nice fruity twist to our original

Matcha Purple Rice Yogurt

$6.99

For Matcha lovers! Combining our sweet and tart flavor of our original purple rice yogurt smoothie with our signature matcha.

Yogurt Grape Smoothie

$6.99

A limited edition made by ice blending fresh grapes with the thickness and smoothness of fresh yogurt.

Snow Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Blended drink with premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and with the addition of fresh strawberries. Then topped with our in-house snow velvet cheese foam.

Mango Coconut Smoothie

$6.99

Our version of a mango smoothie that comes with fresh mangos and crystal boba paired with coconut milk and topped with our in-house sweet cream

Snow Velvet Grape Smoothie

$6.99

Cold Brew Series

Snow Velvet Cold Brew

$5.99

Cocoa Cream Cold Brew

$5.99

Milk Tea Cold Brew

$5.99

Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew

$5.99

Deerioca Cream Brulee Cold Brew

$6.75

Milk Tea Series

Royal No.9 Milk Tea

$5.45

Black Milk Tea with a hunt of Blueberry sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free creamer used)

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$5.15

Assam Black Milk Tea sweetened with cane sugar (Dairy Free creamer used)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.15

Jasmine Green Milk Tea sweetened with cane sugar (Dairy Free creamer used)

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$5.95

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbow Jelly, and Coconut Jelly. (Dairy Free creamer used)

Cup Carrier

Cup Carrier 25 cents

$0.25