FV Pizza D'Z 10585 SLATER AVE , 3A

review star

No reviews yet

10585 SLATER AVE , 3A

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

PIZZA

GIANT SLICE

$8.50

1/2 GIANT SLICE

$5.95

MEDIUM PIZZA 14"

$14.95

LARGE PIZZA 16"

$17.45

KING PIZZA 18"

$19.95

Party Pizza 32"

$40.95

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$20.95+

MEAT EATER PIZZA

$20.95+

Z'S SPECIAL PIZZA

$22.45+

SEAFOOD PIZZA

$19.20+

PIZZA SLICE - SEP22 SPEC

$0.99

PIZZA SAUCE

ALFREDO SAUCE

$2.50

BBQ SAUCE

GARLIC SAUCE

OLIVE OIL

PIZZA SAUCE

SPICY SAUCE

NO SAUCE

DRINKS

SODA DRINKS

$3.50

PREMIUM HOT TEA

$3.50

MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

KID'S DRINKS

$1.95

COFFEE

$3.95

COLD ICE TEA

$3.50

WINE

HOUSE WINE CHANTI

$4.95+

HOUSE WINE CANYON ROAD

$6.95+

SPECIAL WINE

CORKING FEE

$20.00

BEER

LIGHT BEER

$6.95+

DRAFT BEER

$6.95+

BOTTLED BEER

$6.95

SUNDAY CHAMPAGNE

SUNDAY CHAMPAGNE

$15.00

CAN DRINKS

CORONA SELTZER

$4.95

TRULY

$4.95

WHITE CLAW

$4.95

APPETIZERS

GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$7.50

Freshly made Garlic Bread with our blend of Italian Spices

FRIED CALZONE

$7.95

Mozzarella Cheese with Dough, Fried to Perfection

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$7.95

4 Slices of Garlic Bread with Melted Mozzarella

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.50

Breaded Zucchini, Fried to a Golden Brown

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.95

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICK

$7.50

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$4.95+

LETTUCE, PEPPERONI, MOZZ

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.95+

VEGGIE SALAD

$13.95

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$2.95

SPUMONI ICE CREAM

$4.95

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH SPEACIAL

$14.95

KID LUNCH SPECIAL

$6.95

SIDES

SIDE OF CHEESE

$0.75

5oz SIDE OF PEPPERCHINIS

$0.35

VEGGIES

$3.95

BREADS

2 SLICES GARLIC BREAD

$2.50

4 SLICES GARLIC BREAD

$3.99

1/2 LOAF GARLIC BREAD

$5.95

FULL LOAF GARLIC BREAD

$9.95

MEATBALLS

2 MEATBALLS

$4.50

4 MEATBALLS

$8.00

6 MEATBALLS

$12.50

10 MEATBALLS

$20.00

20 MEATBALLS

$30.00

40 MEATBALLS

$45.00

SAUSAGE

2 SAUSAGE

$3.95

5 SAUSAGE

$8.95

10 SAUSAGE

$15.95

20 SAUSAGE

$30.00

40 SAUSAGE

$55.00

VEGGIES

SIDE OF ITALIAN VEGGIES

$3.95

1/2 PAN VEGGIES

$28.95

FULL PAN VEGGIES

$50.95

MARINARA SAUCE

3OZ MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50

5OZ MARINARA SAUCE

$1.00

8OZ MARINARA SAUCE

$2.00

16OZ MARINARA SAUCE

$4.50

1QT (32OZ) MARINARA SAUCE

$6.95

MEAT SAUCE

3OZ MEAT SAUCE

$0.50

5OZ MEAT SAUCE

$1.00

8OZ MEAT SAUCE

$2.00

16OZ MEAT SAUCE

$4.50

1QT (32OZ) MEAT SAUCE

$6.95

RANCH

5OZ RANCH

$1.00

8OZ RANCH

$1.75

16OZ RANCH

$3.50

1QT (32OZ) RANCH

$6.40

ITALIAN

5OZ ITALIAN

$1.00

8OZ ITALIAN

$2.95

16OZ ITALIAN

$4.95

OVEN BAKED SANDWICHES

HOUSE SPECIAL SANDWICH

$7.95+

SUBMARINE SANDWICH

$7.95+

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$7.95+

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$7.95+

HAM SANDWICH

$7.95

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$7.95

ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.95+

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$11.95

PASTAS

ALFREDO SAUCE

$14.95

BABY CLAMS

$16.95

MARINARA SAUCE

$10.95

MARSALA SAUCE

$14.95

MEAT SAUCE

$10.95

MUSHROOMS ALFREDO

$14.95

SAUTEED GARLIC

$14.95

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$14.95

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$16.95

Z'S PINK SAUCE

$14.95

BAKED PASTAS

LASAGNA

$12.95+

RAVIOLI

$12.95

SPECIALTY PASTA

ITALIAN SAUSAGE CACCIATORI

$15.95

CHICKEN CACCIATORI

$15.95

COMBO DISHES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$15.95

XTRA SPECIALTY DISHES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA A LA CART

$11.95

Family Feast

Couple's Special

$29.95

12" Small 1 Topping Pizza, 1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread, 1 Small House Salad, Large Spaghetti or Large Lasagna

Family Special (5+)

$41.95

14" Medium 1 Topping Pizza, 1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread, 1 Large House Salad, Large Spaghetti or Large Lasagna

Super Family Special (10+)

$89.95

18" King 1 Topping Pizza, 1/2 Pan Hoouse Salad, Loaf Garlic Bread, 1/2 Pan Spaghetti or 1/2 Pan Lasagna

KIDS MEAL

Kids Meals

$8.95

Pasta served with garlic bread, meat or marinara sauce and 12oz soft drink

FIXED DEAL

Super Pasta Special (10+)

$89.95

1/2 Pan Spaghetti, 1/2 Pan Lasagna, 1/2 Pan House Salad, 1 Loaf Garlic Bread

Pizza Party Pack (25+)

$160.95

28" Party 1 Topping Pizza, Full Pan Salad, 2 Loaves Garlic Bread, Full Pan Spaghetti or Full Pan Lasagna

Pasta Party Pack (30+)

$185.95

Full Pan Spaghetti, Full Pan Lasagna, Full Pan House Salad, 2 Loaves Garlic Bread, or All Lasagna

Catering Menu Salad

House Salad

$24.95

Freash Lettuce, sliced pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese

Pasta Salad

$27.95

Pasta , lettuce, artichokes, black olives, & sliced tomatoes (no cheese)

Antipasto Salad

$33.95

Lettuce, sliced pepperoni, diced salami, ham, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Salad

$33.95

Lettuce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese

Z's Pasta Salad

$33.95

Fresh pasta, lettuce, pepperoni, salami, ham, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes

Veggie Pasta Salad

$34.95

Pasta, lettuce, artichokes, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, onions and roasted green peppers

Roasted Chicken Salad

$36.95

Lettuce, sliced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Salad

$36.95

Lettuce, sliced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese

Catering menu Party Pizza

32" Party Pizza with Cheese

$40.95

Z's Special Party Pizza

$65.95

Vegetarian Party Pizza

$63.95

Meat Lover Party Pizza

$63.95

Catering Menu House Pasta

House Party Pasta

$45.95

1/2 Pan (serve 10) with 1/2 Pan Garlic Bread or Full Pan (serve 20) with Full Pan Garlic Bread

Catering Menu Party Pasta

Premium Party Pastas (Lasa/Spinach)

$49.95

Lasagna Beef or Spinach (1/2 Pan: 9 Slices) (Full Pan 18 Slices)

Premium Party Three Cheese Rigatoni

$44.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Premium Party Rigatoni with Ham

$49.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese with slice Ham

Premium Party Pastas

$45.95

Choose from: Gnocchi / Manicotti / Cannelloni / or Ravioli (1/2 Pan: serve 20) (Full Pan: serve 40)

Premium Party Rigatoni with Meatballs

$51.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese with Meatballs

Catering Menu Italian combo

Italian Combo Dishes Party

$44.95

Choose from: Eggplant or Chicken Parmigiana / Lemon Roasted Chicken / Veal Parmigiana

Catering Menu Special Italian

Special Italian Dishes Party

$57.95

Choose from: Sausage or Chicken Ala Cacciatore

Catering Menu Sides and Desserts

20 Meatballs

$39.95

15 Pieces of Sausage

$35.95

Full Loaf of Garlic Bread

$8.95

Sliced Garlic Bread

$10.95

Choose 15 or 30 Piecees

Mini Cannoli

$14.95

Choose 6 or 12 Piecees

Tiramisu

$104.95

PASTA SPECIAL SAUCES

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Fettuccine

Linguine

Penne

Lasagna Beef

Lasagna Spinach

Gnocchi

Manicotti

Cannelloni

Ravioli

SIDE ORDER PASTA

1/2 PAN

FREE SOUP

SOUP

ICE CREAM

SPUMONI

$3.95+

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$2.95+

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$6.95

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$6.95

CHOC MOUSSE CAKE

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.25

NEW ITEMS

GARLIC FINGERS

$7.95

SHEBANG WINGS (6)

$9.95

TORNADO PIZZA FRIES

$9.95

QUESADILLA FLATBREAD

$9.95

MS. BIANCA PIZZA 14"

$18.95

PIZZA ORTOLANA 14"

MARGHERITA PIZZA 14"

$19.95

SEAFOOD PIZZA 14"

$19.95

PS: OMG PIZZA 14"

$19.95

SEAFOOD PASTA

$18.95

STEAK & EGGS

$15.95

SUNDAY BRUNCH

SUNDAY BRUNCH

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10585 SLATER AVE , 3A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
FV Pizza D'Z image
FV Pizza D'Z image
FV Pizza D'Z image

