Newport Beach sushi restaurants you'll love

Newport Beach restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Newport Beach

Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
Specialty Tacos$5.95
Your choice of Fish Taco with Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, & Tommy Sauce.
Small Seafood Plate$14.95
1/3 Pound of Fish Served with a Choice of Two Sides.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Restaurant banner

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Asian Bistro

4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (3394 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ten Asian Bistro
Sushi Roku image

 

Sushi Roku

327 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
More about Sushi Roku
Atria Newport Plaza image

 

Atria Newport Beach

393 Hospital Road, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BEVERAGE
WEEKLY SALAD
DAILY MENU SPECIAL
More about Atria Newport Beach

