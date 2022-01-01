Caesar salad in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve caesar salad
TACOS
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Caprese To Go
|$17.00
Buratta, Balsamic Agrodoloce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Endive, Opal Basil, Lemon & Fennel Pollen Maldon Salt
|Meatballs To Go
|$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
|Cacio e Pepe To Go
|$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|BLTA
|$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
|Standard
|$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
|Green Machine Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Z Pizza
3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|ZBQ
Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro
|Berkeley Vegan
Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses