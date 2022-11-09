- Home
zpizza Newport Beach - Eastbluff
2549 Eastbluff Dr.
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Popular Items
Shareables & Salad
ZBalls
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil. Served with fresh bread
Parmesan Flatbread Sticks
Pizza dough with garlic butter and parmesan and served with marinara
Bacon & Jalapeno Flatbread Sticks
Pizza dough with garlic butter, parmesan, jalapenos, Italian sausage, and served with marinara
Garlic Bread
Bread with garlic better and served with marinara
Hummus Plate
Hummus and zbread
Mediterranean Plate
Hummus, zbread, feta, cucumbers, peppers, olives
Mediterranean Flatbread
Mozzarella and feta cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, oregano, pili pili chili oil
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Simple Salad
Arugula, Italian cheese blend, lemon vinaigrette
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, pear, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Pear & Gorgonzola Flatbread
Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, pears, thyme
California Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, choice of dressing
Avocado Arugula Salad
Arugula, romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, basil, lemon vinaigrette