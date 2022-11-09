Restaurant header imageView gallery

zpizza Newport Beach - Eastbluff

No reviews yet

2549 Eastbluff Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Popular Items

Cheese
Build Your Own
Pepperoni

Shareables & Salad

ZBalls

ZBalls

$9.95

Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil. Served with fresh bread

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

$5.25

Pizza dough with garlic butter and parmesan and served with marinara

Bacon & Jalapeno Flatbread Sticks

Bacon & Jalapeno Flatbread Sticks

$7.95

Pizza dough with garlic butter, parmesan, jalapenos, Italian sausage, and served with marinara

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Bread with garlic better and served with marinara

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.95

Hummus and zbread

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$10.95

Hummus, zbread, feta, cucumbers, peppers, olives

Mediterranean Flatbread

Mediterranean Flatbread

$11.95

Mozzarella and feta cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, oregano, pili pili chili oil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$7.75

Arugula, Italian cheese blend, lemon vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, pear, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Flatbread

Pear & Gorgonzola Flatbread

$11.95

Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, pears, thyme

California Salad

California Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, avocado, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

Avocado Arugula Salad

$9.95

Arugula, romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, basil, lemon vinaigrette