Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moulin GoGo Newport Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Bristol North #10

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French. ​ If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

Website

Location

1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

Gallery
MOULIN - Newport Beach image
MOULIN - Newport Beach image
MOULIN - Newport Beach image
MOULIN - Newport Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mario's Butcher & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Bristol Street North Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
19540 Jamboree Road Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita - Pita Pita - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Boil & Bake
orange starNo Reviews
270 Bristol Street Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Wafu of Japan Sushi - 320 Bristol Street
orange starNo Reviews
320 Bristol Street Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Eat Toast
orange starNo Reviews
350 Clinton Street Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
orange star4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston