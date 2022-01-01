Moulin GoGo Newport Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French. If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!
1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach, CA 92660
