Burritos in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve burritos

Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom image

TACOS

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guacamole$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
Pollo Asado Taco$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
More about Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
Wild Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

407 31st st, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panchos Burrito$14.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.00
More about Wild Taco
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Sausage Burrito$10.95
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & sausage
Ham Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & ham
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
BURRITO BOWL image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Gracias Madre

1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO BOWL$18.50
romaine, black beans, rice, soy chorizo, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew crema, pumpkin seeds (gf)
More about Gracias Madre
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Eggrolls$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
Mucho Nachos$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
Eastbluff Burrito$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
Mutt Lynch's image

PIZZA

Mutt Lynch's

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Greek$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
Strawberry Fields$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.
More about Mutt Lynch's
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Malibu Farm
Restaurant banner

 

NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport

5000 Birch St, Suite 150, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Bean Braised Short Rib Taco$6.50
IPA Battered Whitefish Taco$6.50
Cuban Bowl$18.00
More about NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport
Restaurant banner

 

Baja Surfing Taco Truck 1

2618 San Miguel Dr Ste 1021, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$11.99
More about Baja Surfing Taco Truck 1

