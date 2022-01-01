Burritos in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve burritos
Bear Flag Fish Company
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Served with Chips.
|Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna
|$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
|Ahi Poké
|$21.95
Served with Chips.
TACOS
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
407 31st st, Newport Beach
|Panchos Burrito
|$14.00
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
|Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Vegan Sausage Burrito
|$10.95
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & sausage
|Ham Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & ham
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Gracias Madre
1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach
|BURRITO BOWL
|$18.50
romaine, black beans, rice, soy chorizo, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew crema, pumpkin seeds (gf)
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
|Mucho Nachos
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
|Eastbluff Burrito
|$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
PIZZA
Mutt Lynch's
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach
|California Greek
|$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
|Strawberry Fields
|$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport
5000 Birch St, Suite 150, Newport Beach
|Vanilla Bean Braised Short Rib Taco
|$6.50
|IPA Battered Whitefish Taco
|$6.50
|Cuban Bowl
|$18.00