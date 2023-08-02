Popular Items

ITALIAN

$11.00

cured meats, provolone, arugula, red onion, calabrian aioli, torpedo

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caraway spread, sourdough

CORTADO

$4.00

espresso w/ steamed milk - 6 oz

ESPRESSO & COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$5.00

2 OZ Lavazza Espresso

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$10.00

4 oz Lavazza

RED EYE

$6.00

20 oz house coffee with shot of espresso

AMERICANO

$3.00

2 oz espresso - 20 oz hot water

CORTADO

$4.00

espresso w/ steamed milk - 6 oz

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

$3.50

espresso shot with whipped cream

MACCHIATO

$3.00

2 oz espresso w/ dollop of foam (traditional)

LATTE

$4.00

2 oz espresso w / textured milk - 12 oz flavors available

MOCHA LATTE

$4.50

2 oz espresso, chocolate, textured milk

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

2 oz espresso, textured milk - 8 oz just like a latte - less milk flavors available

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

2 oz espresso, equal parts steamed milk & foam

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.50

16 oz house coffee, 4 oz steamed milk

LG HOUSE COFFEE

$3.00

SM HOUSE COFFEE

$2.50

TEA & MORE

ICED TEA

$3.00

Art of Tea - Jasmin Passion-fruit

HOT TEA

$3.00
MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

2 grams ceremonial grade match by Art of Tea

CHAI LATTE

$5.00

sweet and mildly spiced with a flavor blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip.

HONEY LEMONADE

$4.00

just that simple; honey and lemon juice a perfect mix of sweet and citrus

CUCUMBER LEMONADE

$5.00

Our house lemonade with 2 oz of fresh cucumber - SO GOOD!

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

Art of Tea w/ our honey lemonade

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

creamy chocolate with micro-foam

DRINKS

CELSIUS

$4.50

RED BULL

$4.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

LA CROIX

$2.00

US SODA

$3.50

OLIPOP

$3.25

PELLEGRINO

$3.25

PELLEGRINO FRUIT

$3.00

COLD BREW, LUCKY JACK

$5.00

COLD BREW, STUMP TOWN

$6.00

JUICE, PRESSED

$6.00

JUICE, SIMPLY ORANGE

$3.00

KOMBUCHA, BETTER BOOCH

$6.00

WATER, ALKELINE

$3.50

WATER, HINT

$3.00

WATER, VITA COCO

$4.50

WATER, VOSS

$3.00

LUNCH

CAFE MENU

ITALIAN

$11.00

cured meats, provolone, arugula, red onion, calabrian aioli, torpedo

TUNA

$10.00

house mix, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caraway spread, sourdough

POKE NACHOS

$11.00

ahi, crispy wontons, sriracha mayo, edamame, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion, avocado

QUICHE & SALAD

$10.00

served w/ a mixed green salad

POT PIE & SALAD

$11.00

served w/ a mixed green salad

PRESSED FOR TIME (modifications unavailable)

MARKET SALAD

$9.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, cheddar, green onion, bacon, egg, croutons

CHICKEN CAESAR

$10.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing modifications unavailable

COBB

$11.00

romain, chicken, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado * modifications unavailable

BEET SALAD

$10.00

mixed greens, quinoa, beets, orange, burrata, candied walnuts, champagne vinaigrette **modifications unavailable

ASIAN CHICKEN

$12.00

soba, slaw mix, mango, green onion, crispy won-ton, sesame seeds, sesame ginger vinaigrette *modifications unavailable

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

hummus, spinach, cucumber, tomato, artichoke, olives, feta, avocado, sprouts, spinach wrap

SNACKS

ASSORTED PASTRIES

$5.00

A variety of pastries daily

BLUE DIAMOND

$2.50
COMPLETE COOKIE

$4.00

COOKIE

$3.00
DIRTY CHIPS

$2.25

FAMOUS AMOS

$1.50
FRESH FRUIT CUP

$4.00

mixed fruit and berries, honey drizzle and orange zest

KIND BAR

$2.50
OVERNIGHT OATS

$4.00

chia, coconut milk, agave, toasted coconut **modifications unavailable

PASTA SALAD

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00Out of stock

SABRA HUMMUS

SARGENTO SNACKS

$3.00

TRAIL MIX

$2.00
YOGURT PARFAIT

$4.00

vanilla yogurt and La Crema's granola

CHICKEN SALAD

$4.00Out of stock

EGG SALAD

$4.00

SIDES

BALSAMIC

$0.50

CHAMPAGNE

$0.50

CREAM CHEESE

$0.50

GREEN SALSA

$0.50

HERB VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

RED SALSA

$0.50

SCOOP OF TUNA

$3.00